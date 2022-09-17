Read full article on original website
Related
homenewshere.com
Woburn football team dominates Burlington
BEDFORD — The Woburn High football team is starting to make the game look easy for it. For the second straight week, the Tanners dominated an opponent and posted an impressive victory. Last Friday, at Bedford High, Woburn ran away from Burlington, 36-7. In this instance, as it may...
homenewshere.com
Winchester falters in second half in football loss
WINCHESTER — The Waltham High football team used its size and experience to wear down Winchester in the second half and take a 17-6 victory, Friday night at Knowlton Stadium. The Red & Black had taken a 6-3 lead in the second quarter on a Harry Lowenstein four-yard touchdown...
homenewshere.com
Onus on parents to test kids for COVID in Burlington school district
BURLINGTON - Though COVID-19 remains prevalent throughout Massachusetts, school districts have begun to ease up on rigorous testing. Burlington School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti recently briefed the School Committee on the general protocols that have shifted slightly and put the responsibility of testing on parents. “We are shifting the burden...
homenewshere.com
Winchester finishes FY22 with more Free Cash than anticipated
WINCHESTER - Good news for Winchester, as it ended FY22 with more Free Cash than originally believed. According to Town Comptroller Stacie Ward, the town’s Free Cash reserve reached 16 percent, both higher than the initial estimate as reported by the Finance Committee of 12 percent and much higher than the Select Board policy that states it must fall between 6-10 percent of overall revenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
homenewshere.com
Walgreens’ owner willing to sell building for new senior center
READING – The possibility of the Walgreens building becoming the new Reading Senior/Community Center is one step closer to reality. At Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, Town Manager Fidel Maltez shared the news that when the town opened the latest Request For Proposal (RFP), the owner of the Walgreens building said he was willing to sell the long vacant downtown property it to the town.
Comments / 0