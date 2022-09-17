An unidentified woman escaped serious injury and possibly death on Wednesday evening on Farm to Market Road 2800, not far from the Westlake Community, northwest of Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location about 2.5 miles west of Highway 96, shortly after 10:00 when it was reported that the crash had occurred and arrived to find the late model sedan completely engulfed in flames in a wooded area on the north side of the roadway. However, they soon learned that the female driver of the vehicle was alive and well in another vehicle located about 50 yards from the burning vehicle.

JASPER, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO