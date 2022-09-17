ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millinocket, ME

Q106.5

Watch This Daring Ride on a Foil Surfboard in Bangor

A quiet stroll on the Brewer Riverwalk turned exciting on Saturday when we spotted this daring person riding a foil surfboard in the Penobscot. Have you ever heard of a foil surfboard? I never had, until I saw one for myself on Saturday. As my family and I waited for the start of the Shriner parade, we decided to take a quick walk on the Riverwalk. It was a beautiful day, with endless sunshine, a nice breeze, and lots of blue water. We came across some friends and stopped to chat when one of the kids pointed out a person who was 'flying over the water.' This is what we saw.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Family-Owned Maine Energy Transfers Ownership To Dead River Company

A greater Bangor-based fuel company, that's been in operation since 1932, has changed hands. For 88 years, Maine Energy has not only been delivering fuel to local residents and businesses but also installing and maintaining the heating and cooling equipment used to keep these buildings comfortable. Maine Energy Inc.'s President,...
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-October

Catholic Charities of Maine is planning to welcome 20 refugees to the city of Bangor by the middle of October. Federal approval was granted last December to resettle up to 50 refugees in Bangor. The refugees will be coming from Central America, the Middle East, and Africa, from countries like Somalia, Iraq, Syria, and Ukraine. Catholic Charities will help them find housing, jobs, food, clothing, and more. In the past, refugees to Maine have been resettled in the cities of Portland and Lewiston.
BANGOR, ME
Millinocket, ME
Maine State
Maine Lifestyle
wabi.tv

Two Broadway-area Bangor subdivisions, combined 120 units, approved

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Permits and revisions were issued for three incoming Bangor subdivisions at Tuesday’s planning board meeting. The first, and most contentious, is a set of 30 duplexes to be built on 12 acres of land off Lancaster Avenue, near Broadway. This was the fourth meeting regarding...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Longtime head of Maine State Police taking new job

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The longtime head of Maine State Police is moving onto a new job. Col. John Cote will retire from State Police at the end of the month. The agency thanked him for his 33 years of service, especially during what they called some of the agency’s most high-profile incidents and trying times for law enforcement.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Officials release cause of Union Street fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are beginning to piece together what caused Saturday morning’s apartment fire on Union Street in Bangor. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us the fire originated in one of the unit’s kitchens. The tenants were not home at the time. All tenants...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Maine homeowner fires gun at would-be burglar

GREENBUSH, Maine — Police say a homeowner in the Penobscot County town of Greenbush fired at a man who had broken into their home. Deputies say Justin Masters, 33, broke into a home on Greenfield Road by going through a window Monday night. Police say he ran off when the homeowner fired at him.
GREENBUSH, ME
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Outdoor Info#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#Glaciers#Travel Destinations#Knife Edge#Appalachian
Maine Campus

University of Maine plan to turn Holmes and Coburn Halls into hotels brings uncertainty

If you’ve been on campus for the past two weeks, you might have noticed the large fenced–off area located to the right of Folger Library. The area blocks off the entire side street that many students use to access other locations on campus. This portion of campus is one I walk through often and is very noticeable from the mall. The fence encompasses all of Coburn and Holmes Halls, two buildings that have been vacant since 2009.
ORONO, ME
The Maine Writer

Maine Elementary School Forced to Go Remote Due to COVID

The small town of Milo, Maine in Piscataquis County has, unfortunately, been forced to switch its elementary school to remote learning due to COVID-19. Milo elementary school, which has about 172 students in grades Pre-K to 2nd grade, announced to parents on Sunday, September 11th that they would not be able to safely and efficiently staff the school due to the number of school staff COVID cases. The difficult decision was made to go remote until at least Wednesday, with the plan to start back at school tomorrow, Thursday, September 15th.
MILO, ME
wabi.tv

Police identify 2 killed in weekend crash in Bangor crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police have identified the two men who died in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend. They say 32-year-old Zachariah Flanders of Bangor, and 65-year-old Orville Patterson of Glenburn had already passed away when they arrived at the crash. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin...
BANGOR, ME
