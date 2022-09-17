Join Just Buffalo and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library for a FREE Lit City Celebration! Thursday, September 29 from 3-7 p.m.

Read full article on original website
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
buffalorising.com
See You at Blue Cave
One of the many reasons that I love the Buffalo is the plethora of mom & pop style restaurants. I tend to gravitate towards the humble, ethnic-oriented restaurants, some of which are found off the beaten path. In other words, “authentic – a slice of Buffalo life.”. I...
artvoice.com
Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper needs help
Waterkeeper could use your help with installing some upland flowering plants at our Living Shoreline restoration sites. We have identified three different restoration projects which could benefit from additional plantings and have nearly 1,000 plants arriving to Buffalo this week! We plan to install these plants over the course of 3 separate planting events, each of which will be around 2-hours long. Please consider joining us for 1 (or more) of the 3 planting events we have scheduled in the coming weeks.
Old Falls Street to host Oktoberfest on Saturday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Falls Street USA in Niagara Falls is set to host their annual Oktoberfest on Saturday. The event run from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with free entertainment and activities. The festival will have authentic German cuisine, beer, wine and music from the German-American Musicians Association, with multiple different performances […]
Free Rabies Clinic This Weekend In Western New York
Erie County will be offering another free rabies clinic this Saturday for dogs, cats, and ferrets. This weekend's clinic is a drive-thru clinic which means you never have to leave your vehicle to get your pet their shot. I did this last year with my cat Stamp. We pulled right up. They grab her cat carrier, took her to the vet, who was right outside, and Stamp got her shot and was back in the car with me in about 5 minutes.
Popular West Side Restaurant Devastated By Fire In Buffalo, NY
There aren't a lot of places in Buffalo that can do what they do at the West-Side Bazaar. But after today, it will be a while until they can do it again. The West-Side Bazaar is a marketplace really but we know it as one of the best restaurants in Buffalo. When you go there, you can find all kind of cultural clothing and jewelry from all over the world. But again, the thing that many people like is the diverse amount of ethnic food that you can get all in one place. They serve everything from Burmese, Chinese, Ethiopian, Japanese, Malaysian, South Sudanese, and Thai cuisines.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
West Seneca man says SUV had more issues after visit to local shop
In August Adam Dipietro brought his SUV into Mr. Tire in West Seneca to replace an alternator, but he said when the job was done the vehicle was in worse shape than it was before he brought it in.
WGRZ TV
Morning Crash Closes Genesee St. In Buffalo
IT HAPPENED AROUND 6:30 ON GENESEE STREET AT KERNS AVENUE. YOU CAN SEE THE BACK END OF ONE OF THOSE CARS IS COMPLETELY RIPPED AWAY.
spectrumlocalnews.com
A Knight in Niagara County
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — For nearly 300 years, Old Fort Niagara, the French Castle and all have stood at the mouth of the Niagara River. If these walls could talk, oh the stories they could tell. Perhaps they would share a little gratitude toward Sir Robert Emerson, too. He’s...
Tonawanda mom, Sweet Buffalo join News 4 at 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined a Tonawanda mom who is fighting cancer. Brianna Russell of Tonawanda, her mother Catherine and Kim LaRussa joined News 4 at 7 to tell her story. You can watch the full segment above.
3 Buffalo Restaurants Featured On TV That Are Now Sadly Closed
It is quite an honor for a restaurant to be featured on National TV. Not only do you get some nation-wide attention for your food, but you also get one of the Food Network superstars to stop in for the day to sample your food, hang with the staff, and invite as many people to come to check out your restaurant.
3 people taken to ECMC following morning crash on Genesee Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Buffalo Police responded to an accident on Genesee Street. At the intersection of Genesee Street and Kerns Avenue, three vehicles were involved in an accident. Authorities report that one of the motorists had to be extricated from the vehicle by Buffalo Firefighters.
Village of Mayville passes community cat ordinance, local sanctuary continues work to reduce feral population
MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Village of Mayville has taken a new step to try and get its feral cat population under control, as efforts by a local animal sanctuary to trap, spay/neuter, and release adults continue. "If you're here at night you will see cats wandering everywhere," said Alisha...
Women's-only firefighter training session held by Erie County
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some local firefighters had the chance to join in on some training exercises during a women's-only event at the Erie County Training and Emergency Operations Center. The intensive experience on Sunday included smoke, blackouts, and live fire conditions. The aim is the build confidence and character...
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Sēvā Tapas Bar & Lounge Raises Expectations for Niagara Falls with its Distinctive Cocktails & Authentic Atmosphere
While the Canadians may have a bit of Las Vegas stardust sprinkled over their side of The Falls — “our” Niagara Falls is slowly limping along. There are signs, however, that the city may be coming into its own, with supporters championing the vision of a more authentic and a more intimate experience compared to the Canadian side.
A taste of Mexico as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
What really makes El Canelo so special is that it is a family-run business.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Niagara Falls High School launches new program for at-risk students
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls High School launched its Pathways Program for students in need of an alternative route to graduation. “I really believe that every kid wants to learn and do their best. So if they’re not, that is an indication that there may be a need for approaching things differently,” said Cheryl Vilardo, the school’s chief education administrator.
Fire on Grant Street causes $300k in damages, ruled accidental
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire responded to the scene of a fire on Grant Street early Tuesday morning. Officials said the fire started in the kitchen area of the commercial building. Damage is estimated at $300,000. Fire investigators ruled the fire as accidental, involving a countertop fryer. No injuries were reported.
Preservationists, residents react to demolition of Great Northern grain elevator
As demolition begins on the Great Northern grain elevator in Buffalo’s “Old First Ward”, preservationists and other residents react to the historic 1897 structure being torn down. Read more here:
wnypapers.com
Wildlife Festival returns to Niagara Power Vista Sept. 24-25
New York Power Authority’s annual event includes wildlife shows, STEM tent, family activities, interactive exhibits & free shuttle rides from Niagara Falls. Wildlife shows, conservation and science activities, and a glimpse of Tuscarora culture top the program at the New York Power Authority’s Wildlife Festival Sept. 24-25. The free family festival, co-sponsored by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs (NCFCC), will run both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
