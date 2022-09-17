READING – The possibility of the Walgreens building becoming the new Reading Senior/Community Center is one step closer to reality. At Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, Town Manager Fidel Maltez shared the news that when the town opened the latest Request For Proposal (RFP), the owner of the Walgreens building said he was willing to sell the long vacant downtown property it to the town.

