Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur defended former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as he faces criticism as sideline boss of the Denver Broncos. The new batch of head coaches have made statements early on this season. Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins and Brian Daboll of the New York Giants are undefeated after picking up some notable victories. Then there is Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos, who has left fans scratching their heads. Whether it is opting to go for a 64-yard field goal in Week 1 or his clock management in Week 2.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO