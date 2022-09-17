Read full article on original website
Two Rivers Octagon Club to Host Electronics Drive in October
The Two Rivers Octagon Club will be hosting an electronics drive early next month. The event will take place at the J.E. Hamilton Community House, located at 1520 17th Street in Downtown Two Rivers from 9:00 until 1:00 p.m. You are encouraged to bring any old electronics such as chargers,...
NEW Zoo and Adventure Park Invites Families to Meijer Day at the Zoo
The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park will be letting the first 500 people to arrive this Sunday into the zoo for free. This is a part of Meijer Day at the Zoo. Not only will Meijer be paying for the first 500 guests, and providing special giveaways while supplies last, the 501st visitor will be the recipient of a gift basket valued at $100 sponsored by the NEW Zoo.
Manitowoc Police Searching for Owner of a Dog Involved in a Biting Incident
The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in a biting incident yesterday morning. Lieutenant Cooper Schmidt reports that the victim was walking in the 900 block of South 19th Street at around 8:45 a.m. when they bent down to pet the canine.
Fire in a Garbage Can Spreads to Green Bay Garage
A garage fire in Green Bay yesterday morning (September 18th) reportedly began in a nearby garbage can. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a home on Chicago Street at around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning on a report of a garage fire. Crews arrived to find a fire...
Manitowoc CDA to Review Design Applications, Receive Updates on Ongoing Projects
There is only one meeting on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Community Development Authority will be gathering in the 2nd floor conference room in City Hall at 4:00 p.m. After reviewing the Public Housing Business’ financial report, the group will review a design application for...
Manitowoc Culver’s Invites You to Support Local Law Enforcement
Culver’s is continuing their tradition of giving back, and today its focus will be on local law enforcement. Throughout the day, a percentage of sales will go to local agencies as they look to help those in need this upcoming holiday season. This is a part of the restaurant’s...
Accident shuts down highway north of Sturgeon Bay
A potentially severe accident shut down a major Door County highway Wednesday afternoon. Emergency personnel began arriving at the scene of the accident near the intersection of Walker Road and State Highway 42/57 after 2:30 p.m. The Door County Sheriff’s Department quickly shut down northbound traffic on STH 42/57 at the roadway’s split near Mill Supper Club just before 3 p.m. The department also had to divert southbound traffic north of the accident scene. No other details have been shared as of 3:30 p.m. We will update this story as soon as more information are made available.
Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
Fall Cleanup Time Arrives at Evergreen Cemetery
It’s Fall Cleanup time at Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery. Manitowoc’s Cemetery Division is asking for your help in clearing all summer decorations in order to help maintain Evergreen Cemetery’s park-like beauty. Lot owners are respectfully asked to remove their summer decorations such as flowers, or statues by...
Nearly 100-Year-Old Building to be Demolished Near Downtown Sheboygan
A building that has stood for nearly 100 years near downtown Sheboygan will soon be torn down. The Sheboygan Common Council met on Monday where they approved a contract with Scott’s Excavating to tear down the former Jakum’s Hall, located at 2601 North 15th Street. The structure began...
Green Bay man stops truck to urinate & tries directing traffic, later arrested for 6th OWI
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After running multiple stop lights, stop signs and getting out of his vehicle multiple times to do various things one man was arrested after an event-filled drive on Green Bay’s east side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 30-year-old Derek...
Rapids Road Reconstruction Being Planned For 2024
Some road construction projects are in the works for Manitowoc County. One of them, according to County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer, involves a stretch of Rapids Road on Manitowoc’s west side. “Tentatively, Rapids Road from Waldo Boulevard to County Trunk P, the old Bill’s Oil Company site, is scheduled for...
Two Rivers Groups to Discuss Sandy Bay Highlands, Forestry Projects, and Emerald Ash Borer
There are two meetings scheduled for the 5:00 hour tonight in Two Rivers. First up is the joint meeting of the Business and Industrial Development Committee, and the Community Development Authority, which will take place in the Committee Room in City Hall at 5:15 p.m. They will be reviewing previously...
Manitowoc Public School District Finance and Budget Committee to Discuss Property Sale
The Finance and Budget Committee of the Manitowoc Public School District will be gathering this evening. They will be in the Board Room in the District Office on Lindbergh Drive at 5:30 p.m. After looking over a facilities plan vendor recommendation, the group will look over the long-term capital improvement...
Police warn of alligator sighting in Wisconsin park
Police in a Wisconsin town are warning residents to use caution in a local park after reports of an alligator sighting in a pond.
Plymouth Police Department Warns Citizens of a Scam Involving the Building Inspector
Residents in Plymouth are being warned of a scam involving the city’s Building Inspector. The Plymouth Police Department is reporting that they have received numerous citizen reports from people receiving calls from a number that appears to be coming from the Building Inspector’s office. This scammer will then...
Manitowoc Family Looks to Raise Money to Buy a Wheelchair Accessible Van for Their Their Daughter
A Manitowoc family is looking to raise money to help get their daughter a wheelchair-accessible van. 13-year-old Gracie Clark has been battling numerous medical ailments since she was born. When she was only a couple of months old, doctors determined she was blind, and since then she has been diagnosed...
Unpaid Special Assessments Due Soon in Manitowoc
A reminder from the Manitowoc City Clerk’s Office, Unpaid Special Assessments owed by Manitowoc property owners are due November 1st. If they are not paid by then, they will automatically be transferred to the Tax Roll. Property owners who are entitled to the installment payment plan will have that...
Two Rivers City Council to Award Bid for Upcoming Project, Receive Updates on Ongoing Projects
The Two Rivers City Council is slated to have its regular meeting this evening. They will be in the Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m., and after the public is allotted time to express their input, Shoreline Hometown Credit Union will present a check to the city for the Central Park West 365 project.
City of Green Bay to Install More License Plate Reader Cameras
The City of Green Bay will soon be installing twelve more license plate reader cameras. The City Council approved the $332,000 purchase at their recent meeting, however, it wasn’t quite as many as the Police Department was asking for. Chief Christopher Davis had submitted a request for 28 to...
