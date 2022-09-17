ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Oscars: Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner Announced as 95th Academy Awards Producers at All-Member Meeting

By Scott Feinberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dayd5_0hzb02uI00

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner will produce the 95th Oscars , Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer announced on Saturday morning during an all-member meeting that took place in-person at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and simultaneously via a livestream on the members-only website. The hiring of Weiss and Kirshner, who are veterans of many award shows, is a reflection of the Academy’s understanding that it needs to return to having telecast producers with “live TV expertise” after several disappointing Oscars telecasts, Kramer said.

Kramer, who has been in his position for the past two-and-a-half months, and Academy president Janet Yang , who has been in hers for the past one-and-a-half months, emceed the gathering — only the third of its kind (the others took place on May 4, 2013, and Sept. 28, 2017), authorized by the board of governors in October 2021 — speaking for 39 minutes before taking member questions, some pre-submitted, some not.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Other noteworthy announcements to come out of the meeting: all of the Academy’s 10,669 current members — 34 percent women, 19 percent racial minorities and 23 percent based outside of the U.S. — will now receive recaps after each meeting of the Academy’s board of governors, part of what Kramer described as a commitment to “more transparency with our members”; ticket lottery through which members have been able to attend the Academy’s Governors Awards and Oscars, which was paused during the pandemic, is being brought back; and the Academy said that it is firmly committed, in its discussions with ABC, to “honoring all crafts and disciplines on air” during the Oscars telecast, garnering big applause in the room.

“From our recent member survey, we learned from our Academy members that they did not love the 94th Oscars,” Kramer acknowledged, prompting audible laughter at the memory of a ceremony at which, controversially, eight categories were pre-taped and then incorporated into the live telecast, and at which the eventual best actor winner, Will Smith , slapped a presenter, Chris Rock . “It had a 20 percent positivity rating from Academy members, compared to 61 percent for the 92nd; only 2 percent liked the Fan Favorite; only 17 percent approved of the pre-recorded awards; and fewer Academy members are watching the full show — 67 percent for the 92nd, 59 percent for the 94th.”

Kramer continued, “We need to return the Oscars to a position of power and importance by hiring producing teams with live TV experience who are accountable to the Academy; determining how to best honor all categories; focusing on a love and reverence for film; creating an emotional investment in the nominees; exploring extensions of the show on streaming; solidifying the ongoing theatrical requirement for eligibility; making the red carpet an event on the scale of the Met Gala and Cannes; and continuing to prioritize sustainability, access, inclusion and representation.”

Kramer summarized “our vision for the Academy” with the following priorities: “Diversify revenue and build a sustainable long-term budget; better engage our members; reinvigorate the Oscars; advance the understanding and preservation of cinema; advance inclusion and sustainability initiatives; develop a new generation of diverse filmmaking talent; create clarity and efficiency in the Academy organizational structure; and evolve our brand.”

The former Academy Museum CEO noted that prior to the opening of that popular tourist destination in September 2021, 90 percent of the Academy’s operating revenue was derived from the Oscars, but now the Oscars account for 75 percent, with the Museum bringing in 22 percent and member dues and other income the remaining 3 percent. “We’re absolutely moving in the right direction,” he concluded. The Academy also has $650 million in reserves and endowments, he volunteered, but he acknowledged that it still has to repay bonds used to fund the Museum. And, he said, that increasing the organization’s financial diversification is pivotal, given that “the Academy Awards still brings in a very large percentage of our revenue,” and that the current international distribution deal for the show with Disney International ends in 2024 and the current domestic contract for the show with Disney-ABC ends in 2028.

Yang noted that a recent Academy member survey showed that 90 percent of Oscar voters use the Academy Screening Room, the members-only streaming service, up from 46 percent in the last survey, and that footage of the Q&As that often follow in-person member screenings will henceforth be added to the platform, as well. Kramer floated a possible “expansion” of the service, which some interpreted to mean charging studios for the right to post additional content related to their Oscar hopefuls.

