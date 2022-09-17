ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Mariah Carey Debuts Chopard Collaboration, Says Butterflies Still Represent Emancipation

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

In an interview (from her bathtub!) to promote a new line of luxe gems, the elusive chanteuse talks about the 25th anniversary of her 'Butterfly' album and why the new collab has her feeling so many emotions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8MYV_0hzb03n100
Mariah Carey poses with her dog in diamonds from her new Chopard collection — Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey. Courtesy of Koto Bolofo
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Logo text

It’s raining in New York and Mariah Carey is in the bathtub.

“Today was stormy weather,” says the elusive chanteuse in kicking off a telephone interview about a new collaboration with luxury jeweler Chopard. Because the topic du jour is diamonds, it’s an obvious question to ask if she’s wearing any at this particular moment because while she is dripping wet, this is Mariah Carey, after all. Answer: Of course she is, darling.

“I’m wearing a diamond bracelet and another bracelet that my daughter Monroe made for me,” she says of a pink and lavender beaded creation from her 11-year-old with Nick Cannon. “It says Lambily on it — that’s for the lambily. We layer with all different things.”

There’s a lot of layers to the conversation that follows. Carey’s Chopard partnership — Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey Collection — debuted Sept. 16, a date that marks the 25th anniversary of her career-shifting 1997 album Butterfly. The diamond-heavy collection features the titular insect on everything from necklaces and bracelets to rings and earrings, and it was all Carey’s idea.

In detailing the backstory, Carey opens up about the creative renaissance she entered with the album after divorcing former Sony boss Tommy Mottola (and fleeing their shared mansion she calls “Sing-Sing”), why she reached out to Chopard president Caroline Scheufele to suggest they team up, and when she first discovered a love for diamonds (thanks to Marilyn Monroe).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16iuor_0hzb03n100
Chopard has debuted a Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey Collection Courtesy of Chopard

It feels special to speak to you at this moment as we approach the 25th anniversary of Butterfly as that symbol has been such an iconic part of your career really since that time. What does the symbol means to you today and how has its meaning changed over the years?

I was never that one that was like into butterflies from childhood, it didn’t seem that was really me. I don’t know how many people will know what I’m referencing but as I was leaving “Sing-Sing,” aka the mansion that I had in Bedford that I paid for half of myself, as I was walking out, I was writing the song “Butterfly” — the spread your wings and prepare to fly section. In my mind, at that moment, it was going to be an uptempo David Morales moment, kind of like a remix vibe. I was just trying to get out of there. There are certain things that happened and I won’t go into it too long but I will say that as I was leaving, I did see a butterfly. From then on, I kept seeing butterflies everywhere.

It stayed with me and it wasn’t a one-time thing because I wrote a song and an album called Butterfly. It really does, for me, represent freedom and also emancipation. I know that’s a different era, different album, but there are many different interpretations of the symbol of a butterfly. It’s all about going through something and coming out on the other side freer, that’s what it really represents to me.

I read that you suggested the collaboration with Caroline Scheufele at Chopard. I know that they have been very good to you over the years but what inspired you to reach out and say, “We should do something together.”

OK, naturally Christmas doesn’t end on December 25 for me. So, it was like a month after Christmas and I was still there with my tree and everything. It had been awhile since everybody had opened all their gifts. I let everybody open theirs first because it’s more fun for me to give than receive. I was by myself in the living room looking at the tree and I realized there was still a package on the table. It was from Chopard and Caroline sent me a beautiful silk scarf and a letter. I was like, this is so auspicious because “All I Want for Christmas is You” was going diamond and I was thinking about doing some sort of collaboration.

I reached out because I had a feeling and because she had written me this beautiful note and sent this beautiful gift. We started talking and she was literally sketching the butterfly necklace, the major piece, as we were speaking about the whole concept of working together. I am still kind of in a state of disbelief about it because it’s such a dream come true. It’s such an amazing association to be able to say that I’m collaborating with Chopard on this collection. I don’t even know how to explain it. I have no words. I’m just ready to share the Happy Butterfly Collection with the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fL50V_0hzb03n100
Chopard has debuted a Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey Collection Courtesy of Chopard

I love that. Going back to the sketches, I know you’re really hands on and you have a great eye for craftsmanship and design. What was the collaboration process like?

Because of [the time] when we started talking, I thought maybe it would be a snowflake or something Christmas-related. But Caroline and Daphne, who works closely with her, were very much into the butterfly concept. I totally agreed and it just so happens to be happy timing for Happy Butterfly for me because we are celebrating 25 days of Butterfly the album of being in existence.

I know that you’ve worn Chopard many times over the years and I read in Harper’s Bazaar that you said Chopard was generous to you at a time when many others were not. What did that mean to you at the time?

