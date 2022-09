After 18 years as Phoenix Suns owner, Robert Sarver left many across the NBA with a story. Some are bizarre, like when he put a herd of goats in his general manager's office. Some are repugnant, such as his racially insensitive language and treatment of employees detailed by an NBA investigation that concluded last week. Some are bewildering, like when fellow NBA owners watched him clip his nails on a Zoom call during a mid-pandemic board meeting, sources said, with the debris falling on his dark shirt.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO