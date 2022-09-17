ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Woman attacked, called anti-Black slurs by pedicab driver in Manhattan: NYPD

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtilX_0hzb13pE00

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedicab driver attacked a woman and made anti-Black statements in Manhattan last week, police said on Saturday.

The 52-year-old victim witnessed an argument between the suspect and a taxi driver near Broadway and West 46th Street at around 8 a.m. on Sept. 7, police said. When the victim offered to call the police, the suspect hit her multiple times, spat at her and called her racist slurs, according to authorities.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 News Headlines

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force launched an investigation. Police asked the public for any information that could lead to an arrest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 37

Vincent Strother
4d ago

....no doubt it was a "trumper" who believes in LIES,...how disgusting/DISPICABLE his supporters are.

Reply(20)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

66-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in NYC Stranger Attack: Cops

Cops are looking for a stranger who punched a 66-year-old woman in the face, then stole her bag as she left a Bronx subway station following Friday's evening rush, leaving her seriously hurt, police say. The woman was walking out of the Fordham Road station around 7:45 p.m. that night...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

19-year-old shot at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 19-year-old was shot at a subway station in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened on the island platform of the Grant Avenue A train station around 7 p.m., according to the NYPD.  The 19-year-old was shot in the leg during a dispute involving six other people, officials said. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx subway station robbery: Mugger repeatedly punches woman

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A mugger repeatedly punched a woman in the face while stealing her bag at a Fordham Heights subway station, authorities said Wednesday. The victim, 66, was leaving the Fordham Road station on the B and D lines around 7:45 p.m. Friday when the assailant slugged her in the face […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Queens robbery: Man, 84, shoved down and mugged in Ozone Park

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A crook shoved an 84-year-old man walking with a cane to the ground in Ozone Park and stole his wallet, authorities said Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The victim was walking near 88th Street and 102nd Road around 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 when the thief pushed him down […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Child hit by vehicle, critically injured in Brooklyn: NYPD

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A child was struck by a vehicle and critically injured in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, police said. The child was riding an electric scooter when hit by the vehicle at 81st Street and 19th Avenue in Bensonhurst just before 8 p.m., according to the NYPD. The child suffered head trauma and was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Detainee who jumped from Bronx jail barge dies: officials

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The detainee who leaped from New York City’s Bronx jail barge into the East River in an apparent escape attempt has died, officials said Wednesday, marking the 14th death in Department of Correction custody this year. Gregory Acevedo, 48, died in a hospital late Tuesday, hours after scaling and jumping from […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Pedicab#Smartphone App#Hate Crimes Task Force#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

NYPD officer cleared in Yankee Stadium groping case: Bronx DA

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The Bronx District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday asked to dismiss a case against an NYPD officer, a spokesperson said. The officer, who was off-duty during his arrest, had been accused of groping a woman at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 11, police said. He was arrested on charges of forcible touching and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect pepper-sprays, bites man in Manhattan mosque, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly pepper-sprayed and bit a 61-year-old man following a fight inside an Upper East Side mosque Monday, police said. The suspect, 29, barged into the Islamic Cultural Center on East 97th Street at around 1:30 p.m. and exchanged words with the victim before it turned physical, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Brooklyn fatal stabbing: Man killed after dispute in Gowanus shop

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed outside a Gowanus smoke shop following an argument inside the store late Tuesday, authorities said. The victim, 37, and his assailant got into a dispute inside the store on 4th Avenue near President Street around 10:20 p.m. which escalated into an argument outside the shop, officials […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn subway system stabbing leaves man hospitalized: police

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the subway system beneath Prospect Lefferts Gardens during a robbery early Tuesday, officials said. The victim was stabbed in the left arm and right side in or near the Winthrop Street station on the Nos. 2 and 5 lines around 5:10 a.m., according to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Video shows Bronx gang hit against reputed mobster at McDonald’s: prosecutors

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Federal prosecutors on Monday played surveillance video from a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx, allegedly showing Bloods gang members making sure they’d killed a reputed mobster. The victim, 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola, known as “Sally Daz,” was picking up coffee when he was shot multiple times. He was allegedly set up by […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect pretending to be a cop robs Bronx business, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man pretending to be a cop allegedly robbed a Bronx business last week, police said. The suspect went into the store near Richardson Avenue and East 237th Street on Sept. 12. at 12:50 p.m. and told employees he was a police officer conducting an inspection, according to the NYPD. The […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Mother shot in head, critically injured in Brooklyn: NYPD

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 36-year-old mom was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Tuesday, police said. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after she was shot near Avenue S and Stuart Street around 4:05 p.m., officials said. No identifying information has been released. Police said the victim’s 1-year-old child […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in fatal Queens hit-and-run of boy, 5: police

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of a 5-year-old boy crossing an Elmhurst street with his parents, authorities said Wednesday. Xavier Carchipull, 40, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, operating with an unregistered vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance and […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy