ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FNF Lone Wolf Renovations Offensive Lineman of the Week: St. Aug’s Tyree Adams

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLaSr_0hzaxFjR00

NEW ORLEANS — At 6’6, 285-pounds, St. Aug offensive lineman Tyree Adams is a 4-star prospect and LSU commit as of late July.

“To commit to LSU, it feels great. I’m locked in for sure. Just to be locked in, I can really focus on the season and really have fun,” says St. Augustine senior offensive lineman Tyree Adams.

Adams is considered one of the top linemen in the 2023 class thanks to his proven versatility, athleticism, and other aspects of his game that have made leaps and bounds in recent years.

“My confidence level and my leadership skills. Coach Nick took me under his wing a lot,  especially from my junior to now my senior year. My confidence has went through the roof believing in my abilities and believing in what my team can do. Just from the leadership standpoint, it’s just amazing. I would hope everyone likes to follow behind me. To see where I’m going and see where I’m at right now, it means a lot,” says Adams.

“It’s a blessing. To see it manifest, all of the things that we planted in his head and also the hard work that he put in over the years, not just recently. This has been a long journey for Tyree and he’s had these dreams of going to LSU, and doing this, and winning state, and it’s manifesting. It takes time and he’s working hard,” says St. Augustine head football coach Nick Foster.

St. Aug’s Tyree Adams, our offensive lineman of the week brought to you by Lone Wolf Renovations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tina Howell

Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High School

On Friday, September 16th in a pre-game ceremony, Jarvis Landry received the special honor of having #80, his jersey number retired by Lutcher High School. Landry attended Lutcher, LSU and is now a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. While attending Lutcher, he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track. During his 3 years playing for the Bulldogs, Landry racked up 241 receptions, 3,902 yards and 50 touchdowns. During his senior year, Landry was considered a five-star recruit according to Rivals.com and he was ranked the 4th best receiver in the country. After graduating from Lutcher, Landry attended LSU playing for 3 seasons under Les Miles. He was named a second team ALL-SEC selection in his junior year. Landry chose to forgo his senior season and declare for the 2014 NFL Draft, where he was drafted in the 2nd round, with the 63rd pick by the Miami Dolphins. Landry played 4 seasons in Miami until he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2018. In March of this year, he was released by the Browns. As a free agent, he was signed by the Saints in May. Landry recently changed his jersey number from #80 to #5, so it looks like he has retired his number as well.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
High School Football PRO

Mandeville, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hammond High Magnet School football team will have a game with Fontainebleau High School on September 21, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MANDEVILLE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
WGNO

NFL to Evans: have a seat for one game

Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been suspended without pay for one game for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension for a violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8(g) which prohibits “unnecessarily […]
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Fnf#American Football#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TODAY.com

Anthony Mackie talks repairing roofs across New Orleans

Actor Anthony Mackie talks about his recent partnership with GAF to redo roofs across New Orleans. He also talks “Captain America” and shares stories about fatherhood and fishing and then plays a game of “Blast to the Past.”Sept. 20, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy