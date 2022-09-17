Read full article on original website
Community groups set up outdoor food pantries to help hungry Newark residents
Local organizations are finding innovative ways to tackle hunger amid ongoing inflation.
Jersey Proud: Hudson County teacher holds annual backpack drives for students
A North Bergen teacher has been holding backpack drives every year to help students in need across New Jersey.
Italian American groups express concern Toms River students will attend class on Columbus Day
Is there a Columbus Day controversy in the Toms River School District? The school superintendent says no. But some Italian American groups are not buying it and are making their voices heard.
Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center
A protest was held Wednesday in Stamford, where people pleaded with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to a 51-unit affordable housing apartment building. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of...
New playground to be unveiled in Yonkers on Thursday
A new playground will be unveiled in Yonkers on Thursday at 1:00 p.m
'Field of dreams.' Mount Vernon cuts ribbon on newly renovated Memorial Field
What was once an eyesore is now the jewel of Mount Vernon after the newly renovated Memorial Field officially opened after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.
Parents can voice concerns about new school calendar at Toms River Board of Education meeting
A Board of Education meeting will allow Toms River residents to voice their opinion after the BOE voted to eliminate Columbus Day from the school calendar.
Cliffside Park pizza shop owner helps save life of loyal customer
Most New Jersey residents have their favorite pizzeria. But some may want to consider Pizza Corner in Cliffside Park, because owner Steve Hadz has his customers’ backs. Hadz has been prepping pies at the shop for 22 years. And for all of those years, an 84-year-old man has been walking from his apartment a few blocks away for lunch – seven days a week.
Body of missing fisherman on Delaware River found in New Jersey
New York State Police found a body in the Delaware River in New Jersey Monday afternoon.
Search continues for 4 missing people in the Hudson Valley
The search is continuing tonight for several missing people from the Hudson Valley after two adults reported missing were found deceased this summer. Shaniece Harris, Heather Callas, Marvin Gibbs and Steven Kraft remain missing after disappearing from the Hudson Valley area. Their cases are separate and in some cases, span...
New Hyde Park man admits to driving drunk, high when he seriously injured Nassau officer
A New Hyde Park man charged with seriously injuring a Nassau County police officer has admitted to driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Child finally goes home after spending 6 years at Westchester hospital
A child with special needs finally came home to her family in Connecticut after spending six years at Blythedale Children's Hospital.
No word on cause of fuel spill that sparked 5-mile traffic nightmare in Secaucus Tuesday
Authorities are still investigating what caused a massive fuel spill in Secaucus this morning that led to a traffic jam spanning more than 5 miles.
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for stealing cash, perfume from Bay Shore store
Police say he stole assorted perfumes valued at approximately $150, and approximately $850 in cash before leaving the scene.
Police: Six men arrested for fight at Westfield Trumball Mall, gun recovered
Six men were arrested after a fight broke out and someone pulled out a gun at Westfield Trumbull Mall, police say.
Alert Center: Missing man left Nassau University Medical Center in scrubs, police say
The Nassau Police Missing Persons Squad is asking for the public's help after a man left Nassau University Medical Center wearing scrubs.
Police: 4 people shot in Mount Vernon
Police have not released many details, but they say gunfire rang out around 9:30 p.m. in front of 333 South Eighth Ave.
Champion boxer Shakur Stevenson returns home to Newark ahead of big fight
One of the biggest names in boxing is preparing to fight at the Prudential Center in Newark on Friday – and the city’s citizens will be in his corner.
Sussex County funeral home mixed up bodies on day of wake, lawsuit alleges
The family of Josephine Struble filed the suit against F. John Ramsey Funeral home in Franklin. They say they lost out on the chance to say goodbye to their loved one.
Rockland County legislators vote to eliminate county residential energy sales tax
Residents in Rockland County may be saving some money in the coming months. Legislators voted 14-0 to eliminate the county residential energy sales tax. This comes as utility companies are predicting higher-than-usual fuel costs this winter. If the measure passes, it will collectively save everyone around $4 million between December...
