ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3

Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3. Week 2 of the NFL season brought plenty of surprises. The New York Jets had a two-touchdown comeback against the Cleveland Browns in the final two minutes, and the Arizona Cardinals came back from a 20-point deficit against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
FanSided

NFL Week 3 2022: Picks and predictions for every game

It’s already the final full week of the September slate for the 2022 NFL season, and we make our picks for who walks into October as winners. As always, al lines are provided by our partners at WynnBet. Nothing says primetime football like Mitch Trubisky and Jacoby Brissett throwing...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

Extended rest could help these Kansas City Chiefs players

After their Thursday Night Football debut, these Kansas City Chiefs have some extra time to recover ahead of Week 3. The Kansas City Chiefs remain one of the NFL’s few undefeated teams, following a Week 2 slugfest against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 27-24 victory was hard fought and put the Chiefs squarely on top of the division. While the short week entering Week 2 hindered Kansas City’s prep and recovery time, the positive side effect is they have more time ahead of Week 3.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Chargers#American Football#Nfl Week 2 Lrb#Cardinals Raiders Week
Inside The Rays

Rays Finally Score, But Lose Lead Late, Get Swept by Astros

Tampa Bay finally snapped its 25-inning scoreless streak to take a lead on Wednesday night against the Houston Astros, but then local star Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer off of Brooks Raley to give the Astros a 5-2 win and a sweep in the three-game series, the first time that's happened to the Rays since early 2019.
HOUSTON, TX
UPI News

Bulls' Lonzo Ball to undergo knee surgery

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball will undergo left knee surgery and be reevaluated in four to six weeks, the team announced. The Bulls said Wednesday that Ball is set to have surgery next Wednesday in Los Angeles. He hasn't played since Jan. 14. He underwent surgery...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur defends Nathaniel Hackett amid criticism

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur defended former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as he faces criticism as sideline boss of the Denver Broncos. The new batch of head coaches have made statements early on this season. Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins and Brian Daboll of the New York Giants are undefeated after picking up some notable victories. Then there is Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos, who has left fans scratching their heads. Whether it is opting to go for a 64-yard field goal in Week 1 or his clock management in Week 2.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball

The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

285K+
Followers
539K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy