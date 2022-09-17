Read full article on original website
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they will...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
COVID-19 still kills in California, but the demographics of its victims are shifting
As California settles into a third year of pandemic, COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat of death. But the number of people dying — and the demographics of those falling victim — has shifted notably from the first two years. Given the collective immunity, people have garnered...
calmatters.network
Newsom’s economic forecast: veto message edition
Loyal readers of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s veto messages may have noticed a new theme popping up lately. Newsom, again and again: “With our state facing lower-than-expected revenues over the first few months of this fiscal year, it is important to remain disciplined.”. Bills to boost health insurance subsidies,...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose expanding use of license plate reader cameras, reviewing data privacy
San Jose expanding use of license plate reader cameras, reviewing data privacy. The City of San Jose is planning to expand its use of license plate-reading cameras to help solve crimes. On Tuesday, the city council is also expected to tighten its data protection policies to make sure that information is only used for legitimate purposes.
California gas refund payments are arriving soon. See if you're eligible
Californians who qualify for the state's gas price relief program should start to see their payments in the next few weeks.
NBC Los Angeles
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
'Deeply distressed': Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants
"We've been getting lots of calls, and I keep telling people we sold them months ago."
calmatters.network
City Council to review Pleasanton police update on school officers, staffing, 'stop data' collection
The Pleasanton Police Department is set to present its biannual report to the City Council on Tuesday and review key topics such as school police officers, “stop data” collection and hiring initiatives. School resource officers (SROs) are police that are assigned by the city and by the Pleasanton...
San Jose homeless sweep creates new dangers
The sprawling land once home to hundreds of San Jose homeless residents sits mostly empty this week—but a new crisis is brewing in the baseball field across the street. More than 60 RVs and cars have squeezed into the empty baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets after the city started its monthlong sweep to clear the sprawling encampment near the Mineta San Jose International Airport a few weeks ago.
oaklandside.org
What you need to know about getting the omicron booster in Alameda County
Michael Souza was trying to get one of the new Moderna COVID-19 boosters, but the 33-year-old Oakland resident wasn’t having much luck finding an available appointment. He tried going through his insurance provider and checked chain pharmacies all over the area, some telling him they were having issues with the supply chain.
California becomes 7th state to protect workers who smoke marijuana off-the-clock
CALIFORNIA, USA — With a swipe of his pen, Gov. Gavin Newsom made California the seventh state to protect workers who smoke marijuana while off-the-clock. The bill was among a series of cannabis-related bills that expanded the legal market and addressed harms from past cannabis bans. “For too many...
Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave
Homebuyers are leaving the Bay Area in droves, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
SFGate
Trial of corruption case against California sheriff to begin
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A longtime San Francisco Bay Area sheriff heads to trial on public corruption allegations involving her office’s granting of concealed-carry weapons permits and costly jail mismanagement. The unusual case against Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is a civil process to seek removal of...
calmatters.network
With fiber expansion, Palo Alto prepares for fierce competition
Palo Alto is still at least five years away from expanding its fiber network to every section of the city but 738 residents had already contributed $50 each to show their commitment to the cause, helping the city crowdsource $35,000 for a nonexistent project. They’re paying for a dream that...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
Why renting your pool is illegal in San Jose
Splashing and laughter coming from a neighbor’s swimming pool leaves residents wishing they had their own on a sizzling day. There’s a pool rental service for that, but not in San Jose. Swimply—like Airbnb for swimming pools—developed an app to connect homeowners with those seeking a backyard oasis....
SFist
South American Tourist Burglars Might Be Back In Hillsborough; Town Hit With Rash of Home Break-Ins
Earlier this year we learned that police in the affluent Peninsula towns of Atherton and Hillsborough were hoping to collaborate with the FBI to nab a crew — or multiple crews — of suspected "tourist burglars" from South America who had hit multiple homes in the area. And a recent uptick in home break-ins in Hillsborough suggests they may be back.
calmatters.network
Santa Clara mayor asks Newsom to give campaign donor a break
Santa Clara’s mayor is lobbying Gov. Gavin Newsom to help a major real estate firm save money on the largest mixed-use development planned in the state—months before the developer made a six-figure donation in support of her campaign. Mayor Lisa Gillmor wrote a letter to Newsom on March...
Newsom slams 'morally reprehensible' migrant transports despite launching homeless bus program as SF mayor
California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is accusing Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas of possible kidnapping and has called their transporting of illegal immigrants to progressive states "morally reprehensible," despite launching a program as San Francisco mayor that bussed thousands of homeless people out of San Francisco and the state.
California motorcyclist ejected in crash, fatally struck by train
A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name has not been released. The...
