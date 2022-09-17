ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azbigmedia.com

Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center

Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
MARANA, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Keeping up the tradition of Marana’s ranching past

Marana residents have the happy opportunity to see the desert from a new perspective. Let 25-year-old Mystry Rossa show off its wonders from atop a noble steed. All a potential rider needs to know is where the front end of the horse is. “We deal with a lot of people...
MARANA, AZ
Greyson F

Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical Violations

U of A Stadium was hit with several health violations.Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash. Football season is back in full swing, and the Arizona Wildcats have already doubled their total win count from last season. With the Pac-12 schedule about to rev up and night games starting to cool down, it is a perfect time to head out to Arizona Stadium and catch a game. And nothing goes better with a game than concession food. Like every other restaurant, processing plant, and food truck, because food is prepared within the facility the stands are the subject of inspections from the health inspectors here in Tucson. In fact, each stand receives an individual grade. Inspections for the food stands were performed on September 10, and the stadium saw a number of critical infractions.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen

The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Phoenix police investigate possible kidnapping in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police are at a scene on South Kolb Road, investigating a possible kidnapping, on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21. Officers were at the dead end of South Kolb Road, south of Interstate 10, where they were serving search warrants. Tucson police have been called...
TUCSON, AZ
cowboystatedaily.com

Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell’s Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Economist weighs in on gas prices in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gas prices are slowly decreasing across the country but, many in Arizona are wondering why the average is still $4.05 a gallon. In Pima County, people pay just under that at about $3.45 a gallon. Associate Professor of Economics Ashley Langer said it could...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson International Airport to raise parking rates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parking rates at the Tucson International Airport are set to increase on later this year. To meet rising operating costs and continue making improvements to the airport, officials recently announced, rates will increase by up to two dollars on Nov. 1. The new rates...
TUCSON, AZ

