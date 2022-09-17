ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FanSided

3 Reasons the Chiefs Will Dominate the Colts

The most painful sports memory of my life was the Colts’ 38-10 playoff comeback against our Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Chiefs to unleash fire and brimstone on Indianapolis this time around, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving us a $1,000 free bet to bask in the glorious vengeance.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3

Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3. Week 2 of the NFL season brought plenty of surprises. The New York Jets had a two-touchdown comeback against the Cleveland Browns in the final two minutes, and the Arizona Cardinals came back from a 20-point deficit against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
FanSided

Mike Evans appears to name drop Tom Brady after Marcus Lattimore fight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with Saints defensive back Marcus Lattimore, and he appeared to name drop Tom Brady afterward. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with New Orleans Saints star Marcus Lattimore during Sunday’s Saints-Bucs game. Several players from both teams ran in, some to continue the fight and some to break it up.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Unrecognizable Eli Manning try to win the starting quarterback job at Penn State (Video)

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning went undercover to make the Penn State football team as a walk-on. Eli Manning played college football with the Ole Miss Rebels, turning him into the first-overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He spent his entire career with the New York Giants and won two Super Bowls. Post-career, Manning is now part of the “Manning Cast” on Monday Night Football alongside his older brother Peyton.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

Justin Fields clarifies his feelings toward Bears fans

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields clarified comments post-game in Week 2, stressing that he did not call out the fanbase. The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season in Week 2, as they fell to the rival Green Bay Packers 27-10. Following the game, quarterback Justin Fields comments caught the attention of fans and media when he was asked if losing to the Packers stings more because of the rivalry and how much Bears fans want to win the game.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

New Orleans barbecue spot has saucy response to seeing Mike Evans throw hands

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is facing a lot of scrutiny over his fight with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and local businesses are responding. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore got in yet another fight on Sunday. Evans was sticking up for legendary quarterback and teammate Tom Brady, but he got a one-game suspension for his actions.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur defends Nathaniel Hackett amid criticism

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur defended former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as he faces criticism as sideline boss of the Denver Broncos. The new batch of head coaches have made statements early on this season. Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins and Brian Daboll of the New York Giants are undefeated after picking up some notable victories. Then there is Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos, who has left fans scratching their heads. Whether it is opting to go for a 64-yard field goal in Week 1 or his clock management in Week 2.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Paul Finebaum says Alabama has been replaced as college football’s best program

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum says that Alabama is no longer the best program in college football. Since Nick Saban’s arrival, the Alabama Crimson Tide have been viewed as the premier program in all of college football, and they have six national titles to prove it. This season, Alabama has been far from dominant, highlighted by them barely edging out the Texas Longhorns in Week 2.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball

The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

