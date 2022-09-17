Read full article on original website
Search underway for 2 escaped inmates in Hobart
Authorities in Hobart are searching for two inmates were were able to escape a local jail.
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
KOCO
Authorities search for two inmates who escaped from Kiowa County Jail
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Kiowa County Jail. Around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office said they learned that two inmates were missing during a facility check. Authorities identified the escaped inmates as Devon Ray McDonald, 20, and Sean Cristopher Traywick, 26.
El Reno man arrested in connection to deadly stabbing
Authorities say one man is in custody following a deadly stabbing in El Reno.
Man found guilty of murder in infant’s death
A Yukon man will likely spend the rest of life in jail for killing his former girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby.
OHP: All lanes of OK-19 reopen east of Apache
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, all lanes of OK-19 east of Apache are closed.
chickashatoday.com
Motorcycle crash near Rush Springs sends man to hospital
A 34 year old Duncan man was sent to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a motorcycle crash. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Parker L. Jordan age 34, of Duncan was north bound on US-81 approximately2.4 miles north of Rush Springs in Grady County, departed the roadway left for an unknown reason and rolled an undetermined number of times. The driver was separated from the motorcycle. He was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
