Warren County, VA

royalexaminer.com

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Woodland Box Turtle

Although the weather is cooling and we are getting close to October 1st (the last day rehabilitators can release turtle patients until next May), we are continuing to get many turtles in for care!. In the past few days we’ve admitted 10 new turtle patients, and we already had two...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax

The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Shenandoah University receives Virginia Values Veterans Certification

Virginia Values Veterans (V3) has announced that Shenandoah University is now a certified V3 employer, further strengthening Shenandoah’s commitment to providing opportunities for military veterans. Introduced by the Department of Veterans Services (DVS) in 2012, V3 is a free training and certification program that helps employers of all sizes...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

Winchester Council approves a 34 unit development in the city

The Winchester City Council approved a plan to build 34 three story town houses at 520 North Pleasant Valley Road. The development will be known as Laurelwood Commons and will sit on an almost 3 acre plot of land that has already been approved for rezoning. The plan also includes...
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Jeraldine Shipe Ridgway (1940 – 2022)

Jeraldine Shipe Ridgway, 82, of Front Royal, VA, died at her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, conducted by Rev. Buzz Moore and Mr. Steve Foster. Mrs. Ridgway was...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

GySgt Robert “Bobby” Wayne Sites Jr. USMC (Ret.) (1961 – 2022)

GySgt Robert “Bobby” Wayne Sites Jr. USMC (Ret.) 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in the comfort of his own home. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 pm on September 27th, 2022, at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd. Triangle, Virginia 22172.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Home of Richard’s Bus set for Oct. 12 auction

LURAY — Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. announces the auction of the longtime home of Richard’s Bus lines — a three-bay, 3,264-square-foot commercial building on a .17-acre lot at 311 Mechanic Street near downtown Luray at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
LURAY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil starts fire, destroys Virginia barn

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The culprit behind a fire that caused half a million in damages after destroying a barn belonging to northern Virginia homeowners was the spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil in a flowerbox, Loudoun County said. “Spontaneous combustion can happen when a decomposing, organic material such as mulch generates enough […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats

Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia

Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident

Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

An aircraft makes emergency landing in Warren County

Saturday Sept. 17 at approximately 10:45 a.m. Front Royal Police reported a small private aircraft made an emergency landing on Interstate 66 west. State Police, Front Royal Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Department of Transportation had portions of the interstate partially blocked until approximately noon. The...
WARREN COUNTY, VA