Yang also vowed that in addition to an annual all-member meeting, there will be all-branch meetings; that the Academy intends to ramp back up in-person member screenings in Los Angeles, New York, the Bay Area and London, which were shut down due to the pandemic; to enhance the Academy Members app; to add closed-captioning and Dolby Atmos audio capabilities to the Academy Screening Room; to launch an Android-compatible version of the Academy Screening Room in the fall; to appoint regional Academy ambassadors; to elevate membership affinity groups; and to continue to increase the Academy’s presence at film festivals around the world (she and Kramer just returned from the Venice, Telluride and Toronto film fests, and will soon be off to the fests in London, New York and Copenhagen).

Kramer revealed that Academy member Kenny Gravillis , who has a design agency, is now working with the Academy on literally rebranding itself, and that the organization is also actively working to improve its social media strategies and content; to foster better relations with the press; to capitalize on the upcoming 95th and 100th editions of the Oscars; and to elevate and support first-run theatrical films.

One member of the Academy’s marketing/public relations branch who has often been critical of the organization texted THR late in the presentation: “So far saying all the right things. Substantial improvement over the hagiography of the only other two general meetings held in the last 35 years. I’m drinking the Kramer Kool-Aid.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

BAFTA Moving to Royal Festival Hall for 2023 Awards Show

BAFTA is moving house. Britain’s premiere film honors, which have for years been held at London’s Royal Albert Hall in South Kensington, will shift a tube stop away and across to the South Bank to the Royal Festival Hall for its 2023 event.More from The Hollywood ReporterLondon Film Fest Adds 'Bones and All,' 'Bros,' 'No Bears' to LineupTokyo Film Festival Aiming to Bounce Back After Two Lowkey Pandemic EditionsTom Hardy Makes Surprise Appearance at Martial Arts Tournament, Wins All His Matches The Royal Festival Hall is a substantially smaller venue, seating around 2,700 to the Royal Albert’s 5,200. It is also...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Audience Award

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans picked up the top People’s Choice honor Sunday at the Toronto Film Festival, which wrapped up its 47th edition. Spielberg’s latest film grabbed TIFF’s top audience award, which is often a barometer of future Academy Award nominations. “This is the most personal film I’ve ever made, and the warm reception from everyone in Toronto made my first visit to TIFF so intimate and personal for me and my entire Fabelman family,” the director said in a statement following the announcement of his win. More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Iran Picks 'World War III' as Best International Feature...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Iran Picks ‘World War III’ as Best International Feature Submission

Iran has selected Houman Seyyedi’s Venice Festival award winner World War III to represent the country in the 2023 Oscar race in the best international feature category. The absurdist drama stars Mohsen Tanabandeh as a day laborer who, after losing his wife in a horrible catastrophe, finds himself surprisingly cast to play Adolf Hitler in an Iranian-shot, German-set World War II film. World War III premiered in the Venice Horizons sidebar, where it won best film and best actor honors for Seyyedi and Tanabandeh. More from The Hollywood ReporterOldenburg 2022: 'The Black Guelph' Wins Best FilmQueen Elizabeth II's State Funeral:...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Anna Kendrick’s Directorial Debut ‘The Dating Game’ Sells Wide

International buyers have swiped right on Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, The Dating Game. The upcoming thriller was snatched up by multiple international distributors at the Toronto International Film Festival following an in-person pitch by Kendrick and AGC Studio’s CEO Stuart Ford, who are producing and fully financing the film. More from The Hollywood ReporterJean-Jacques Annaud's 'Notre-Dame on Fire' to Open American French Film FestivalWarner Bros. Discovery Restructures DEI Team With an International Geographic Focus (Exclusive)'Andor' Review: Diego Luna in a 'Star Wars' Origin Story That's Not for the Baby Yoda Crowd Telepool prebought The Dating Game for Germany, while Signature Entertainment took...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yang
Person
Bill Kramer
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Lena Dunham
The Hollywood Reporter

