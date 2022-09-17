ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberville Parish, LA

WAFB

Children hit by car on Joor Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children were taken to a hospital after they were reportedly hit by a car. Emergency officials reported the incident happened on Joor Road, near Prescott Road, around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Officials say both children were under the age of ten years...
BATON ROUGE, LA
marinelink.com

Towboats Collide on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is monitoring a barge with heavy fuel oil aground after a two towboats collided near Plaquemine, La., at mile marker 43.5 on the Port Allen route of the Gulf intracoastal waterway. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge responded after watchstanders at Coast Guard...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Wells brought water, and Mowata

David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
CROWLEY, LA
WAFB

Apartment fire displaces 2, damages 3 units

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said two adults are displaced and three units were damaged due to a fire at an apartment complex on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Officials said it happened at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road around 6:30 p.m. They added firefighters saw...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Van crashes into pawn shop, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the occupants of a vehicle that crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday, Sept. 19. According to BRPD, authorities responded to Xotic Pawn on Airline Highway near Cedarcrest Avenue after a van crashed into...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 dead after shooting at BR apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge. The incident reportedly happened at the Alight Baton Rouge Apartments on West McKinley Street late Wednesday, Sept. 21. WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information. No other details...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Car crashes into pawn shop on Airline Highway, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the occupants of a vehicle that crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday morning. According to BRPD, authorities responded to Xotic Pawn located at 10425 Airline Highway after vehicle struck the business around 6:30 a.m. Sept. 19.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBR Planning Commission approves 2 new neighborhoods along Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Planning Commission voted to approve two new neighborhoods along Burbank Drive. The Winter Gardens subdivision will be developed west of South Kenilworth Parkway, South of Burbank Drive, and the Autumn Gardens neighborhood will be on the North side of Innovation Park Drive West of Sehdeva Memorial Drive. But several residents who live in the area worry the flooding there will only get worse.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating person of interest

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
GREENSBURG, LA
stmarynow.com

Woman accused of threatening young people with bat

A Franklin woman is accused of threatening two juveniles with a baseball bat in a local school parking lot, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and made these arrests:
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB

One person injured in shooting on Convention Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Sept. 21. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Convention Street, near North Blvd., around 3 p.m. According to BRPD, the victim’s injuries...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way

LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on Yorkshire St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20. The gunfire broke out on Yorkshire Street near 72nd Avenue. BRPD said one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying People Involved in the Theft of Cash Registers from A Walmart Store

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying People Involved in the Theft of Cash Registers from A Walmart Store. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported that on Sunday, September 18, at approximately 12:00pm, deputies responded to a theft at Walmart in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. When deputies arrived, they discovered that two males had entered the store fully masked. Both individuals took a cash register and left the establishment. They were last spotted leaving the store in a dark-colored SUV, likely a Chevy Traverse or Equinox with dark rims.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
