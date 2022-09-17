ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q 105.7

Comments / 16

Your worst nightmare
4d ago

who cares if he was at Walmart and walking down the streets of Albany he's a man he puts his pants on one leg at a time like everybody else does before you got famous what was he who was he so what get over it it's like a big deal he's in everyday person he's not a snob like the rest of Hollywood and the music world so get over it

Reply
3
Related
Q 105.7

The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!

The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!. It's that time of year in Upstate NY when leaves start changing color, football fills our weekend, your girlfriend can't get enough of pumpkin-spice all the things, nights are cooler, apples get picked, and friends and families come together for some frightening fun.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Changes to a Popular Spot in Saratoga! What’s ‘Deli After Dark’?

Drink specials, a late-night food menu, and free video games! Things are heating up "After Dark" inside Saratoga's Broadway Deli in Saratoga Springs, NY!. Daniel Chessare, the outspoken owner of Saratoga's Broadway Deli, has never shied away from speaking his truths, much to the delight of customers and people who follow his deli on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

‘Livid’ in New York: Seven Times Saturday Night Live Attacked Upstate NY

It's not often that Upstate New York is mentioned on Saturday Night Live, but when it happens, it's almost never good. SNL debuted in October of 1975, and has been making audiences laugh for (most of) the show's 47 seasons on NBC. The show has launched the careers of some of the most famous comedic actors ever, including Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Mike Myers and many, many more.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrity#Halloween Decorations#Ny Walmart
CNY News

A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
TRAVEL
Q 105.7

17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots

What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
EDUCATION
Q 105.7

New York Times Says Upstate Restaurant Among Nation’s 50 Best

A local restaurant from a small Capital Region town has received a big city honor. You can probably name at least 5 amazing restaurants in the area that you not only love, but that are also worthy of national acclaim for their culinary expertise. But just by the sheer fact that for such an honor local eateries are competing with establishments with big city exposure and notoriety, such honors are few and far between.
HUDSON, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate NYs Ultimate Halloween Decoration Is For Sale On Facebook

There are some things in life that are much harder to sell second-hand. Mattresses. Cosmetics. Swimsuits. And for good reason. But automobiles usually don’t have that problem. Unless it’s a rusted-out frame with no engine, odds are somebody will buy your used car. There’s apparently one vehicle that...
Q 105.7

Big Drama As Stars Abandon New Movie Filming In Upstate New York

It was supposed to be the next big movie to come from Upstate New York, but now it looks like the real terror behind the tale of a cannibalistic pig farmer that kills people and turns them into jerky is actually the horror of not getting paid. Now producers are scrambling to save the film before time runs out.
MOVIES
anash.org

Renovations at “I-87 Northway/Thruway Shul” in Albany

For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York City and Montreal have appreciated the well-located “Shteeble” in Albany for davening, directions and kashrus. “Traveling I-87? Make sure to stop at the Shteeble in Albany!” For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York...
Big Frog 104

10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?

New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate NY Hotel Ranks In Top 3 For Resort Destinations In The Nation

There are so many great places to travel to in Upstate New York, but now one hotel has a national ranking to back them up. USA Today has been releasing their yearly picks and "10Best" rankings for a number of different categories. They have one for just about anything you can think of, from Top 10 Best Casino's to the Best Pumpkin Patches in the nation.
TRAVEL
NEWS10 ABC

Two-time Tony Award winner to perform in Saratoga

Broadway star Beth Leavel will perform her new show, "It's Not About Me," at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The two-time Tony Award Winner recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the new musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which featured music by Elton John. She's won two Tony Awards, for "The Prom," and "The Drowsy Chaperone," respectively.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Syracuse.com

1 Upstate NY place is among top 50 with fastest rising home values in state

Most of the places in New York with fast-rising home values are in the New York City area, but one among the top 50 is found in Upstate New York. The hamlet of Silver Bay in Warren County on the shores of Lake George ranks No. 32 in the state for the pace of its increase in home values, according to a recent list from Stacker. The website ranked locations in New York by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending in July.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy