Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Crews quickly put out fire in vacant building near Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a building fire that happened Tuesday night is under investigation. Crews went to a vacant building near 26th Street and Center and declared a working fire when seeing smoke on the first floor according to the release. The fire was put out within...
News Channel Nebraska
Crews respond to Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to a home on the 1900 block of South 18th Street just before 11 a.m. Tuesday in response to a fire. Flames were seen coming from the...
KETV.com
Grass fire sparks near Interstate 80 in Nebraska
GREENWOOD, Neb. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire reported along Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Smoke was visible in the area for about half an hour before crews knocked the fire down.
WOWT
Omaha streetcar route creates business challenges
Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips in the shooting that put three people in the hospital last night. Omaha's plan for a streetcar is facing new scrutiny, could it be a roadblock for emergency vehicles racing to the hospital?. 6 News Exclusive: International players coping with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Police alert officials to streetlight after cars hit two people this week
OMAHA, Neb. — City officials are illuminating a dark intersection at the corner of 45th and Leavenworth Streets after two drivers hit pedestriansthis week. Omaha police said drivers didn't see pedestrians walking across the Leavenworth crosswalk at 45th street Monday and Tuesday nights. A woman was sent to the...
WOWT
Bellevue duplex fire
Unexcused absences linked to Omaha high school homecoming attendance. It's a problem nationwide and right here in the Omaha-metro area. Students are skipping school a lot. A Nebraska man will remain behind bars after spending more than two decades in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit. Updated:...
News Channel Nebraska
LifeNet called after motorcycle hits trailer
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an injury accident Tuesday morning after a motorcycle hit a turning semi-trailer. A sheriff’s office press release says a Mack truck pulling a side-dump trailer attempted to turn from Webster Boulevard onto First Avenue. Investigators say the front end of the...
WOWT
Three shot outside grocery store in Omaha
Business owners along the Omaha streetcar route asked questions. Omaha police make a quick arrest after a man was stabbed at the Siena Francis homeless shelter. A serious crash is under investigation near Plattsmouth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State...
WOWT
Portion of southwest Omaha road to close for 3 months for street widening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha road will close for some time for construction. According to Omaha Public Works, I Street between South 108th and 102nd streets will be closed for three months for a street widening project. The road will close starting Sept. 26. The area is largely industrial.
klkntv.com
Amtrak train crashes into U-Haul truck, killing McCook woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCook woman is dead after she was hit by a train while driving a U-Haul early Tuesday morning. According to the McCook Police Department, authorities were alerted to an injury accident on a railroad access road near East 11th Street just after 4 a.m.
WOWT
BREAKING: WOWT Unanimous approval for Omaha streetcar route
A family is doing okay after escaping a house fire that happened around Monday morning in Bellevue. Unexcused absences linked to Omaha high school homecoming attendance. It's a problem nationwide and right here in the Omaha-metro area. Students are skipping school a lot. Earnest Jackson denied pardon for murder. Updated:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Arbor Care Centers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Arbor Care Centers-Valhaven about what makes their center different form others--with it’s small town feel and a family atmosphere. Find out more in today’s interview!
WOWT
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Texas
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A man that was reported missing by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services last December was recently arrested in Texas. Lajuan Jones was taken into custody Tuesday in Dallas, Texas according to the release. It’s reported he was found at a family member’s place.
WOWT
Stabbing, arrest at Omaha shelter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a 51-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed at the Sienna Francis House men’s shelter just before 8 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The shelter is located at 17th and Nicholas streets. Officers found...
WOWT
Black Hawk helicopter makes precautionary landing in field near Lincoln airport
6 News On Your Side: College application advice for high school seniors. Right now, many high school seniors are busy deciding where they will spend the next four years. 6 On Your Side: Public meeting Wednesday night on Douglas County property tax increases. Updated: 11 hours ago. A first-of-its-kind public...
WOWT
Emily's Tuesday Evening forecast
Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips in the shooting that put three people in the hospital last night. Business owners along the Omaha streetcar route asked questions. Streetcars vs emergency vehicles in Omaha. Updated: 7 hours ago. Omaha's plan for a streetcar is facing new scrutiny,...
WOWT
Vehicle fire causes delays on Interstate 80 during Omaha’s morning commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shortly after 7 a.m Tuesday, a vehicle caught fire on Interstate 80 near the Giles exit. While the fire was put out shortly after that, the two right lanes remain closed to westbound traffic.
WOWT
Law enforcement from across the country attend trauma training in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to the trauma associated with line-of-duty deaths, training sessions in Omaha are helping officers and their loved ones cope and rebuild. New data from the FBI shows that 86 law enforcement officers were killed in the first eight months of this year. Thirteen come from the Midwest.
klin.com
Man Found Dead In Lincoln Fast Food Parking Lot
Lincoln Police say they found a man dead when they were called to the Taco Bell near 27th and Pine Lake Road just after 10:30 Monday night. “An employee of the restaurant called to report a gray sedan had been parked in the lot for a least a day,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.
Comments / 0