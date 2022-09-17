ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

News 12

Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center

A protest was held Wednesday in Stamford, where people pleaded with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to a 51-unit affordable housing apartment building. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of...
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Cliffside Park pizza shop owner helps save life of loyal customer

Most New Jersey residents have their favorite pizzeria. But some may want to consider Pizza Corner in Cliffside Park, because owner Steve Hadz has his customers’ backs. Hadz has been prepping pies at the shop for 22 years. And for all of those years, an 84-year-old man has been walking from his apartment a few blocks away for lunch – seven days a week.
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
News 12

Search continues for 4 missing people in the Hudson Valley

The search is continuing tonight for several missing people from the Hudson Valley after two adults reported missing were found deceased this summer. Shaniece Harris, Heather Callas, Marvin Gibbs and Steven Kraft remain missing after disappearing from the Hudson Valley area. Their cases are separate and in some cases, span...
PORT JERVIS, NY
