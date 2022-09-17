Despite depleted line-up, boys soccer team takes a big point against Winchester

BURLINGTON – The buses in Burlington have been unable to get all the town’s students to the start of school on time. In the midst of the fourth year in a five-year contract with Trombly Motor Coach Service, the Burlington Public Schools’ fleet of buses consists of 18 large passenger buses for general education and includes options for specialized transportation entailing passenger buses of 35 people. The 18 buses are utilized in three tiers (Marshall Simonds Middle School; elementary schools; Burlington High School).

