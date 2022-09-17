Read full article on original website
Related
23-year-old Arkansas man killed in Walker County crash
From The Tribune staff reports WALKER COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Ozark, Arkansas, man on Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 2:10 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Tyce H. Brockett, 23, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway and struck […]
UPDATE: Man killed in fall from tree identified
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 56-year-old man died after a fall from a tree in McCalla on Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 1 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Theodore Ware, of Bessemer, suffering life-threatening injuries after he fell from a tree in the 6000 block of Lou George […]
Hueytown man killed in Bessemer motorcycle crash
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A Hueytown man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Bessemer on Thursday, September 15, at approximately 11:51 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 38-year-old James David Townsend was the lone rider of a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North […]
Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway addresses Center Point City Council
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Levie Pettway addressed the Center Point Council to discuss contract negotiation concerns during its city council meeting Thursday, September 14. Relocated to the Center Point Community Center on Sun Hill Road while City Hall undergoes mold mitigation, Pettway and several council members […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the families of deceased individuals
UPDATE: Reginald Leshawn Green’s family has been located and notified of the death. Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is still searching for the family of Jimmie Dale Evans. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individuals. Reginald […]
UPDATE: Arrest made in murder of 83-year-old man
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An Arrest has been made in the murder of an 83-year-old man that occurred on Monday, May 16, 2022. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Jarvas Tremaine Henderson, 22, of Birmingham, was arrested for the murder of Daniel Garrick, who was found deceased in the 600 Block […]
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office releases statement in response to Pleasant Grove incident
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement explaining their response to an incident in that occurred in Pleasant Grove on September 7, 2022. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Pleasant Grove Police department requested that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office respond to a location […]
56-year-old man dead after fall from tree in McCalla
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 56-year-old man died after a fall from a tree in McCalla on Saturday, September 17, just before 1 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Lou George Loop in McCalla to investigate the report of a person […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrests man involved in death of 61-year-old step-father
From The Tribune staff reports WALKER COUNTY — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man involved in the death of his 61-year-old step-father on Saturday, September 10. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Fall City Road in the Manchester community. Deputies arrived to find Roger Wolfe, […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0