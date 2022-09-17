ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Join Just Buffalo and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library for a FREE Lit City Celebration! Thursday, September 29 from 3-7 p.m.

By Jamie Moses
artvoice.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffalorising.com

See You at Blue Cave

One of the many reasons that I love the Buffalo is the plethora of mom & pop style restaurants. I tend to gravitate towards the humble, ethnic-oriented restaurants, some of which are found off the beaten path. In other words, “authentic – a slice of Buffalo life.”. I...
BUFFALO, NY
artvoice.com

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper needs help

Waterkeeper could use your help with installing some upland flowering plants at our Living Shoreline restoration sites. We have identified three different restoration projects which could benefit from additional plantings and have nearly 1,000 plants arriving to Buffalo this week! We plan to install these plants over the course of 3 separate planting events, each of which will be around 2-hours long. Please consider joining us for 1 (or more) of the 3 planting events we have scheduled in the coming weeks.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Old Falls Street to host Oktoberfest on Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Falls Street USA in Niagara Falls is set to host their annual Oktoberfest on Saturday. The event run from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with free entertainment and activities. The festival will have authentic German cuisine, beer, wine and music from the German-American Musicians Association, with multiple different performances […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Free Rabies Clinic This Weekend In Western New York

Erie County will be offering another free rabies clinic this Saturday for dogs, cats, and ferrets. This weekend's clinic is a drive-thru clinic which means you never have to leave your vehicle to get your pet their shot. I did this last year with my cat Stamp. We pulled right up. They grab her cat carrier, took her to the vet, who was right outside, and Stamp got her shot and was back in the car with me in about 5 minutes.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular West Side Restaurant Devastated By Fire In Buffalo, NY

There aren't a lot of places in Buffalo that can do what they do at the West-Side Bazaar. But after today, it will be a while until they can do it again. The West-Side Bazaar is a marketplace really but we know it as one of the best restaurants in Buffalo. When you go there, you can find all kind of cultural clothing and jewelry from all over the world. But again, the thing that many people like is the diverse amount of ethnic food that you can get all in one place. They serve everything from Burmese, Chinese, Ethiopian, Japanese, Malaysian, South Sudanese, and Thai cuisines.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York

“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Local Life#Poetry Readings#Localevent#Festival#Lit#Jblc
spectrumlocalnews.com

A Knight in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — For nearly 300 years, Old Fort Niagara, the French Castle and all have stood at the mouth of the Niagara River. If these walls could talk, oh the stories they could tell. Perhaps they would share a little gratitude toward Sir Robert Emerson, too. He’s...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

3 Buffalo Restaurants Featured On TV That Are Now Sadly Closed

It is quite an honor for a restaurant to be featured on National TV. Not only do you get some nation-wide attention for your food, but you also get one of the Food Network superstars to stop in for the day to sample your food, hang with the staff, and invite as many people to come to check out your restaurant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
stepoutbuffalo.com

New: Sēvā Tapas Bar & Lounge Raises Expectations for Niagara Falls with its Distinctive Cocktails & Authentic Atmosphere

While the Canadians may have a bit of Las Vegas stardust sprinkled over their side of The Falls — “our” Niagara Falls is slowly limping along. There are signs, however, that the city may be coming into its own, with supporters championing the vision of a more authentic and a more intimate experience compared to the Canadian side.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Niagara Falls High School launches new program for at-risk students

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls High School launched its Pathways Program for students in need of an alternative route to graduation. “I really believe that every kid wants to learn and do their best. So if they’re not, that is an indication that there may be a need for approaching things differently,” said Cheryl Vilardo, the school’s chief education administrator.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Wildlife Festival returns to Niagara Power Vista Sept. 24-25

New York Power Authority’s annual event includes wildlife shows, STEM tent, family activities, interactive exhibits & free shuttle rides from Niagara Falls. Wildlife shows, conservation and science activities, and a glimpse of Tuscarora culture top the program at the New York Power Authority’s Wildlife Festival Sept. 24-25. The free family festival, co-sponsored by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs (NCFCC), will run both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy