South Plainfield over Metuchen in Perfillo’s 200th career win - Boys soccer recap
Dionys Rivas led the way for South Plainfield with two goals in its 3-1 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. The win was Anthony’s Perfilio’s 200th career win and moved South Plainfield to 5-1-1 on the season. Rohan Castillo added one goal for South Plainfield, which outscored Meutchen 3-1 in the second half after a scoreless first half.
Glen Ridge over Bloomfield in OT- Girls soccer recap
Ava Kotronis had a goal and an assist to lead Glen Ridge to a 2-1 win in overtime over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Keira Runnions also had a goal for Glen Ridge (2-4). Olivia Gist made eight saves in the win. Ella Jimenez made eight saves for Bloomfield (1-4).
Franklin over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap
Jessia Shea struck twice while Sinai Kelliehan, Keliah Cottrell and Zayla Salas each added a goal as Franklin won at home, 5-0, over Phillipsburg. Franklin improves to 2-4 while Phillipsburg is now 0-6.
Burlington City over Trenton Catholic in OT- Boys soccer recap
Leo Tapia scored both goals for Burlington City in a 2-1 overtime win over Trenton Catholic in Burlington. Melvin Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each had an assist for Burlington City (2-4). Marcos Sanchez made eight saves in the win. Trenton Catholic fell to 2-1.
No. 19 Gill St. Bernards over North Hunterdon- Boys soccer recap
Michael Taliano scored the go-ahead goal in the second half for Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 2-0 win over North Hunterdon in Gladstone. Alex Chyzowich had the assist on Taliano’s goal for Gill St. Bernard’s (5-1). Dan Scali also scored, while Mike Dumiec made three saves to earn the shutout.
West Orange over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap
Madison Cyrus and Lauren Villasin scored one goal each for West Orange in its 2-0 win over Newark Academy in Livingston. Charley Dvorin and Sidda Mitchell recorded one assist each in the victory.
Clayton over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap
Jared Vandersteur had a goal and an assist in Pennsville's 2-1 victory over Clayton in Pennsville. Jake Isaac added a goal and Kyle Cahill made five saves for Pennsville (3-2). Brandon Delaney scored the lone Clayton (2-3) goal and Cameron Warner made two saves.
Pleasantville over Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Pertil Tchawool, Anthony Perdomo and Samson St. Vilus each knocked in a goal as Pleasantville won at home, 3-0, over Cedar Creek. Pleasantville improves to 3-1-1 while Cedar Creek is now 2-4-1.
Cape May Tech over St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys soccer recap
Adam Dille scored four goals, leading Cape May Tech to a 4-3 victory over St. Joseph (Hamm.) in Cape May Court House. Nick Boehm had two assists and also made 16 saves for Cape May Tech (2-5). St. Joseph (Hamm.) falls to 0-3.
Hopewell Valley rallies over Hightstown - Field hockey recap
Kai Howard Fletcher, Jocelyn Nociolo and Sierra Chow provided the goals as Hopewell Valley won on the road, 3-2, over Hightstown. Raina Jablonski dished all three assists for Hopewell Valley (3-3), which played to a 1-1 tie at the game’s midpoint. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez preserved the win with 11 saves.
Wardlaw-Hartridge over Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) - Boys soccer recap
Amandeep Bahia scored twice as Wardlaw-Hartridge won on the road, 2-0, over Calvary Christian (Old Bridge). Cian Nicholls received the shutout with four saves for Wardlaw-Hartridge (5-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) is now 1-4.
Maple Shade over Pemberton - Boys soccer recap
Jeremiah Iorio and Frank Jones each knocked in a goal as Maple Shade won on the road, 2-0, over Pemberton. Maple Shade improves to 2-4 while Pemberton is now 1-5.
Mendham nips Morristown - Boys soccer recap
Senior Luca Cresti scored the game's lone goal to help seal a 1-0 win for Mendham over Morristown in Mendham. Seniors Sean Prince and Nate Olsen were credit with the assist on Cresti's goal for Mendham (4-2). Senior keeper George Kaparis finished with 10 saves.
Old Bridge over J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Emily Walz, Cara McCartney and Jenna Magrino all had a goal and an assist to help lead Old Bridge to a 5-0 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. Lilly Zanfini and Jenna Scopellite scored a goal each for Old Bridge (5-2) and Isabella Ludovico had one save to earn the shutout.
Sparta over No. 16 Morris Knolls- Girls soccer recap
Abigail Pierson and Grace McDonald each had a goal to lead Sparta to a 2-1 win over Morris Knolls, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20 in Sparta. Juliana Dolinski and Ella Collins each had an assist for Sparta (3-2). Julianna Critchley scored the lone goal for Morris Knolls (5-1).
Millville and Hammonton play to tie- Girls soccer recap
Sadie Drozdowski scored two goals for Millville in a 2-2 tie with Hammonton in Hammonton. The tie helped Millville remain unbeaten at 3-0-1. Reilyn Carr and Ariana Cruz each scored for Hammonton (0-6-1).
Bishop Eustace over Cherry Hill West- Field hockey recap
Blaire Sparks scored twice with an assist to lead Bishop Eustace to a 5-1 win over Cherry Hill West in Pennsauken. Cate Carney and Josette DeGour each had a goal and an assist for Bishop Eustace (1-2). Isabelle Marquardt also had a goal, while Madeline DiLemme made 11 saves in the win.
Toms River North edges Toms River South - Girls soccer recap
Kaylee Nagle completed a pass from Arliana Torres as Toms River North won at home, 1-0, over rival Toms River South. Kyran Thievon preserved the win with 11 saves for Toms River North (3-2), which scored in the second half. Delaine Wilkenson stopped 11 shots for Toms River South (2-2-1).
Girls soccer: Mendham gets past West Morris
Senior Sara Brandt scored twice to help Mendham rally to a 2-1 win over West Morris in Chester. Senior Abi Fitzsimmons assisted on both of Brandt's goals for Mendham (2-3-1). Senior keeper Sonja Zeepvat finished with 11 saves. Senior Sofia Chan gave West Morris (1-2-1) the lead early in the first half.
Girls soccer: No. 4 Watchung Hills blanks Hillsborough for 6th straight win
Senior Jenna Tobia scored twice to help lead Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Hillsborough in Warren. Senior Ava Prisco opened up proceedings in the first half to give Watchung Hills (6-0) the 1-0 lead off an assist by Tobia. Junior Paige Thomas got the assist on Tobia’s first goal. Senior Bella DeGiovanni and sophomore Alisha Perez combined for two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
