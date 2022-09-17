ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirbyville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

Limb hits pick up truck breaking windshield

There was a tense moment for a Jasper man on Wednesday afternoon when a limb apparently fell from a log truck and hit the windshield of the pick up truck he was driving. Tony Richards of Jasper said he was headed west on Highway 190 in his late model pick up truck when a chunk of wood fell from a log truck and hit the windshield.
JASPER, TX
Orange Leader

Check out Scarecrow Festival dates, details planned at Shangri La Gardens

This year’s Scarecrow Festival takes place Oct. 11 through Nov. 5 at Shangri La Gardens. The 2022 editions features dozens of unique scarecrow designs, fall flowering displays, thousands of pumpkins and autumn decorations displayed throughout Shangri La Gardens. Created by talented people from community organizations, businesses, schools, churches and...
ORANGE, TX
KTRE

Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County. According to DPS, they investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 69, at the intersection Farm-to-Market Road 326 Wednesday.
HUNTINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Magnolia, TX
City
Kirbyville, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load

Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department has reported that an oversized load is scheduled to be moving through Sulphur around 1:00 pm today, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The load will be traveling south on Highway 27 (North Beglis Parkway) and turning onto East Burton. This will result in the intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street being blocked for an extended amount of time because traffic lights will need to be removed for the load to pass.
SULPHUR, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hancock
kjas.com

Recently foreclosed Wiergate home has burned, fire labeled as suspicious

Burkeville and Trout Creek volunteer firefighters worked overnight and into the morning with no sleep on a large house fire. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth said it was reported shortly after midnight Wednesday morning on County Road 1082 near Wiergate, and he is labeling the fire as suspicious. According to...
BURKEVILLE, TX
therecordlive.com

County approves new stop signs in subdivisions

Drivers traveling in the Waterwood subdivision outside of Bridge City will need to pay attention to the intersections soon. Orange County will be installing stop signs at five of the intersections. In addition, a stop sign will be going up in the Wexford Park subdivision outside of Vidor at the...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from

BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
BEAUMONT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Toys#Christmas Gifts#Festival#Volunteers#Fall Fest On Sat#The Kirbyville Fall Fest#Kemp Trailer Sales#Toledo Bend Dam Overlook
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can you legally drive with a cast on your foot?

Susan from Port Neches Asks: My mom’s driver’s license is due for renewal. She will turn 81 years of age on January 21, and I’ve tried to go online to request it and we’ve even mailed it in, but the request was rejected. Now, Mom is afraid that something bad has happened to her license. What should we do?
PORT NECHES, TX
kjas.com

Man injured when his truck was hit by a car south of Kirbyville

One person is undergoing treatment in a Golden Triangle hospital following an early Tuesday morning accident near Kirbyville. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark says it occurred at about 7:30 on County Road 593, also known as Beathard Road, just west of U.S. Highway 96. According to Sergeant...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
107 JAMZ

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
kjas.com

Woman escapes serious injury when car leaves road and catches fire

An unidentified woman escaped serious injury and possibly death on Wednesday evening on Farm to Market Road 2800, not far from the Westlake Community, northwest of Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location about 2.5 miles west of Highway 96, shortly after 10:00 when it was reported that the crash had occurred and arrived to find the late model sedan completely engulfed in flames in a wooded area on the north side of the roadway. However, they soon learned that the female driver of the vehicle was alive and well in another vehicle located about 50 yards from the burning vehicle.
JASPER, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Christian Marriage Retreats Now Located in Newton

You are invited to attend a dedication on Saturday, October 1, 2022 for Christian Marriage Retreats Ministry located right here in Newton, Texas. Ken and Sheila Giles recently. moved to Newton from the Houston area and are excited to announce they will be offering marriage retreats and counseling for marriages and families in need. They are located at 4012 Hwy. 190 East, right beside the Twist and Shout Gym in Newton.
NEWTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy