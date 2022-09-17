Read full article on original website
News 12
Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center
A protest was held Wednesday in Stamford, where people pleaded with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to a 51-unit affordable housing apartment building. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of...
News 12
Rockland County legislators vote to eliminate county residential energy sales tax
Residents in Rockland County may be saving some money in the coming months. Legislators voted 14-0 to eliminate the county residential energy sales tax. This comes as utility companies are predicting higher-than-usual fuel costs this winter. If the measure passes, it will collectively save everyone around $4 million between December...
Community groups set up outdoor food pantries to help hungry Newark residents
Local organizations are finding innovative ways to tackle hunger amid ongoing inflation.
Jersey Proud: Hudson County teacher holds annual backpack drives for students
A North Bergen teacher has been holding backpack drives every year to help students in need across New Jersey.
Smith Point County Park to stay open for full season following complaints by campers
The camping season at Smith Point County Park will go on for its full season after Suffolk County initially decided to end it early.
Alert Center: Missing man left Nassau University Medical Center in scrubs, police say
The Nassau Police Missing Persons Squad is asking for the public's help after a man left Nassau University Medical Center wearing scrubs.
talkofthesound.com
Contamination Investigation of Former United Hospital Site to Begin
ALBANY, NY (September 18, 2022) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will has announced a Detailed Investigation of contamination to begin at the brownfield site on Boston Post Road in Port Chester, NY. A detailed environmental study will soon begin at the Former United Hospital site...
NYC shelter ‘regularly threw mountains of food into the trash,’ audit finds
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City nonprofit that runs a shelter may have wasted more than 155,000 meals over a three-year period, a new audit by the state comptroller found. The Institute for Community Living may have thrown out about $445,000 worth of food from mid-2016 to mid-2019, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said. “New […]
Bridgeport mother struggles to get proper services to meet needs of disabled daughter
Luz Gonzalez says her child, who has epilepsy, is wheelchair-bound, non-verbal and developmentally disabled.
Poughkeepsie City Council chairperson resigns
Poughkeepsie City Council Chairperson Sarah Salem resigned on Wednesday.
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY
Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.
Child finally goes home after spending 6 years at Westchester hospital
A child with special needs finally came home to her family in Connecticut after spending six years at Blythedale Children's Hospital.
A Brooklyn couple bought a run-down, 180-year-old farmhouse in the Hudson Valley. More than 13 years later, they say the renovation process 'really never has ended.'
"We were too naive to understand how big a project it was. We thought we could just paint it and it would be fine," owner Kat O'Sullivan told Insider.
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of Hollywood
Ron Howard and his wife of 47 years CherylMichael Caufield Archive / Getty Images. Two-time Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard once lived on a 32-acre estate in the Conyers Farm Community between Greenwich, Connecticut, and Westchester, New York for 20 years.
norwoodnews.org
Melrose: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 724 Elton Avenue
NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) have launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 724 Elton Avenue, a 4-story residential building in the Melrose section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Built in 1931 for industrial use, the structure was altered in 2017 for residential use,...
Body of missing fisherman on Delaware River found in New Jersey
New York State Police found a body in the Delaware River in New Jersey Monday afternoon.
Community mourns sudden death of 2022 Riverhead High School graduate
The Riverhead community is mourning the sudden death Saturday of a 2022 Riverhead High School graduate who had an apparent cardiac arrest following a seizure, according to his family. Eighteen-year old Denis Ruano came home around midnight after visiting his girlfriend, looking “completely normal,” his father Melvin Enrique Ruano said....
News 12
Cliffside Park pizza shop owner helps save life of loyal customer
Most New Jersey residents have their favorite pizzeria. But some may want to consider Pizza Corner in Cliffside Park, because owner Steve Hadz has his customers’ backs. Hadz has been prepping pies at the shop for 22 years. And for all of those years, an 84-year-old man has been walking from his apartment a few blocks away for lunch – seven days a week.
Yonkers' Riverfest draws in families for food, fun and free entertainment
Crowds of people flocked to Yonkers today to enjoy the annual Riverfest – Westchester County's largest free, one-day festival.
Meeting planned to discuss Elmont principal who was suspended with no explanation
A meeting is set for tonight to discuss the situation involving an Elmont principal who was suspended without explanation.
