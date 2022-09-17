ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Crews quickly put out fire in vacant building near Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a building fire that happened Tuesday night is under investigation. Crews went to a vacant building near 26th Street and Center and declared a working fire when seeing smoke on the first floor according to the release. The fire was put out within...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Crews respond to Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to a home on the 1900 block of South 18th Street just before 11 a.m. Tuesday in response to a fire. Flames were seen coming from the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Grass fire sparks near Interstate 80 in Nebraska

GREENWOOD, Neb. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire reported along Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Smoke was visible in the area for about half an hour before crews knocked the fire down.
GREENWOOD, NE
WOWT

Omaha streetcar route creates business challenges

Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips in the shooting that put three people in the hospital last night. Omaha's plan for a streetcar is facing new scrutiny, could it be a roadblock for emergency vehicles racing to the hospital?. 6 News Exclusive: International players coping with...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
KETV.com

Police alert officials to streetlight after cars hit two people this week

OMAHA, Neb. — City officials are illuminating a dark intersection at the corner of 45th and Leavenworth Streets after two drivers hit pedestriansthis week. Omaha police said drivers didn't see pedestrians walking across the Leavenworth crosswalk at 45th street Monday and Tuesday nights. A woman was sent to the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bellevue duplex fire

Unexcused absences linked to Omaha high school homecoming attendance. It's a problem nationwide and right here in the Omaha-metro area. Students are skipping school a lot. A Nebraska man will remain behind bars after spending more than two decades in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit. Updated:...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LifeNet called after motorcycle hits trailer

PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an injury accident Tuesday morning after a motorcycle hit a turning semi-trailer. A sheriff’s office press release says a Mack truck pulling a side-dump trailer attempted to turn from Webster Boulevard onto First Avenue. Investigators say the front end of the...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

Three shot outside grocery store in Omaha

Business owners along the Omaha streetcar route asked questions. Omaha police make a quick arrest after a man was stabbed at the Siena Francis homeless shelter. A serious crash is under investigation near Plattsmouth.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Amtrak train crashes into U-Haul truck, killing McCook woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCook woman is dead after she was hit by a train while driving a U-Haul early Tuesday morning. According to the McCook Police Department, authorities were alerted to an injury accident on a railroad access road near East 11th Street just after 4 a.m.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: WOWT Unanimous approval for Omaha streetcar route

A family is doing okay after escaping a house fire that happened around Monday morning in Bellevue. Unexcused absences linked to Omaha high school homecoming attendance. It's a problem nationwide and right here in the Omaha-metro area. Students are skipping school a lot. Earnest Jackson denied pardon for murder. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Arbor Care Centers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Arbor Care Centers-Valhaven about what makes their center different form others--with it’s small town feel and a family atmosphere. Find out more in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Texas

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A man that was reported missing by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services last December was recently arrested in Texas. Lajuan Jones was taken into custody Tuesday in Dallas, Texas according to the release. It’s reported he was found at a family member’s place.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Stabbing, arrest at Omaha shelter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a 51-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed at the Sienna Francis House men’s shelter just before 8 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The shelter is located at 17th and Nicholas streets. Officers found...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily's Tuesday Evening forecast

Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips in the shooting that put three people in the hospital last night. Business owners along the Omaha streetcar route asked questions. Streetcars vs emergency vehicles in Omaha. Updated: 7 hours ago. Omaha's plan for a streetcar is facing new scrutiny,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Law enforcement from across the country attend trauma training in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to the trauma associated with line-of-duty deaths, training sessions in Omaha are helping officers and their loved ones cope and rebuild. New data from the FBI shows that 86 law enforcement officers were killed in the first eight months of this year. Thirteen come from the Midwest.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Man Found Dead In Lincoln Fast Food Parking Lot

Lincoln Police say they found a man dead when they were called to the Taco Bell near 27th and Pine Lake Road just after 10:30 Monday night. “An employee of the restaurant called to report a gray sedan had been parked in the lot for a least a day,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.

