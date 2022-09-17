Read full article on original website
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Woodland Box Turtle
Although the weather is cooling and we are getting close to October 1st (the last day rehabilitators can release turtle patients until next May), we are continuing to get many turtles in for care!. In the past few days we’ve admitted 10 new turtle patients, and we already had two...
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax
The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
Shenandoah University receives Virginia Values Veterans Certification
Virginia Values Veterans (V3) has announced that Shenandoah University is now a certified V3 employer, further strengthening Shenandoah’s commitment to providing opportunities for military veterans. Introduced by the Department of Veterans Services (DVS) in 2012, V3 is a free training and certification program that helps employers of all sizes...
Winchester Council approves a 34 unit development in the city
The Winchester City Council approved a plan to build 34 three story town houses at 520 North Pleasant Valley Road. The development will be known as Laurelwood Commons and will sit on an almost 3 acre plot of land that has already been approved for rezoning. The plan also includes...
Jeraldine Shipe Ridgway (1940 – 2022)
Jeraldine Shipe Ridgway, 82, of Front Royal, VA, died at her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, conducted by Rev. Buzz Moore and Mr. Steve Foster. Mrs. Ridgway was...
GySgt Robert “Bobby” Wayne Sites Jr. USMC (Ret.) (1961 – 2022)
GySgt Robert “Bobby” Wayne Sites Jr. USMC (Ret.) 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in the comfort of his own home. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 pm on September 27th, 2022, at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd. Triangle, Virginia 22172.
Home of Richard’s Bus set for Oct. 12 auction
LURAY — Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. announces the auction of the longtime home of Richard’s Bus lines — a three-bay, 3,264-square-foot commercial building on a .17-acre lot at 311 Mechanic Street near downtown Luray at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
'Come on Virginia:' Driver caught going 80+ over the speed limit in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A driver in Virginia is being scolded by law enforcement and the Virginia Department of Transportation after being caught going well over the speed limit over the weekend. The Department shared a post on Facebook of a ticket written by the Fairfax County Police Department.
Spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil starts fire, destroys Virginia barn
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The culprit behind a fire that caused half a million in damages after destroying a barn belonging to northern Virginia homeowners was the spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil in a flowerbox, Loudoun County said. “Spontaneous combustion can happen when a decomposing, organic material such as mulch generates enough […]
Officials remove plane that made emergency landing on I-66 in Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday, Virginia State Police (VSP) moved the plane that made an emergency landing in the median of Interstate 66 near Front Royal over the weekend. The plane was towed at 3:55 pm. SEE THE PLANE BEING MOVED BELOW. Investigators believe the pilot had to make...
VIDEO: Propane grill causes house fire in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, on Saturday, Sept. 17, a woman lit a propane grill at her home on the 7500 block of Inzer Street and walked away. She came back to the grill shortly after and found it on fire.
Northern Virginia teen charged with killing another teenager in sidewalk dispute
An Alexandria, Virginia, teenager is behind bars in connection with the killing of another teen in the Woodlawn area of Fairfax County over the weekend, the Fairfax County police said Wednesday. Kevin Alexander Lemus, 18, is being held without bond in the killing of Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores, 19, of...
Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats
Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia
Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
Woman hit by car in Tysons Corner area shopping center, critically hurt
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro […]
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
An aircraft makes emergency landing in Warren County
Saturday Sept. 17 at approximately 10:45 a.m. Front Royal Police reported a small private aircraft made an emergency landing on Interstate 66 west. State Police, Front Royal Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Department of Transportation had portions of the interstate partially blocked until approximately noon. The...
Increased police presence at many Virginia school campuses after false active shooter reports
CULPEPER, Va. - Many school campuses in Virginia will see an increased police presence this week after false active shooter reports were made Monday. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office says it will increase their presence at public school campuses across the county after the false reports sent schools across the district into lockdown.
Fairfax Co. school assistant arrested for assaulting student with special needs in classroom: cops
RESTON, Va. - A Fairfax County instructional assistant was arrested and faces charges for allegedly assaulting a student with special needs in the classroom. Authorities say the assault happened on September 16 at Dogwood Elementary School in Reston, Virginia. Police say two teachers walked into their classroom and witnessed Mark...