Woody Allen Contemplating a Filmmaking Retirement After Next Movie

Woody Allen is weighing his future in filmmaking. The Oscar-winning director and screenwriter told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia in an interview published Saturday that he intends for his next film to be his last, and that he’ll then focus more on writing, as he would like to work on a novel. He said his 50th and final film, one which he previously has said will shoot in France later this year, will be similar in tone to his 2005 thriller Match Point.More from The Hollywood ReporterJean-Luc Godard, Enfant Terrible of Modern French Cinema, Dies at 91Woody Allen Talks Making Movies...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Blake Lively Confirms Pregnancy, Calls Out Paparazzi: “You Freak Me and My Kids Out”

Blake Lively confirmed that she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby number four and called out paparazzi in the process. The actress took to Instagram to share photos of herself with friends and family, where her baby bump shows. In the caption, she explained that she hopes these photos will get the paparazzi to stop waiting outside of her home to get a photo of her. More from The Hollywood ReporterNominations Open for Hollywood Reporter's Top Entrepreneurs FeatureBlake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds'Welcome to Wrexham' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Try to Save a Soccer...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Kuo, Sony Pictures Entertainment and DreamWorks Animation Executive, Dies at 62

Jennifer Kuo, the veteran business and legal affairs executive who worked for Sony Pictures Entertainment and DreamWorks Animation, has died. She was 62. Kuo died July 23 at her home in Pasadena after a battle with cancer, a family spokesperson announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Shane, Actress in 'Tarzan's Greatest Adventure' and 'The King and Four Queens,' Dies at 94Maury Wills, Base-Stealing Shortstop for the Dodgers, Dies at 89Veteran Film Distributor Anne-Marie Ross Dies at 49 In 1986, Kuo joined the legal affairs group at Columbia Pictures (soon to become Sony Pictures Entertainment), and as assistant general counsel, her responsibilities included supporting...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Academy Awards#Film Star#The Board Of Governors
The Hollywood Reporter

Pioneers Award 2022: Hollywood Bonds Over 007 Producers Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson

There was plenty of bonding Wednesday night as producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli received the 2022 Pioneer of the Year Award from the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. It is the first time since the pandemic began that the gala celebration was able to resume. For nearly three decades, Broccoli and Wilson, her half brother, have controlled the blockbuster James Bond franchise. The most recent installment, No Time to Die, was one of the most successful films of the pandemic, earning north of $774 million globally. The pic marked Craig’s fifth and final turn as the iconic British...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Constantin Reveals Cast for Fantasy Epic Series ‘Hagen’

Constantin Film has unveiled the main cast for Hagen, its ambitious new fantasy series, billed as a reinterpretation of the Nibelungenlied, the German folk saga often cited as an inspiration for J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. Dutch actor Gijs Naber (Blackbook, The Story of My Wife) will star as the titular Hagen von Tronje in the project, alongside Jannis Niewöhner (Berlin Station, Amazon’s Beat) as his antagonist, the nearly-invincible hero Siegfried. Lilja van der Zwaag will play princess Kriemhild, Rosalinde Mynster the Valkyrie Brunhild, while Dominic Marcus Singer will take on the role of King Gunter. More from...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fantastic Four’ Enlists Writing Duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer

Earlier this month at D23, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige confirmed that WandaVision director Matt Shakman will helm Fantastic Four, the studio’s take on the team that launched the Marvel Universe in the comics. Now there is word on who will pen the script. Writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer are on the project, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The team is behind the spec script Disaster Wedding, which has Palm Springs filmmaker Max Barbakow attached to direct for Warner Bros. They also penned the Rebel Wilson comedy K-Pop: Lost in America, which is in development. Deadline first reported the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Oscars
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Confirms ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Has Been Cast

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been cast opposite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming Wicked movie, director Jon M. Chu confirmed Wednesday.  Bailey is a recurring lead in the Netflix Bridgerton series, where he plays Anthony Bridgerton, and has also appeared onstage, most recently in the West End production of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock. He’s also appeared in musicals, including the 2019 West End revival of Company. He will play Fiyero in Wicked.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Seyfried Says She "Bent Over Backwards" to Audition for 'Wicked' Movie Role'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Joins Showtime's 'Fellow Travelers'NBCUniversal, Film London and London's...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sean Hayes to Star in ‘Good Night, Oscar’ on Broadway

