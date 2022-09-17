Best Halloween makeup and face paint for your 2022 costume

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween: the time of year centered around candy , trick-or-treating, pumpkins, graveyards and, of course, epic costumes . After hours of research on what person, creature, or monster you want to be for Halloween this year — whether that’s Barbie or your favorite character from “Stranger Things” — Halloween makeup is the next step into creating the perfect illusion.

Ahead find a handful of highly-rated Halloween makeup kits you can find on Amazon right now that have raving reviews and quick shipping times. Shop options for adults and kids, all under $25!

Whether you’re looking to create creepy flesh wounds for your horror-themed costume or want to create an incredible “Day of the Dead” skull makeup look — the kits below will help you get the job done.

1. Joyin Halloween Makeup Set , $13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7xGw_0hzaxcq200
Amazon

This Halloween makeup kit has over 1,000 raving Amazon reviews and comes with everything you need to create the perfect spooky look. If you’re really looking to go wild or plan on sharing with a friend, we recommend you double up.

amazon 2. UCANBE Face Body Paint Oil , $11
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IxzJA_0hzaxcq200
Amazon

From creepy clown to muted mime and even the Wicked Witch of the West, if you’re looking for inexpensive but pigmented face and body paint that will last you can use for many Halloweens to come, go for this set of 15 shades for just $11.

amazon 3. JOYIN 24 Colors Face Paint Safe & Non-Toxic Face and Body Crayons , $13, original price: $18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5LOK_0hzaxcq200
Amazon

This Joyin crayon set is perfect for kids. Each is water-based and made with safe, non-toxic materials that are ideal for the face and body. They’ll stay on all night but wash off easily with soap and water.

amazon 4. BOBISUKA Halloween Cosplay SFX Makeup Black + White Face Body Paint , $17, original price: $23
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvJGS_0hzaxcq200
Amazon

If you only need the basics (black and white) for your epic Halloween look, you can’t go wrong with this set from Bobisuka.

amazon 5. MEICOLY Scar Wax Makeup Kit , $10, original price: $13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UMoZ_0hzaxcq200
Amazon

For those who are repping a costume with (fake) flesh wounds this year, a scar wax makeup kit is a must. This one is on sale for just $10 and can work on many different skin tones.

amazon

For more content, check out the New York Post Shopping section.

