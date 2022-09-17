ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham area businesswoman opens rolling cigar lounge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2017, Joy King didn’t see herself taking people for rides, the same way most people outside of Birmingham didn’t see it as having an impactful restaurant scene. “I had a transportation company approach me about doing something with their party bus,” says King....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Brian’s Flooring & Design announces opening of fourth showroom in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian’s Flooring & Design announces the opening of its fourth showroom located in the heart of historic downtown Trussville. “We are excited to be entering the Trussville market,” Owner, Brian McCarver, said. “After visiting and researching a few different cities within the Birmingham metro area, we quickly set […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Garbage Point of Discussion for Jefferson County Commission

Discussion of garbage segued to garbage of a different sort during Tuesday’s committee meeting of the Jefferson County Commission. The agenda included a resolution to address garbage pickup at county facilities, including the courthouse. The resolution calls for EcoSouth Services of Birmingham to handle county facility garbage collection and disposal for three years for $785,400.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Jimmie Hale Mission celebrates ownership with ‘note burning’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission celebrated getting a deed/ownership of its downtown location with a “note burning” Monday. The “note burning” is meant to celebrate having ownership or being paid up on a building. Jimmie Hale Mission leaders held the lease burning at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

Get tickets to The Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27

The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is working to grow talent in The Magic City, and they need your help. Keep reading to find out how you can help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) find internship opportunities at the BBA’s breakfast on Thursday, October 27. BBA is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Valley named Team of the Week

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor PINSON — Sometimes it’s about how you bounce back. That’s what happened with the Pinson Valley Indians this week as they bounced back against 6A Region 6 foe Oxford, beating the Yellow Jackets 44-20. They showed no signs of a hangover after a close-fought loss against Clay-Chalkville the week prior. […]
PINSON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