Sean Hayes will return to Broadway in a new play about the life of actor and pianist Oscar Levant.  In Good Night, Oscar, written by Doug Wright, Hayes plays Levant, who is booked on Jack Paar’s The Tonight Show in a 90-minute session that delights audience members, but also comes at a cost for the star. More from The Hollywood ReporterHenry Silva, Bad Guy in 'The Manchurian Candidate' and Many Other Movies, Dies at 95'Phantom of the Opera' to Close on Broadway After 35 YearsCommon to Make Broadway Debut in Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play 'Between Riverside and Crazy' Directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFI Fest Sets Red Carpet Premieres Including ‘Bardo,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘She Said’

The American Film Institute’s Los Angeles-based film festival AFI Fest has revealed this year’s crop of red carpet galas including films from Alejandro González Iñárritu, Guillermo del Toro, Maria Schrader and Florian Zeller. As previously announced, AFI Fest will open with the world premiere of Apple’s Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me on Nov. 2 and close four days later with the U.S. premiere of Universal Pictures’ and Amblin Entertainment’s The Fabelmans from Steven Spielberg.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Andor,' 'Blonde' and MoreSelena Gomez Documentary 'My Mind and Me' to Open AFI Fest'The Music Man,' Starring Hugh...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Alba, Constance Wu, Sierra Teller Ornelas and More to Headline the 2022 MAKERS Conference (Exclusive)

Actress and Honest Company founder Jessica Alba, Crazy Rich Asians star and author Constance Wu, and Rutherford Falls writer and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas are among the lineup for the 2022 MAKERS Conference. Additional entertainment industry talent set to appear at the global leadership event are Ms. Marvel executive producer Sana Amanat and star Iman Vellani, The Janes directors Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes, and former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Player and inspiration behind Amazon Prime Video’s A League of Their Own Maybelle Blair. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Rutherford Falls' Canceled at PeacockConstance Wu on Challenge of Returning to Work After Having...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Previously Anonymous Mario Batali Accuser Goes Public in Discovery+ Documentary

A woman who previously accused celebrity chef Mario Batali of sexual misconduct anonymously has gone on the record for the first time in an upcoming Discovery+ documentary. In Batali: The Fall of a Superstar Chef, which premieres on the streaming platform Thursday, a former employee of one of Batali’s restaurants, Eva DeVirgilis, accuses Batali of sexually assaulting her in 2005 after taking her to a business he had invested in, The Spotted Pig. According to the documentary, DeVirgilis — a former hostess at West Village restaurant Babbo — previously told some of her story anonymously to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice Winner Laura Poitras to Be Guest of Honor at Amsterdam Documentary Fest IDFA

Laura Poitras, the Oscar-winning director of Citizenfour, whose latest doc, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, won the Golden Lion at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, will be this year’s guest of honor at the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA). IDFA will host a retrospective of Poitras’ work, screening all 7 documentaries she has directed, from her 2003 feature debut Flag Wars, made in collaboration with artist Linda Goode Bryant, a cinéma vérité film on the gentrification of a working-class African American neighborhood by white gays and lesbians, to All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, which follows the career of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kelly Marie Tran to Star in, Produce Biopic on Activist Amanda Nguyen (Exclusive)

Kelly Marie Tran is developing a biopic about one of her close friends, the civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, alongside Significant Productions and Madica Productions. The Star Wars and Raya and the Last Dragon actor is attached to star as Nguyen in a feature that would depict her transformation from a survivor of college sexual assault to an activist for survivors’ rights, including penning a Survivors’ Bill of Rights (which inspired the federal law passed in 2016) and founding the civil rights accelerator Rise. Earlier this month, Nguyen was present at the United Nations session where the general assembly adopted a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy