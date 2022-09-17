Woman attacked, called anti-Black slurs by pedicab driver in Manhattan: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedicab driver attacked a woman and made anti-Black statements in Manhattan last week, police said on Saturday.

The 52-year-old victim witnessed an argument between the suspect and a taxi driver near Broadway and West 46th Street at around 8 a.m. on Sept. 7, police said. When the victim offered to call the police, the suspect hit her multiple times, spat at her and called her racist slurs, according to authorities.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force launched an investigation. Police asked the public for any information that could lead to an arrest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

