ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

Comments / 1

Related
KOCO

Authorities search for two inmates who escaped from Kiowa County Jail

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Kiowa County Jail. Around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office said they learned that two inmates were missing during a facility check. Authorities identified the escaped inmates as Devon Ray McDonald, 20, and Sean Cristopher Traywick, 26.
KIOWA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weatherford, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Weatherford, OK
chickashatoday.com

Motorcycle crash near Rush Springs sends man to hospital

 A 34 year old Duncan man was sent to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a motorcycle crash.  According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Parker L. Jordan age 34, of Duncan was north bound on US-81 approximately2.4 miles north of Rush Springs in Grady County, departed the roadway left for an unknown reason and rolled an undetermined number of times. The driver was separated from the motorcycle. He was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
DUNCAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy