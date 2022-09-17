ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

theriver953.com

Winchester Council approves a 34 unit development in the city

The Winchester City Council approved a plan to build 34 three story town houses at 520 North Pleasant Valley Road. The development will be known as Laurelwood Commons and will sit on an almost 3 acre plot of land that has already been approved for rezoning. The plan also includes...
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Woodland Box Turtle

Although the weather is cooling and we are getting close to October 1st (the last day rehabilitators can release turtle patients until next May), we are continuing to get many turtles in for care!. In the past few days we’ve admitted 10 new turtle patients, and we already had two...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Council enters settlement agreement on parcel for well and other news from Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Sept. 13 — The Shenandoah Council last week accepted the Shenandoah Planning Commission’s recommendation to concur with the Zoning/Subdivision Administrator that the acquisition of Well Site Number 1 from the Shenandoah Land and Improvement Company by the Town does not violate the Town’s subdivision ordinance, because the acquisition of the property is not a “subdivision” regulated by that ordinance.
SHENANDOAH, VA
royalexaminer.com

S. Jeanie Clark (1944 – 2022)

S. Jeanie Clark, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. Services will be private. Jeanie was born January 27, 1944, in Luciusboro, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Archie and Mabel V. Little Cannon. Surviving is a daughter, Sherry Clark, and a...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Shenandoah University receives Virginia Values Veterans Certification

Virginia Values Veterans (V3) has announced that Shenandoah University is now a certified V3 employer, further strengthening Shenandoah’s commitment to providing opportunities for military veterans. Introduced by the Department of Veterans Services (DVS) in 2012, V3 is a free training and certification program that helps employers of all sizes...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax

The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Jeraldine Shipe Ridgway (1940 – 2022)

Jeraldine Shipe Ridgway, 82, of Front Royal, VA, died at her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, conducted by Rev. Buzz Moore and Mr. Steve Foster. Mrs. Ridgway was...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning

At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Home of Richard’s Bus set for Oct. 12 auction

LURAY — Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. announces the auction of the longtime home of Richard’s Bus lines — a three-bay, 3,264-square-foot commercial building on a .17-acre lot at 311 Mechanic Street near downtown Luray at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
LURAY, VA
NBC 29 News

Hiring event being held at Orange Train Depot Sept. 20

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Opportunity is knocking in downtown Orange Tuesday, September 20, for job seekers. The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center are set to host a hiring event at the train depot on Main Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fifteen...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats

Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Virginia's first Spirits Expo held in Culpeper on Saturday

The Virginia Distiller’s Association and River City Festivals announced the first Virginia Spirits Expo will take place from noon-5 p.m. on Sept. 24th at Belmont Farms Distillery in Culpeper. This inaugural event will feature 18 award winning Virginia distilleries for attendees to visit with, learn about and sample from....
CULPEPER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident

Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA

