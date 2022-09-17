Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
Winchester Council approves a 34 unit development in the city
The Winchester City Council approved a plan to build 34 three story town houses at 520 North Pleasant Valley Road. The development will be known as Laurelwood Commons and will sit on an almost 3 acre plot of land that has already been approved for rezoning. The plan also includes...
royalexaminer.com
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Woodland Box Turtle
Although the weather is cooling and we are getting close to October 1st (the last day rehabilitators can release turtle patients until next May), we are continuing to get many turtles in for care!. In the past few days we’ve admitted 10 new turtle patients, and we already had two...
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
WJLA
Mark Taylor officially signs contract to be Spotsylvania Co. schools' next superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Mark Taylor has officially signed a contract to be the next superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools, despite the ongoing controversy about whether he's qualified for the job. On Monday, 7News reporter Heather Graf confirmed that Taylor signed the contract and accepted the job...
pagevalleynews.com
Council enters settlement agreement on parcel for well and other news from Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Sept. 13 — The Shenandoah Council last week accepted the Shenandoah Planning Commission’s recommendation to concur with the Zoning/Subdivision Administrator that the acquisition of Well Site Number 1 from the Shenandoah Land and Improvement Company by the Town does not violate the Town’s subdivision ordinance, because the acquisition of the property is not a “subdivision” regulated by that ordinance.
royalexaminer.com
S. Jeanie Clark (1944 – 2022)
S. Jeanie Clark, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. Services will be private. Jeanie was born January 27, 1944, in Luciusboro, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Archie and Mabel V. Little Cannon. Surviving is a daughter, Sherry Clark, and a...
royalexaminer.com
Shenandoah University receives Virginia Values Veterans Certification
Virginia Values Veterans (V3) has announced that Shenandoah University is now a certified V3 employer, further strengthening Shenandoah’s commitment to providing opportunities for military veterans. Introduced by the Department of Veterans Services (DVS) in 2012, V3 is a free training and certification program that helps employers of all sizes...
royalexaminer.com
Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax
The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
royalexaminer.com
Jeraldine Shipe Ridgway (1940 – 2022)
Jeraldine Shipe Ridgway, 82, of Front Royal, VA, died at her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, conducted by Rev. Buzz Moore and Mr. Steve Foster. Mrs. Ridgway was...
royalexaminer.com
None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning
At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured...
pagevalleynews.com
Home of Richard’s Bus set for Oct. 12 auction
LURAY — Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. announces the auction of the longtime home of Richard’s Bus lines — a three-bay, 3,264-square-foot commercial building on a .17-acre lot at 311 Mechanic Street near downtown Luray at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
WTOP
Northern Virginia teen charged with killing another teenager in sidewalk dispute
An Alexandria, Virginia, teenager is behind bars in connection with the killing of another teen in the Woodlawn area of Fairfax County over the weekend, the Fairfax County police said Wednesday. Kevin Alexander Lemus, 18, is being held without bond in the killing of Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores, 19, of...
VIDEO: Propane grill causes house fire in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, on Saturday, Sept. 17, a woman lit a propane grill at her home on the 7500 block of Inzer Street and walked away. She came back to the grill shortly after and found it on fire.
NBC 29 News
Hiring event being held at Orange Train Depot Sept. 20
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Opportunity is knocking in downtown Orange Tuesday, September 20, for job seekers. The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center are set to host a hiring event at the train depot on Main Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fifteen...
NBC Washington
Authorities Investigate Multiple Hoax Calls at School Districts Around the DMV
Authorities are investigating after more than half a dozen school districts in the DMV area were targeted by hoax phone calls reporting active shooting threats. Police found no evidence of a shooter at any of the locations. The schools were in Loudoun County, Warren County, Culpeper County, Arlington County and...
theriver953.com
Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats
Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
Four members of Northern Virginia gang sentenced for murder, multi-state drug trafficking operation
Four men were sentenced to prison last week in connection to a number of gang-related crimes across Virginia, California and several other states involving murder, a violent gang enterprise and drug trafficking conspiracy.
Inside Nova
Virginia's first Spirits Expo held in Culpeper on Saturday
The Virginia Distiller’s Association and River City Festivals announced the first Virginia Spirits Expo will take place from noon-5 p.m. on Sept. 24th at Belmont Farms Distillery in Culpeper. This inaugural event will feature 18 award winning Virginia distilleries for attendees to visit with, learn about and sample from....
royalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
fox5dc.com
Increased police presence at many Virginia school campuses after false active shooter reports
CULPEPER, Va. - Many school campuses in Virginia will see an increased police presence this week after false active shooter reports were made Monday. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office says it will increase their presence at public school campuses across the county after the false reports sent schools across the district into lockdown.
