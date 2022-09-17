ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

CBS Boston

Reading brothers bringing Irish pub right to your front door

READING – Two brothers from Reading are bringing the Irish pub experience right to your door. \Matt Taylor and Craig Taylor got the idea for the "Wee Irish Pub" while sitting around a fire during the COVID pandemic. "It was the right time for this type of thing. People were pent up and amped for this thing," Matt said. "They wanted to have parties in their backyards. So this is perfect for them."The Taylor brothers pub is on wheels, and can be brought right to your neighborhood for a special event. "It's one thing to see it on the website...
READING, MA
traveltasteandtour.com

North of Boston, MA

Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

10 years vacant, the Harvard Square Theatre may be poised to spring back to life

The Harvard Square Theatre has sat vacant and desolate on Church Street for more than a decade. But behind the boarded-up front doors, an effort is underway that could bring the iconic movie theater back to life, according to Michael Monestime, a spokesman for billionaire Gerald Chan. Chan bought the theater in 2015 for $17.5 million, adding to his more than $100 million in properties portfolio in the heart of Cambridge.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
bostonchefs.com

La Gallina Opens in Lynnfield

MarketStreet is about to get a major taste of the Mediterranean as the hospitality power duo Matthias Kiehm and James Wierzelewski are set to open La Gallina (the hen), a relaxed, farmhouse-style restaurant on September 22nd. The newest addition to the restaurant lineup at Lynnfield’s upscale open-air marketplace will feature...
LYNNFIELD, MA
Boston Globe

‘I realized that there is nowhere else I want to live.’

A retired interior designer oversees the overhaul of her Gloucester home, so she can age in place safely. Sue Adams’s son was visiting in 2020 and pointed to the dangers around her. “Your house has a lot of trip factors, and you tend to fall,” he said. She...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston

Archaeologists unearth relics of slavery in Roxbury

"This dig will answer a ton of questions... Either way, we will learn more about this important place in Boston’s Black history." Last Tuesday, as most of Boston sheltered from gloomy rain indoors, a small team of archaeologists and volunteers were getting their hands dirty in Roxbury. It was the first day of a new dig the team hoped would unearth valuable artifacts and information about the city’s history — and the enslaved people that were an inextricable part of it.
BOSTON, MA
Radio Ink

The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes

Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
BOSTON, MA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Central MA Halloween Lights!

Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

New Hampshire Casino Selling Authentic Tables and Machines

The Lucky Moose and The River are two of the three casinos in Nashua, New Hampshire. The River opened in 2016. The Lucky Moose will celebrate its first anniversary next week. Don't picture Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun. It's closer to the Missouri Belle or the Big Muddy Riverboats in the Netflix blockbuster Ozark.
NASHUA, NH
thelocalne.ws

Messages of hate lead to bridge-building

When numerous bags of rocks bearing white supremacist flyers landed in front yards throughout Ipswich, town resident Ginny Simon decided against fear, against withdrawal, and against anger. Instead, she would take positive action. “Choosing not to act would be leaving the door open for more such acts of ill will,”...
IPSWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets

BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
BOSTON, MA

