Police: Woman in critical condition after shooting herself in the head near Brooklyn school
A woman is in critical condition after shooting herself outside a school in Marine Park, police say.
Child hit by vehicle, critically injured in Brooklyn: NYPD
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A child was struck by a vehicle and critically injured in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, police said. The child was riding an electric scooter when hit by the vehicle at 81st Street and 19th Avenue in Bensonhurst just before 8 p.m., according to the NYPD. The child suffered head trauma and was […]
19-year-old shot at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 19-year-old was shot at a subway station in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened on the island platform of the Grant Avenue A train station around 7 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 19-year-old was shot in the leg during a dispute involving six other people, officials said. The […]
New Hyde Park man admits to driving drunk, high when he seriously injured Nassau officer
A New Hyde Park man charged with seriously injuring a Nassau County police officer has admitted to driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Employee says fight over saying thank you led to fatal stabbing at Brooklyn store
A man was killed in a stabbing Tuesday night in Brooklyn.
Bronx subway station robbery: Mugger repeatedly punches woman
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A mugger repeatedly punched a woman in the face while stealing her bag at a Fordham Heights subway station, authorities said Wednesday. The victim, 66, was leaving the Fordham Road station on the B and D lines around 7:45 p.m. Friday when the assailant slugged her in the face […]
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for stealing cash, perfume from Bay Shore store
Police say he stole assorted perfumes valued at approximately $150, and approximately $850 in cash before leaving the scene.
NYPD probing double shooting in Staten Island apartment building
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for answers following a double shooting on Staten Island. A grandmother was killed and a man was wounded inside an apartment building.At around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, police say they received a call that two people were shot inside a unit at a Fox Hills building. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the grandmother's son, who showed up in complete disbelief."She didn't deserve to go this way," Geoffrey Mason said.Mason was trying to comprehend why someone would kill his mother -- he identified as 61-year-old Nadine Mason -- in her own home."I don't know who the...
Police: Woman shot in the head next to school
The NYPD says a woman was shot near I.S. 278 in Brooklyn. Police say the shooting took place just after 4 p.m. and say that it is a possible domestic dispute turned violent.
Police: 2 violent attacks at Brooklyn subway stations
One incident took place at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station, where police say a 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face.
Police: Thieves used truck to pull ATM in Wallkill Chase Bank robbery
Officers arriving at the scene found an abandoned pickup truck still running with a chain attaching the ATM to the tow hitch.
Man randomly slashes woman, punches another inside Barclays Center subway station
Police are searching for a man who randomly slashed a woman on a Brooklyn subway platform and then punched another woman in the face.
Two Newburgh men sentenced for fatal shooting of 21-year-old woman
Two Newburgh men were sentenced on Tuesday for killing of a woman in New Windsor.
NBC New York
13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS
Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
Man who attacked officers during Brooklyn George Floyd protest sentenced to 30 years in prison
The man who attacked NYPD officers during a George Floyd protest in Brooklyn has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
New body cam footage shows suspect almost drowned trying to escape a traffic stop
New body cam video from Newburgh police shows a water rescue with a suspect who almost drowned trying to escape a traffic stop.
Police: Six men arrested for fight at Westfield Trumball Mall, gun recovered
Six men were arrested after a fight broke out and someone pulled out a gun at Westfield Trumbull Mall, police say.
Man indicted on murder, weapons charges in slaying of girlfriend inside Mineola apartment
An Elmont man has been indicted on murder and weapons charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend in her Mineola apartment in July.
queenoftheclick.com
Shatyra Wingate Was Shot Near IS 278 in Marine Park, Brooklyn
Shatyra Wingate, a beautiful Brooklyn mother was shot in the head near IS 278 in Marine Park around 4:00 pm today. (Photos here and here) (Story here) The school went into lockdown to keep the middle school students safe. The Mother was brought to Brookdale Hospital. The media first reported...
Pursuit of stolen car ends with arrest of 3 CT men, recovery of a gun
A police pursuit of a stolen car on I-684 and I-84 this past weekend resulted in the arrest of three Connecticut residents and the recovery of a gun, according to police.
