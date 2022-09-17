ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

News 12

Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center

A protest was held Wednesday in Stamford, where people pleaded with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to a 51-unit affordable housing apartment building. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of...
STAMFORD, CT
talkofthesound.com

Contamination Investigation of Former United Hospital Site to Begin

ALBANY, NY (September 18, 2022) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will has announced a Detailed Investigation of contamination to begin at the brownfield site on Boston Post Road in Port Chester, NY. A detailed environmental study will soon begin at the Former United Hospital site...
PORT CHESTER, NY
norwoodnews.org

Melrose: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 724 Elton Avenue

NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) have launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 724 Elton Avenue, a 4-story residential building in the Melrose section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Built in 1931 for industrial use, the structure was altered in 2017 for residential use,...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Cliffside Park pizza shop owner helps save life of loyal customer

Most New Jersey residents have their favorite pizzeria. But some may want to consider Pizza Corner in Cliffside Park, because owner Steve Hadz has his customers’ backs. Hadz has been prepping pies at the shop for 22 years. And for all of those years, an 84-year-old man has been walking from his apartment a few blocks away for lunch – seven days a week.
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ

