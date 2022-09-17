Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Children Search For Their Mother Who Vanished From A Beauty Salon Parking Lot In AlabamaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPell City, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Pinson Valley announces ‘Pride of the Valley’ Marching Competition
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON VALLEY — The Pinson Valley Band will be hosting the 21st Annual Pride of the Valley Marching Competition on Saturday, September 24, at Pinson Valley High School. They will host 18 high school bands and the UAB Blazer band. Admission is $5, and parking is free. Schedule Performance Tarrant […]
REMINDER: Hewitt-Trussville vs. Huffman game set for Thursday
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Hewitt-Trussville Huskies against the Huffman Vikings is set for Thursday, September 22, at 7 p.m. at Huffman High School in Birmingham.
Bham Now
The Modern House Coffee Shop to open in Birmingham’s Titusville neighborhood on Sept. 23 [PHOTOS]
The Modern House Coffee Shop is returning to its roots in the Titusville neighborhood. The non-profit coffee house, which hires homeless people to provide them with job training and life skills, is opening Friday September 23rd at its new 422 Sixth Avenue South location. Bham Now first reported on the...
Bham Now
5 new Magic City businesses opening now + coming soon, including Iron City PAWfection
This one specifically goes out to our dog lovers and foodies (and we know there’s a lot of you who are both). There are so many new Birmingham businesses that are either on their way, or even better, businesses opening now. Here are just five of our favorites. 1....
Bham Now
Now the News: Crestwood Festival Centre sold for $9M, new Rougaroux location in Mountain Brook + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! Ready to kick off a new week in The Magic City? We’ve got you covered with some of the latest happenings around town, including the purchase of Crestwood Festival Centre, a new shopping center for Pell City and several new openings. Read on for more. 6...
wvtm13.com
Jimmie Hale Mission burns 40-year lease with Birmingham, focus on renovating dorms for clients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jimmie Hale Mission burned its 40-year lease with Birmingham and started a capital campaign to renovate living space for clients. Learn more in the video above.
Young male killed in midday wreck in western Jefferson County
A single-vehicle crash in western Jefferson County Wednesday left one person dead. Sheriff’s deputies were called about noon to the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road in Oak Grove. Lt. Joni Money said once they arrived on the scene, they found a pickup truck that had left the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham area businesswoman opens rolling cigar lounge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2017, Joy King didn’t see herself taking people for rides, the same way most people outside of Birmingham didn’t see it as having an impactful restaurant scene. “I had a transportation company approach me about doing something with their party bus,” says King....
Brian’s Flooring & Design announces opening of fourth showroom in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian’s Flooring & Design announces the opening of its fourth showroom located in the heart of historic downtown Trussville. “We are excited to be entering the Trussville market,” Owner, Brian McCarver, said. “After visiting and researching a few different cities within the Birmingham metro area, we quickly set […]
Golden Flake potato chip maker plans warehouse; Birmingham agrees to improve road
The City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have agreed to improve Acipco Industrial Drive to prepare for two new multi-million-dollar warehouses to be built by Home Depot and Utz Brands, which bought Birmingham-based Golden Flake potato chips in 2016. Combined, the Home Depot and Utz warehouses will have about 90...
Garbage Point of Discussion for Jefferson County Commission
Discussion of garbage segued to garbage of a different sort during Tuesday’s committee meeting of the Jefferson County Commission. The agenda included a resolution to address garbage pickup at county facilities, including the courthouse. The resolution calls for EcoSouth Services of Birmingham to handle county facility garbage collection and disposal for three years for $785,400.
Birmingham Community Police Academy Kicks Off Oct. 4
The Birmingham Police Department will host a 10-week “community police academy” beginning Oct. 4. The program, approved by the City Council Tuesday, will be free and is intended to provide “an opportunity for the community to find out how the police department operates,” said Captain Janice Blackwell, the BPD’s community engagement liaison.
wbrc.com
Jimmie Hale Mission celebrates ownership with ‘note burning’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission celebrated getting a deed/ownership of its downtown location with a “note burning” Monday. The “note burning” is meant to celebrate having ownership or being paid up on a building. Jimmie Hale Mission leaders held the lease burning at...
Jack’s Family Restaurants to reopen Pinson location in late September
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) to reopen its Pinson location, 4468 Pinson Blvd, after temporality closing in April to allow for the new Jack’s Southern Charm design to be integrated into the existing site. The first 50 customers who purchase items on reopening day will receive free Jack’s breakfast […]
16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
wvtm13.com
Drivers talk impacts of ongoing Red Mountain Expressway construction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For drivers in our area, the road work on Red Mountain Expressway seems like it's gone on forever. Watch the video above to learn when things might start to settle down some.
Blocked doorway at Main Street room brought up again at Leeds Council meeting
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – The subject of a blocked doorway at the Leeds Main Street meeting room that has been brought up in the past two meetings of the Leeds City Council was once again discussed on Monday, Sept. 19, which led to a back and forth between Mayor David Miller […]
Bham Now
Get tickets to The Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27
The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is working to grow talent in The Magic City, and they need your help. Keep reading to find out how you can help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) find internship opportunities at the BBA’s breakfast on Thursday, October 27. BBA is...
Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
Pinson Valley named Team of the Week
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor PINSON — Sometimes it’s about how you bounce back. That’s what happened with the Pinson Valley Indians this week as they bounced back against 6A Region 6 foe Oxford, beating the Yellow Jackets 44-20. They showed no signs of a hangover after a close-fought loss against Clay-Chalkville the week prior. […]
