kjas.com
Kirbyville Police Department's Annual Santa's Toy Box events will be Sat, Oct 1st
Kirbyville Police Department Annual Santa’s Toy Box Drive. Saturday, October 1st, 2022 at the Kirbyville Magnolia Park. All funds from this event goes to the Santa’s Toy Box that gives Christmas gifts to needy families in the Kirbyville area. ~. 2022 Dam Poker Run. Sponsored by Morian &...
kjas.com
Limb hits pick up truck breaking windshield
There was a tense moment for a Jasper man on Wednesday afternoon when a limb apparently fell from a log truck and hit the windshield of the pick up truck he was driving. Tony Richards of Jasper said he was headed west on Highway 190 in his late model pick up truck when a chunk of wood fell from a log truck and hit the windshield.
Orange Leader
Check out Scarecrow Festival dates, details planned at Shangri La Gardens
This year’s Scarecrow Festival takes place Oct. 11 through Nov. 5 at Shangri La Gardens. The 2022 editions features dozens of unique scarecrow designs, fall flowering displays, thousands of pumpkins and autumn decorations displayed throughout Shangri La Gardens. Created by talented people from community organizations, businesses, schools, churches and...
KTRE
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County. According to DPS, they investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 69, at the intersection Farm-to-Market Road 326 Wednesday.
Port Arthur News
Exceptional Emergency Centers — Check out how you can enjoy, benefit from jam-packed Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1
PORT NECHES — Exceptional Emergency Centers of Port Arthur, Orange and Beaumont are excited to announce Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Port Neches Riverfront Park. As healthcare providers, we want to highlight all the healthy lifestyle choices available in the area. Within...
Port Arthur News
Local neighbors ready to launch weekly farmers market at Port Neches Riverfront Park
PORT NECHES — Two Port Neches women are working to bring the community together with a farmers market. Lori Carl and Christine Murphy are the organizers behind Riverfront Farmers Market, which recently got the green light from the city to use the park for the event. Carl said her...
Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load
Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department has reported that an oversized load is scheduled to be moving through Sulphur around 1:00 pm today, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The load will be traveling south on Highway 27 (North Beglis Parkway) and turning onto East Burton. This will result in the intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street being blocked for an extended amount of time because traffic lights will need to be removed for the load to pass.
kjas.com
One person in custody and another in hospital after vehicle hits bus in south Jasper County
One person is undergoing hospital treatment and another is in custody after allegedly running from officers following an early morning crash involving a school bus in the south end of Jasper County. State Troopers said the crash occurred shortly before 7:00 on Wednesday morning about three miles south of Buna...
kjas.com
Recently foreclosed Wiergate home has burned, fire labeled as suspicious
Burkeville and Trout Creek volunteer firefighters worked overnight and into the morning with no sleep on a large house fire. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth said it was reported shortly after midnight Wednesday morning on County Road 1082 near Wiergate, and he is labeling the fire as suspicious. According to...
therecordlive.com
County approves new stop signs in subdivisions
Drivers traveling in the Waterwood subdivision outside of Bridge City will need to pay attention to the intersections soon. Orange County will be installing stop signs at five of the intersections. In addition, a stop sign will be going up in the Wexford Park subdivision outside of Vidor at the...
Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from
BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
Beaumont Police Department 911 dispatch center urgently looking to fill positions
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department’s 911 dispatch center is looking for people to apply for their five open positions. It’s an important job and the work environment can be high-pressure, but those who work as a dispatcher say the career is rewarding. Dispatch Supervisor Shawn...
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you legally drive with a cast on your foot?
Susan from Port Neches Asks: My mom’s driver’s license is due for renewal. She will turn 81 years of age on January 21, and I’ve tried to go online to request it and we’ve even mailed it in, but the request was rejected. Now, Mom is afraid that something bad has happened to her license. What should we do?
kjas.com
Man injured when his truck was hit by a car south of Kirbyville
One person is undergoing treatment in a Golden Triangle hospital following an early Tuesday morning accident near Kirbyville. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark says it occurred at about 7:30 on County Road 593, also known as Beathard Road, just west of U.S. Highway 96. According to Sergeant...
kjas.com
Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
Investigation underway after 2-year-old boy drowns in backyard swimming pool in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a 2-year-boy drowned in a backyard swimming pool Wednesday afternoon. Deputies got a call around 1 p.m. from a distraught caller on Charlotte Drive and Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton about a possible drowning, according to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.
kjas.com
Woman escapes serious injury when car leaves road and catches fire
An unidentified woman escaped serious injury and possibly death on Wednesday evening on Farm to Market Road 2800, not far from the Westlake Community, northwest of Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location about 2.5 miles west of Highway 96, shortly after 10:00 when it was reported that the crash had occurred and arrived to find the late model sedan completely engulfed in flames in a wooded area on the north side of the roadway. However, they soon learned that the female driver of the vehicle was alive and well in another vehicle located about 50 yards from the burning vehicle.
kjas.com
Man arrested in Tyler Co for 1988 Golden Triangle murder pleads out for 20 years
A man who was arrested in Tyler County in 2019 for a 1988 murder in the Golden Triangle has entered a guilty plea in exchange for a 20 year prison sentence. Daniel MacGinnis entered the plea Tuesday afternoon in Judge John Stevens' courtroom in Beaumont. He admitted to using an...
newtoncountynews.net
Christian Marriage Retreats Now Located in Newton
You are invited to attend a dedication on Saturday, October 1, 2022 for Christian Marriage Retreats Ministry located right here in Newton, Texas. Ken and Sheila Giles recently. moved to Newton from the Houston area and are excited to announce they will be offering marriage retreats and counseling for marriages and families in need. They are located at 4012 Hwy. 190 East, right beside the Twist and Shout Gym in Newton.
