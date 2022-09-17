ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Sports World Reacts to Nebraska Fans Chanting for Urban Meyer

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ue8uH_0hzb011Z00

The Cornhuskers crowd gave the former Buckeyes coach a warm welcome to Lincoln on Saturday.

Nebraska football is in need of a new coach after firing Scott Frost in the midst of another dismal start. Naturally, Cornhuskers fans have their sights set on some of the biggest names available to become the program’s next leader.

Among the candidates that the fan base seems to want in Lincoln is Urban Meyer, who was on campus Saturday for Fox Sports’s Big Noon Kickoff show prior to the Nebraska-Oklahoma game.

As the pregame show was rolling, Nebraska fans broke out an audible “We Want Urban” chant.

Meyer’s peers on set pointed out what the crowd was saying during the show. The former Jaguars, Ohio State and Florida coach also showered praise on Nebraska fans earlier in the morning.

“Regardless of the score, regardless of the record, this is the best fan base I’ve ever coached against,” he said .

While there seemed to be mutual admiration between Meyer and the Big Red, observers around the college football world met the chant with a mixed reaction on social media. Many questioned why Nebraska fans would want Meyer after he was dismissed from his last head coaching job in Jacksonville before a full NFL season amid controversies on and off the field.

With only three games gone in the 2022 season, Nebraska still has plenty of time to make a hire, but it appears that the school’s fans have a favorite candidate.

More Extra Mustard:

All Huskers: Friday Husker Tailgate: Oklahoma

For more Nebraska coverage, go to All Huskers .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
earnthenecklace.com

John Oakey Leaving KETV: Where Is the Omaha Anchor Going?

John Oakey has been Omaha’s top source of all the latest happenings on local and national platforms. Now, this inspiring veteran journalist is taking a step back from a three-decade-long career. John Oakey announced he is leaving KETV NewsWatch 7 in October 2022. The announcement naturally elicited responses from his followers. They want to know where he is going next, if this is retirement for the news anchor, and if they will see him on TV again. Find out what John Oakey said about leaving KETV here.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa

Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
GLENWOOD, IA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

98K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy