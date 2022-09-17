A potentially severe accident shut down a major Door County highway Wednesday afternoon. Emergency personnel began arriving at the scene of the accident near the intersection of Walker Road and State Highway 42/57 after 2:30 p.m. The Door County Sheriff’s Department quickly shut down northbound traffic on STH 42/57 at the roadway’s split near Mill Supper Club just before 3 p.m. The department also had to divert southbound traffic north of the accident scene. No other details have been shared as of 3:30 p.m. We will update this story as soon as more information are made available.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO