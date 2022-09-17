Read full article on original website
Carolyn R. French
Carolyn R. French, 94, Columbia City, formerly of South Whitley, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 14, 1928. On Feb.18, 1950, she married Robert French; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Nonda (Chuck) Bolyard, Kevin French and...
Stanley Leroy Sickafoose
Stanley Leroy Sickafoose, 77, Columbia City, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 19, 1945. On Oct. 20, 1967, Stanley married Barbara Earnhart; she survives. Stan is also survived by his son, Mark (Christina) Sickafoose; daughter, Jennifer (Andy) Rice; five grandchildren;...
Mary Ellen Strack
Mary Ellen Strack, 96, Columbia City, died at 9:27 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. She was born Nov. 28, 1925. On Nov. 27, 1947, she married James Lyle Strack; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Tom (Loretta) Strack and Cynthia “Cis” (Jay Miller) Berghoff; four...
Lloyd ‘Pike’ M. Evans Jr.
Lloyd “Pike” Evans Jr., 75, Plymouth, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Saint Joseph Hospital, Mishawaka. Pike was born Sept. 4, 1947. He married Peggy Cramer on Oct. 16, 1971; she survives. He is also survived by his children Lori (Ron) Capron and Jason (Angie) Evans; two grandchildren;...
Margaret M. O’Hara
Margaret M. O’Hara, 92, Miller’s Assisted Living, Plymouth, died Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022. She was born March 18, 1930. On March 5, 1950, Margaret married Eugene L. O’Hara; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Michael E. O’Hara, South Bend, Mark A....
Lillie Mae Shepherd
Lillie Mae Shepherd, 69, Knox, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Franciscan Health Hospital, Michigan City. She was born Sept. 11, 1952. On April 15, 1988, Lillie married Raleigh Shepherd; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Watson, Knox; stepsons, Raleigh Jay (Nikki) Shepherd, Goshen...
Carl Dean Miller
Carl Dean Miller, 74, Syracuse, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. He was born Sept. 19, 1947. On May 7, 1965, he married Linda Wisler; she survives. He is also survived by a son, Michael Dean (Cindy) Miller, Goshen; a daughter, Sheila (Donald) Claassen, Syracuse; six...
Larry Don Butler
Larry Don Butler, 80, Wabash, died at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor East, Wabash. Larry was born Nov. 27, 1941. He was married to Stevie Kaye (Novotney) Butler for 61 years; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by two daughters, Virginia “Jenny” Butler,...
Gregory ‘Greg’ A. Gearhart
Gregory “Greg” A. Gearhart, 63, Fulton, died at 1:41 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. He was born May 19, 1959. On March 8, 1986, he married Cheryl Lyn Stayer, and she survives in Fulton. He is also survived by his son, Heath Lee Gearhart,...
Beth Darlene Dials
Beth Darlene (Kessinger) Dials, 68, Logansport, formerly of Wabash and North Vernon, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in her residence in Logansport. She was born Nov. 24, 1953. Surviving Beth is a son, Walter Allen Talbott, Pen Argyl, Penn.; daughter, Andréa Michell (Aaron) Dilley-Parish, Swayzee; son, Phill (Michelle) Dials, Logansport; three granddaughters; grandson; two great-granddaughters; great-grandson; brother, Dave Kessinger, Jalapa; three sisters, Becky Creech, Converse, Katie Hayes, Granite City, Ill. and Shirley “Shug” Robinson, Houston, Texas; sister-in-law, Carole Kessinger, Wabash; and brother-in-law, Bill Patuzzi, Marion.
James ‘Jim’ K. Brooks
James “Jim” Brooks, 81, Milford, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Jim was born on Nov. 25, 1940, to Theodore “TR” and Inez Brooks in Caneyville, Ky. He moved with his family to Milford in 1953 when he was in fifth grade. He graduated from Milford High School in 1960.
Gailen Ray Hart
Gailen Ray Hart, 91, Churubusco, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages, Kendallville. He was born Sept. 30, 1930. Gailen was married Nov. 28, 1953, to Adabelle France. She preceded him in death. Gailen is survived by a son, Gregory (Norma) Hart; three daughters, Denise (Mike) Ritchison, Addie...
Teresa Atkins
Teresa Atkins, 55, South Bend, died at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Teresa was born Oct. 13, 1966. She is survived by her son, Liam Atkins, South Bend; Liam’s father, Victor Jonikas, Chicago, Ill.; sisters, Rachelle (Jimmy) Rogers, Delta Junction, Ark. and Lisa (Bill) McCarthy, South Bend; and brothers, Eric (Diane) Atkins, Lakeville, Jeffery (Aggie) Atkins, Chicago, Ill. and David (Meredith) Atkins, Saugatuck, Mich.
Scott D. Mersch — UPDATED
Scott D. Mersch, 59, Kewanna, died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his residence in Kewanna. He was born Dec. 24, 1962. He married Renee Mersch; she survives in Kewanna. He is also survived by his children, Anthony Mersch, Arizona, Dustin Mersch, Florida, Dennis Mersch, Nappanee, Kelly (Kevin) Schuldt, Grand...
Candace Bitterling
Candace L. “Candy” Bitterling, 75, Knox, formerly of Winamac, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Wintersong Village, Knox. She was born Dec. 3, 1946. On April 7, 1984, Candy married Jay E. “Moondoggie” Bitterling; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Jesse...
Col. Ned Allen Cramer
Colonel Ned Allen Cramer, 87, Plymouth, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in his home in Plymouth. Colonel Cramer was born Nov. 7, 1934. He married Mary Whitesell on May 28, 1960; she survives in Plymouth. Colonel Cramer is also survived by his daughter, Jane Cramer, Thornton, Colo. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder...
Travis Gabbard
Larry “Travis” Gabbard, 32, Bremen, died at 9:03 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at his residence in Bremen. He was born July 22, 1990. Surviving are his parents, Larry and Ina Gabbard-Ekwere, Bremen, and grandma, Maxine Trent Smith, Jackson, Ky. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, is in...
Larry A. Nixon — UPDATED
Larry A. Nixon, 72, Lakeville, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 13, 1950. On Nov. 13, 1976, he was united in marriage to Harriett Chabera; she survives. Larry is also survived by his children, Kenneth (Bernie) Klockow, Granger, David (Laurie) Klockow, Edwardsburg, Mich., Kimberly...
Lybie M. Miller — UPDATED
Lybie Michele Miller, 13, Ligonier, formerly of Topeka, died unexpectedly, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in LaGrange County. She was born Nov. 25, 2008. Lybie is survived by her parents, Kenneth and Lyndsey Miller, Ligonier; three brothers; Tyler Miller, Kyle Miller and Sylas Miller, all of Ligonier; grandparents, Jeff and Kim Hoover, Wawaka and Lloyd and Edna Miller, Topeka; and great-grandparents, Don and Sue Hoover, Rome City.
