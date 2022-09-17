ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

calmatters.network

Newsom’s economic forecast: veto message edition

Loyal readers of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s veto messages may have noticed a new theme popping up lately. Newsom, again and again: “With our state facing lower-than-expected revenues over the first few months of this fiscal year, it is important to remain disciplined.”. Bills to boost health insurance subsidies,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose expanding use of license plate reader cameras, reviewing data privacy

San Jose expanding use of license plate reader cameras, reviewing data privacy. The City of San Jose is planning to expand its use of license plate-reading cameras to help solve crimes. On Tuesday, the city council is also expected to tighten its data protection policies to make sure that information is only used for legitimate purposes.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

San Jose homeless sweep creates new dangers

The sprawling land once home to hundreds of San Jose homeless residents sits mostly empty this week—but a new crisis is brewing in the baseball field across the street. More than 60 RVs and cars have squeezed into the empty baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets after the city started its monthlong sweep to clear the sprawling encampment near the Mineta San Jose International Airport a few weeks ago.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Trial of corruption case against California sheriff to begin

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A longtime San Francisco Bay Area sheriff heads to trial on public corruption allegations involving her office’s granting of concealed-carry weapons permits and costly jail mismanagement. The unusual case against Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is a civil process to seek removal of...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

With fiber expansion, Palo Alto prepares for fierce competition

Palo Alto is still at least five years away from expanding its fiber network to every section of the city but 738 residents had already contributed $50 each to show their commitment to the cause, helping the city crowdsource $35,000 for a nonexistent project. They’re paying for a dream that...
San José Spotlight

Why renting your pool is illegal in San Jose

Splashing and laughter coming from a neighbor’s swimming pool leaves residents wishing they had their own on a sizzling day. There’s a pool rental service for that, but not in San Jose. Swimply—like Airbnb for swimming pools—developed an app to connect homeowners with those seeking a backyard oasis....
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Santa Clara mayor asks Newsom to give campaign donor a break

Santa Clara’s mayor is lobbying Gov. Gavin Newsom to help a major real estate firm save money on the largest mixed-use development planned in the state—months before the developer made a six-figure donation in support of her campaign. Mayor Lisa Gillmor wrote a letter to Newsom on March...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Fox News

Newsom slams 'morally reprehensible' migrant transports despite launching homeless bus program as SF mayor

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is accusing Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas of possible kidnapping and has called their transporting of illegal immigrants to progressive states "morally reprehensible," despite launching a program as San Francisco mayor that bussed thousands of homeless people out of San Francisco and the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

California motorcyclist ejected in crash, fatally struck by train

A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name has not been released. The...

