Queens, NY

Lucky Phelps
4d ago

the wild card ain't what the braves want. we want the division. it is on the table and absolutely getable. GO BRAVES!!!! CHOP ON!!!!

Southern Comfort
4d ago

I can't stand the current playoff format. It should be the three division winners and the wild card team. The WC team should play the division winner with the best record, the #1 seed if you will. The other two division teams should go at it. Winners of the two series meet in the League Championship Series.

payaso
4d ago

Ozzie is out. I hope the Braves are plagued by no more injuries. I don't think Soroka will be back so what we have is what we got.

FanSided