That was at a certain time when they gave me a beautiful piece of jewelry; actually, it was a watch and you know I don’t acknowledge time but it was pink and I still have it — it’s so sweet. They’re very special in that way and ethical practices really matter to them, using ethical gold and gemstones. I’ve just always felt that they’re a great company beyond, you know, the greatest diamond company in all the land. So when this collaboration started, it really felt like a Cinderella moment.

One of the photos I came across was the time you wore 121 carats of Chopard diamonds for an event in Cannes. Is that the most amount of diamonds you’ve worn at one time?

Most likely. That is more than I can put on right now. I could go into my case and try but that was major. Taking them off that night was very difficult I remember.

When we started talking you sang a little Marilyn Monroe for me, someone I know is very important to you. It made me think of her signing “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend” in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Do you remember when you first fell in love with diamonds?

I wrote about this in the book, when I was a little 6-year-old girl, they were having an anniversary of Marilyn’s life as she had already passed away years earlier. My mom was watching it on TV with her boyfriend and they showed the number, “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend.” I watched it and it really had an impact on me because they were also talking about how difficult a childhood she had. And yet, there I was having a difficult childhood myself, watching this show about a person who became a major figure for the entire world singing about diamonds and being fabulous.

So that was a very aspiration kind of moment. [In the beginning of my career], I chose to wear very little jewelry early on because I didn’t want to buy stuff for myself. Later, I met this incredible woman who shall remain nameless for this article and she was known for wearing a lot of diamonds. She used to have an incredible Oscar party every year and if anybody figures it out, they’re a genius. Anyway, for some reason, she took a liking ot me and she invited me even though I’ve never won an Oscar. Whitney [Houston] and I sang an Oscar-winning song but since they didn’t ask me to write it, technically we didn’t win it but whatever, we did like it. So, you know, this woman said, “Darling, I think you should buy yourself more diamonds. What are you doing?” So, I started getting more into it.

Now we have this [collection] which I will have forever. And it all feels like a dream. I don’t know if I should say this but of course I can because it’s a quote from one of my songs called “Emotions.” I will say that all of this has me feeling emotions.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wONHj_0hzb03n100
Chopard has debuted a Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey Collection Courtesy of Chopard

This story first appeared in the Sept. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

THR Newsletters

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

The top scoops on the goings-on around town — what industry insiders are really talking about

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Blake Lively Confirms Pregnancy, Calls Out Paparazzi: “You Freak Me and My Kids Out”

Blake Lively confirmed that she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby number four and called out paparazzi in the process. The actress took to Instagram to share photos of herself with friends and family, where her baby bump shows. In the caption, she explained that she hopes these photos will get the paparazzi to stop waiting outside of her home to get a photo of her. More from The Hollywood ReporterNominations Open for Hollywood Reporter's Top Entrepreneurs FeatureBlake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds'Welcome to Wrexham' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Try to Save a Soccer...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Scheufele
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Millie Bobby Brown & Mariah Carey Recreate Hilarious ‘Honey’ Opening With Twins, 11

Mariah Carey enlisted the help of Millie Bobby Brown for her latest TikTok! The legendary singer, 53, and Stranger Things star, 18, hilariously recreated the opening scene of her 1997 music video for “Honey” with MC’s 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. The comedy bit showed the ladies — and later the twins — reciting the lines between Mariah (known as “Agent M” in the video) and actors John G. Brennan and Eddie Griffin, who kidnapped her in the scripted short.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Justine Skye Puts Sharp Edge on Dramatic Ruffled Dress With Stiletto Boots For ‘Amsterdam’ Premiere

Justine Skye brought her edgy standout style at the “Amsterdam” premiere held at Alice Truly Hall in New York City on Sept. 18. “Amsterdam” is a 2022 period mystery comedy film directed, produced and written by David O. Russell. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Mike Myers and Ben Stiller also attended. Skye arrived in a black dress. The sleeveless piece had a high mock neck and cinched waist. The striking element came from the billowy skirt that featured dramatic ruffles on the side and had a pleated hemline. The “Collide” singer styled her hair in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Butterflies#Emancipation#Jewelry#Logo#Cre
Decider.com

Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Jennifer Hudson Feud Rumor: “Don’t Like How People Pit Us Against Each Other”

Kelly Clarkson may be filling Ellen DeGeneres‘ plum broadcast time slot, but she’s also facing fresh competition in the daytime talk show space. Clarkson, who is preparing to debut Season 4 of The Kelly Clarkson Show, will be joined in the daytime TV sphere by another American Idol alum, Jennifer Hudson. Hudson, who competed on Idol in 2004 and placed as a finalist in the third season of the series, is launching her own talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, this month. Ahead of the series’ premiere, Clarkson shut down any rumors of bad blood between herself and Hudson, sharing nothing but support...
CELEBRITIES
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss

"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
WEIGHT LOSS
E! News

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
THEATER & DANCE
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy