KOLD-TV
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ on Tucson streets, police warn parents to be on lookout for drug that resembles candy
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fentanyl epidemic is in full force, and Tucson police and state poison and drug experts are warning parents and young people about a new type of fentanyl. “Rainbow fentanyl” is a multi-colored pill that looks like candy and there are concerns about how...
azbigmedia.com
Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center
Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Keeping up the tradition of Marana’s ranching past
Marana residents have the happy opportunity to see the desert from a new perspective. Let 25-year-old Mystry Rossa show off its wonders from atop a noble steed. All a potential rider needs to know is where the front end of the horse is. “We deal with a lot of people...
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical Violations
U of A Stadium was hit with several health violations.Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash. Football season is back in full swing, and the Arizona Wildcats have already doubled their total win count from last season. With the Pac-12 schedule about to rev up and night games starting to cool down, it is a perfect time to head out to Arizona Stadium and catch a game. And nothing goes better with a game than concession food. Like every other restaurant, processing plant, and food truck, because food is prepared within the facility the stands are the subject of inspections from the health inspectors here in Tucson. In fact, each stand receives an individual grade. Inspections for the food stands were performed on September 10, and the stadium saw a number of critical infractions.
KOLD-TV
Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
Tucson residents save water, help city leaders give back to Lake Mead
The City has just announced it will leave around 20% of Tucson’s allocated water in the Colorado River. Tucson has a long history of giving back to Lake Mead to keep water levels stable.
1 Woman Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that at around 10 p.m. they arrived on the 10300 block of East Danwood Way near the intersection of Rita and Houghton roads [..]
fox10phoenix.com
Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen
The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
KOLD-TV
One fighting for life following pedestrian crash near Palo Verde, Benson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person suffered critical injuries in a pedestrian accident near Palo Verde and Benson Highway in Pima County late Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said two vehicles were involved in the accident. The PCSD could not say who...
Animal cruelty case leaves PACC in need of at least 20 fosters
The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is looking for anyone that can foster dogs. PACC says they will receive at least 20 dogs from a cruelty case in the next few days.
KOLD-TV
Phoenix police investigate possible kidnapping in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police are at a scene on South Kolb Road, investigating a possible kidnapping, on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21. Officers were at the dead end of South Kolb Road, south of Interstate 10, where they were serving search warrants. Tucson police have been called...
At least 1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tucson’s south side on Tuesday evening. The officials reported that three vehicles were involved in a crash near the [..]
cowboystatedaily.com
Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell’s Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer and...
KOLD-TV
Economist weighs in on gas prices in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gas prices are slowly decreasing across the country but, many in Arizona are wondering why the average is still $4.05 a gallon. In Pima County, people pay just under that at about $3.45 a gallon. Associate Professor of Economics Ashley Langer said it could...
Agents save hiker suffering from heat injury in Pima Canyon
Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) says Search and Rescue unit agents found a person in need of help during a hike.
This 1954 Arizona Rental Home Is a Gorgeous Vintage Spanish Colonial Cottage
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Melanie Wagner, husband, Scott, and our cava-poo puppy, Major. Location: Tucson, Arizona. Type of home: Vintage Spanish Colonial. Size: 1,632 square feet.
thisistucson.com
Find concerts, car shows and eating contests at the South Tucson Family Festival this weekend
A large family festival is making its upscaled debut in South Tucson this weekend with a jam-packed concert lineup, car show, family activities and eating contests. The South Tucson Family Festival returns 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 24-25 at the Tucson Greyhound Park located at 2601 S. Third Ave.
KOLD-TV
Tucson International Airport to raise parking rates
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parking rates at the Tucson International Airport are set to increase on later this year. To meet rising operating costs and continue making improvements to the airport, officials recently announced, rates will increase by up to two dollars on Nov. 1. The new rates...
From xeriscaping to rainwater harvesting: Tips to reduce water use
If you're looking for some tips to getting started on a water conservation journey, here are five ideas that can help you use less of this precious resource and save money on your water bill.
Police respond to report of weapon at Rincon/University HS
Tucson police investigated a report of a weapon on campus at Rincon/University High School Wednesday.
