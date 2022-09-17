Read full article on original website
Anonymous 49ers players reportedly took shots at Trey Lance after gruesome injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is out for the season and will need ankle surgery. With that, Jimmy Garoppolo has been reinserted as the starter. Per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, some 49ers players think that may be a good thing. At least one...
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3. Week 2 of the NFL season brought plenty of surprises. The New York Jets had a two-touchdown comeback against the Cleveland Browns in the final two minutes, and the Arizona Cardinals came back from a 20-point deficit against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Week 3 2022: Picks and predictions for every game
It’s already the final full week of the September slate for the 2022 NFL season, and we make our picks for who walks into October as winners. As always, al lines are provided by our partners at WynnBet. Nothing says primetime football like Mitch Trubisky and Jacoby Brissett throwing...
Best College Football Underdog Picks Week 4 | The Early Reed
It's already been a wild college football season filled with notable upsets in just the first three weeks. In Week 3, the Kansas Jayhawks are 3-0 and already receiving some Top 25 votes. The week before saw Notre Dame, Nebraska, and Texas A&M all go down in stunning fashion. So,...
Extended rest could help these Kansas City Chiefs players
After their Thursday Night Football debut, these Kansas City Chiefs have some extra time to recover ahead of Week 3. The Kansas City Chiefs remain one of the NFL’s few undefeated teams, following a Week 2 slugfest against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 27-24 victory was hard fought and put the Chiefs squarely on top of the division. While the short week entering Week 2 hindered Kansas City’s prep and recovery time, the positive side effect is they have more time ahead of Week 3.
Cardinals vs. Padres Prediction and Odds for Thursday, September 22 (Padres To End Series Strong)
The Cardinals and Padres finish up a three-game set today, with the Padres still trying to secure their spot in the postseason. St. Louis has the NL Central all but won, however more wins on the record never hurts. There's a slight chance that this ends up being a first...
Beloved Packers fan favorite signs with rival 49ers practice squad
Green Bay Packers fan favorite Kurt Benkert inks deal with conference rival San Francisco 49ers practice squad. While Kurt Benkert is nowhere near the superstar Aaron Rodgers is for the Green Bay Packers, he is a favorite of the Lambeau faithful. Unfortunately, that label might be gone now as Benkert...
Rays Finally Score, But Lose Lead Late, Get Swept by Astros
Tampa Bay finally snapped its 25-inning scoreless streak to take a lead on Wednesday night against the Houston Astros, but then local star Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer off of Brooks Raley to give the Astros a 5-2 win and a sweep in the three-game series, the first time that's happened to the Rays since early 2019.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball to undergo knee surgery
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball will undergo left knee surgery and be reevaluated in four to six weeks, the team announced. The Bulls said Wednesday that Ball is set to have surgery next Wednesday in Los Angeles. He hasn't played since Jan. 14. He underwent surgery...
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur defends Nathaniel Hackett amid criticism
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur defended former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as he faces criticism as sideline boss of the Denver Broncos. The new batch of head coaches have made statements early on this season. Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins and Brian Daboll of the New York Giants are undefeated after picking up some notable victories. Then there is Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos, who has left fans scratching their heads. Whether it is opting to go for a 64-yard field goal in Week 1 or his clock management in Week 2.
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball
The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
