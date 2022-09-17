Read full article on original website
The Crime Blotter: Stolen car stuck in cement; suspect flees with young child, bottle of whiskey
The city of Lakewood is reporting that an individual stole a car and drove into a repaving project on North Gate Road. The suspect drove through the barricades around the project and onto freshly poured cement, getting themselves stuck in the pavement of the new roundabout. The suspect then attempted...
Last suspect pleads not guilty to killing woman whose decapitated body was found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The last suspect to be arraigned for the 2005 murder of Shanan Read pleaded not guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court on Wednesday. Brian Bourquard, one of three men arrested, is being held on $2 million bail for first-degree murder. Oscar Gonzalez and Brandon Reeve...
Man arrested after threatening to ‘take everyone down’ at a Georgetown nightclub
SEATTLE — An armed man was arrested after he made threats to “take everyone down” at a nightclub in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood on Friday. At about 9:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report that a man made threats at the nightclub in the 5800 block of Fourth Avenue South.
Man charged with felony vandalism after rampaging through Capitol Hill precinct
King County prosecutors have charged a Seattle man with a felony for tearing up a Seattle Police precinct. In early May, Dwayne Blackman visited the SPD East Precinct in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. He started throwing papers around and kicking over garbage cans, according to police records. His rage escalated...
Cops Seize Half Million Dollars From Alleged Drug Dealer Operating Near Airport Road & Highway 99 In Everett, WA
Tuesday, the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force announced the arrest last week of a 46-year-old man for suspicion of drug dealing and announced the seizure of stolen property, fentanyl, vehicles and cash. The task force says they believe the man is responsible for a large portion of drugs being sold and used in the area around Airport Road and Highway 99 in Everett, Washington. Officers from multiple agencies have been targeting that area for months. Both Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman and Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney say there is still more to be done to make that area of south Everett safer. Friday night a man was shot to death outside a convenience store at that same intersection. Here’s the press release and photos provided by the task force Tuesday.
1 injured in shooting outside of Harborview Medical Center
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Tuesday outside of Harborview Medical Center. Officers were called before 4 p.m. to the 300 block of Ninth Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said two men were arguing outside the hospital, then one of the...
Lynnwood strip mall fire believed to be arson
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A fire at a Lynnwood strip mall Wednesday morning was intentionally set, according to investigators. The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Highway 99 and 156th Street SW in a one-story building housing four businesses. The area of the building occupied by a sunroom...
Seattle teacher pleads guilty to February rape charge; placed on leave this week
SEATTLE — A special education teacher with Madison Middle School in Seattle Public Schools, who was charged in February with a suspected rape in 2021, was placed on administrative leave this week when the district became aware of the incident. In court on Wednesday, Darren Hunter plead guilty to...
Fentanyl, $524K in cash seized after drug trafficking suspect arrested in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County law enforcement arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of trafficking fentanyl in Everett last week. According to authorities, officers on Friday contacted the suspect in a parking lot near 112th St SW and Fourth Ave W. Officers arrested the man, and seized around 150 fentanyl pills, $524,000 in cash, drug packaging, a digital scale and other stolen property.
Docs: Man killed in 'unprovoked' shooting was listening to music in his car outside Olympia WinCo
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 26-year-old man from Tumwater was killed in what deputies are calling a "seemingly unprovoked" shooting at a Winco Foods parking lot in Olympia Saturday night. A man called 911 around 10:15 p.m. to report that he left WinCo and returned to his car, only to find...
Retrial of accused Lakewood Four getaway driver set to begin
It was one of the most shocking crimes in Puget Sound history – four police officers sitting down in a coffee shop ahead of their Sunday morning shift in 2009 were gunned down in cold blood. The ambush-murders of the Lakewood Four, as they would come to be known, led to a massive two-day manhunt for their killer, Arkansas felon Maurice Clemmons. The manhunt ended two nights later when Clemmons was shot and killed by a lone Seattle police officer he encountered.
Idaho Man Who Admitted to Being Member of White Supremacist Group Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime, False Statements After Assaulting Man in Bar Because of his Race
WASHINGTON - On Wednesday, a 46-year-old Idaho man pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of a man at a bar in Lynnwood, WA which occurred solely because of the victims actual and perceived race. The incident occurred in December 2018. In his plea...
At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
Person reported missing delays Seattle ferry route; Coast Guard locates the person
SEATTLE - Authorities were searching for a person reported missing on a ferry headed for Seattle. However, shortly after the person was reported missing, the Coast Guard confirmed that the person got off the ferry without the party they got on with, prompting the scare. Washington State Ferries delayed several...
Offer Up sale turns into a hands up theft
On 09-19-2022 at 3pm, a victim reported that he was selling items on Offer Up. An unknown woman replied and told the victim she would buy what he was selling, and she would come to West Seattle to buy them. Upon her arrival she verified the items were what she...
Jesse Jones: ‘Squatter Busting Moms’ removing neighborhood home squatters on their own
“It’s not safe for us. It’s not safe for our kids. It just doesn’t feel very good,” said Dulcie Jones, who is part of a group called Squatter Busting Squad. Fed up with a squatting situation, Jones started a Facebook group with her friends Kristal Smith and Jasmine Villa of Spanaway.
Can I make a left turn at a red light onto a one-way street? Here’s what WA law says
Many downtown areas in urban areas in Seattle and Tacoma are full of one-way streets, causing confusion about what rules apply, or the differences from two-way streets. But what about turning left onto a one-way street during a red light?. Although a steady red light while turning left usually means...
L&I fines 2 roofing companies millions for 'egregious and willful' safety violations
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) fined two roofing companies for letting roofers work without fall protection, as well as other ‘egregious and willful’ safety violations. Snohomish-based Allways Roofing now has close to $2.5 million in penalties due to repeated offenses, L&I says. All...
Sea-Tac Airport explains what led to 2.5 hour security lines that stretched to the parking garage
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is apologizing for the abnormally long security lines last Sunday, which stretched into the Sea-Tac parking garage. The airport says it was a combination of unexpectedly high numbers of end-of-summer travelers, not enough Transportation Security Administration officers to meet the demand, and construction taking two lanes offline. More passengers went through security between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday than any other morning of the pandemic, according to a Port of Seattle blog post.
