ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Federal Way, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
Federal Way, WA
Crime & Safety
myeverettnews.com

Cops Seize Half Million Dollars From Alleged Drug Dealer Operating Near Airport Road & Highway 99 In Everett, WA

Tuesday, the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force announced the arrest last week of a 46-year-old man for suspicion of drug dealing and announced the seizure of stolen property, fentanyl, vehicles and cash. The task force says they believe the man is responsible for a large portion of drugs being sold and used in the area around Airport Road and Highway 99 in Everett, Washington. Officers from multiple agencies have been targeting that area for months. Both Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman and Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney say there is still more to be done to make that area of south Everett safer. Friday night a man was shot to death outside a convenience store at that same intersection. Here’s the press release and photos provided by the task force Tuesday.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Lynnwood strip mall fire believed to be arson

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A fire at a Lynnwood strip mall Wednesday morning was intentionally set, according to investigators. The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Highway 99 and 156th Street SW in a one-story building housing four businesses. The area of the building occupied by a sunroom...
LYNNWOOD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Stolen Car#Thief
q13fox.com

Fentanyl, $524K in cash seized after drug trafficking suspect arrested in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County law enforcement arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of trafficking fentanyl in Everett last week. According to authorities, officers on Friday contacted the suspect in a parking lot near 112th St SW and Fourth Ave W. Officers arrested the man, and seized around 150 fentanyl pills, $524,000 in cash, drug packaging, a digital scale and other stolen property.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

Retrial of accused Lakewood Four getaway driver set to begin

It was one of the most shocking crimes in Puget Sound history – four police officers sitting down in a coffee shop ahead of their Sunday morning shift in 2009 were gunned down in cold blood. The ambush-murders of the Lakewood Four, as they would come to be known, led to a massive two-day manhunt for their killer, Arkansas felon Maurice Clemmons. The manhunt ended two nights later when Clemmons was shot and killed by a lone Seattle police officer he encountered.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KING 5

At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
TACOMA, WA
westsideseattle.com

Offer Up sale turns into a hands up theft

On 09-19-2022 at 3pm, a victim reported that he was selling items on Offer Up. An unknown woman replied and told the victim she would buy what he was selling, and she would come to West Seattle to buy them. Upon her arrival she verified the items were what she...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Sea-Tac Airport explains what led to 2.5 hour security lines that stretched to the parking garage

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is apologizing for the abnormally long security lines last Sunday, which stretched into the Sea-Tac parking garage. The airport says it was a combination of unexpectedly high numbers of end-of-summer travelers, not enough Transportation Security Administration officers to meet the demand, and construction taking two lanes offline. More passengers went through security between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday than any other morning of the pandemic, according to a Port of Seattle blog post.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy