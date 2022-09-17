ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

The Hill's Morning Report — More war and US recession ahead?

President Biden tried to navigate a pair of gloomy warnings on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin ramped up his nuclear and other threats against Ukraine and the West, and the chairman of the Federal Reserve hours later foreshadowed a “painful” U.S. economic downturn as collateral damage in a fight against inflation.
