James “Jim” Brooks, 81, Milford, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Jim was born on Nov. 25, 1940, to Theodore “TR” and Inez Brooks in Caneyville, Ky. He moved with his family to Milford in 1953 when he was in fifth grade. He graduated from Milford High School in 1960.

