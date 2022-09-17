Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trialsAnita DurairajSalem, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many choresMary DuncanBoston, MA
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Somerville moves one step closer to a net-zero emissions policy for new buildingsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The time to visit Salem is upon us and running around the capital of Halloween partaking in all the spooky and entertaining activities does require some sustenance. Here are a few of my favorite places that I always visit when I’m in Salem that I highly recommend.
Reading brothers bringing Irish pub right to your front door
READING – Two brothers from Reading are bringing the Irish pub experience right to your door. \Matt Taylor and Craig Taylor got the idea for the "Wee Irish Pub" while sitting around a fire during the COVID pandemic. "It was the right time for this type of thing. People were pent up and amped for this thing," Matt said. "They wanted to have parties in their backyards. So this is perfect for them."The Taylor brothers pub is on wheels, and can be brought right to your neighborhood for a special event. "It's one thing to see it on the website...
traveltasteandtour.com
North of Boston, MA
Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced the date of its annual Harvest Fest for 2022, this year taking place on Sunday, October 23rd! This fun family event is expected to feature the same exciting and entertaining activities from past years' Harvest Fest, such as live music, local vendors and makers, a craft market, and much more!
wgbh.org
10 years vacant, the Harvard Square Theatre may be poised to spring back to life
The Harvard Square Theatre has sat vacant and desolate on Church Street for more than a decade. But behind the boarded-up front doors, an effort is underway that could bring the iconic movie theater back to life, according to Michael Monestime, a spokesman for billionaire Gerald Chan. Chan bought the theater in 2015 for $17.5 million, adding to his more than $100 million in properties portfolio in the heart of Cambridge.
Best Places To Get Apple Cider Doughnuts In Greater Boston Area
Fall is just around the corner, which means everyone will be dying to get their hands on apple cider doughnuts. So to help Boston-area residents on their quest to find the best apple cider doughnuts, here is a list of the top ten places to visit courtesy of Yelp. 1.)...
bostonchefs.com
La Gallina Opens in Lynnfield
MarketStreet is about to get a major taste of the Mediterranean as the hospitality power duo Matthias Kiehm and James Wierzelewski are set to open La Gallina (the hen), a relaxed, farmhouse-style restaurant on September 22nd. The newest addition to the restaurant lineup at Lynnfield’s upscale open-air marketplace will feature...
Boston Globe
‘I realized that there is nowhere else I want to live.’
A retired interior designer oversees the overhaul of her Gloucester home, so she can age in place safely. Sue Adams’s son was visiting in 2020 and pointed to the dangers around her. “Your house has a lot of trip factors, and you tend to fall,” he said. She...
Hot off the fire: Beats and Barbecue hip-hop festival returns to Worcester Common
WORCESTER — Hip-hop took center stage again Saturday on the city Common after a three-year absence with the return of the Beats and Barbecue hip-hop and food festival, featuring plenty of live music, and food, art and merch vendors. The event is scheduled to wrap later this evening with...
Archaeologists unearth relics of slavery in Roxbury
"This dig will answer a ton of questions... Either way, we will learn more about this important place in Boston’s Black history." Last Tuesday, as most of Boston sheltered from gloomy rain indoors, a small team of archaeologists and volunteers were getting their hands dirty in Roxbury. It was the first day of a new dig the team hoped would unearth valuable artifacts and information about the city’s history — and the enslaved people that were an inextricable part of it.
Radio Ink
The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes
Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Halloween Lights!
Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!
(MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you're a fan of carving them, eating parts of them, or just looking at them, these fun pumpkin-themed festivals are sure to be a hit for every member of the family!
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
New Hampshire Casino Selling Authentic Tables and Machines
The Lucky Moose and The River are two of the three casinos in Nashua, New Hampshire. The River opened in 2016. The Lucky Moose will celebrate its first anniversary next week. Don't picture Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun. It's closer to the Missouri Belle or the Big Muddy Riverboats in the Netflix blockbuster Ozark.
thelocalne.ws
Messages of hate lead to bridge-building
When numerous bags of rocks bearing white supremacist flyers landed in front yards throughout Ipswich, town resident Ginny Simon decided against fear, against withdrawal, and against anger. Instead, she would take positive action. “Choosing not to act would be leaving the door open for more such acts of ill will,”...
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Recreational Marijuana Shop Being Eyed In Tewksbury — 30 Seconds From Wilmington Line
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Special Town Meeting 2022: What’s on the Warrant...
Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets
BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
Horse slips and dies outside Boston funeral waiting to pull hearse to cemetery
Mr. Bee was 28 years old, energetic and in perfect health. Long past his days as a harness racing horse, he was tapped Saturday to pull a carriage hearse from a funeral in Boston to a local cemetery, one of the many services offered by Rehoboth-based Remembrance Hill Carriages. But...
Multiple protestors taken into custody amid effort to disrupt morning commute in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston will need to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning because a planned protest on city streets is causing delays and leading to arrests. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced a plan to meet at Post Office Square at 7 a.m....
