ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitelaw, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Octagon Club to Host Electronics Drive in October

The Two Rivers Octagon Club will be hosting an electronics drive early next month. The event will take place at the J.E. Hamilton Community House, located at 1520 17th Street in Downtown Two Rivers from 9:00 until 1:00 p.m. You are encouraged to bring any old electronics such as chargers,...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

NEW Zoo and Adventure Park Invites Families to Meijer Day at the Zoo

The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park will be letting the first 500 people to arrive this Sunday into the zoo for free. This is a part of Meijer Day at the Zoo. Not only will Meijer be paying for the first 500 guests, and providing special giveaways while supplies last, the 501st visitor will be the recipient of a gift basket valued at $100 sponsored by the NEW Zoo.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Fire in a Garbage Can Spreads to Green Bay Garage

A garage fire in Green Bay yesterday morning (September 18th) reportedly began in a nearby garbage can. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a home on Chicago Street at around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning on a report of a garage fire. Crews arrived to find a fire...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Whitelaw, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Culver’s Invites You to Support Local Law Enforcement

Culver’s is continuing their tradition of giving back, and today its focus will be on local law enforcement. Throughout the day, a percentage of sales will go to local agencies as they look to help those in need this upcoming holiday season. This is a part of the restaurant’s...
MANITOWOC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Accident shuts down highway north of Sturgeon Bay

A potentially severe accident shut down a major Door County highway Wednesday afternoon. Emergency personnel began arriving at the scene of the accident near the intersection of Walker Road and State Highway 42/57 after 2:30 p.m. The Door County Sheriff’s Department quickly shut down northbound traffic on STH 42/57 at the roadway’s split near Mill Supper Club just before 3 p.m. The department also had to divert southbound traffic north of the accident scene. No other details have been shared as of 3:30 p.m. We will update this story as soon as more information are made available.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brats#Dj#Hamburgers#Food Drink#The Whitelaw Firefighters#Shed Acoustics
seehafernews.com

Fall Cleanup Time Arrives at Evergreen Cemetery

It’s Fall Cleanup time at Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery. Manitowoc’s Cemetery Division is asking for your help in clearing all summer decorations in order to help maintain Evergreen Cemetery’s park-like beauty. Lot owners are respectfully asked to remove their summer decorations such as flowers, or statues by...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Nearly 100-Year-Old Building to be Demolished Near Downtown Sheboygan

A building that has stood for nearly 100 years near downtown Sheboygan will soon be torn down. The Sheboygan Common Council met on Monday where they approved a contract with Scott’s Excavating to tear down the former Jakum’s Hall, located at 2601 North 15th Street. The structure began...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Rapids Road Reconstruction Being Planned For 2024

Some road construction projects are in the works for Manitowoc County. One of them, according to County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer, involves a stretch of Rapids Road on Manitowoc’s west side. “Tentatively, Rapids Road from Waldo Boulevard to County Trunk P, the old Bill’s Oil Company site, is scheduled for...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
seehafernews.com

Unpaid Special Assessments Due Soon in Manitowoc

A reminder from the Manitowoc City Clerk’s Office, Unpaid Special Assessments owed by Manitowoc property owners are due November 1st. If they are not paid by then, they will automatically be transferred to the Tax Roll. Property owners who are entitled to the installment payment plan will have that...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Green Bay to Install More License Plate Reader Cameras

The City of Green Bay will soon be installing twelve more license plate reader cameras. The City Council approved the $332,000 purchase at their recent meeting, however, it wasn’t quite as many as the Police Department was asking for. Chief Christopher Davis had submitted a request for 28 to...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy