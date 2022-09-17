the wild card ain't what the braves want. we want the division. it is on the table and absolutely getable. GO BRAVES!!!! CHOP ON!!!!
I can't stand the current playoff format. It should be the three division winners and the wild card team. The WC team should play the division winner with the best record, the #1 seed if you will. The other two division teams should go at it. Winners of the two series meet in the League Championship Series.
Ozzie is out. I hope the Braves are plagued by no more injuries. I don't think Soroka will be back so what we have is what we got.
Related
Here's What Aaron Judge Traded To Fan For His 60th Home Run Ball
What do the Braves do with struggling Matt Olson?
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider dealing with oblique soreness, to have next start skipped
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Umpire Blows Massive Call At The Plate In Pivotal Game Between Guardians And White Sox
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: Injured Outfielder Plays First Game in 3 Months
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros magic number at one
Cardinals vs. Padres Prediction and Odds for Thursday, September 22 (Padres To End Series Strong)
Phillies Breakout Prospect Continues Torrid Season
IN THIS ARTICLE
Funny video of Daniel Vogelbach celebrating Mets playoff berth goes viral
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Mets, Braves battling for NL East
Kyle Brandt makes bold New York Giants statement after bringing out their upcoming schedule on Good Morning Football
NFL world reacts to Jalen Hurts’ history-making night
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Justin Fields clarifies his feelings toward Bears fans
FanSided
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4