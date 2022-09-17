ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William and Harry in military uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil

By Charlie Moloney and Nadeem Badshah
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23D57s_0hzax46h00
The Queen’s grandchildren (left to right) Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Viscount Severn and Princess Eugenie hold the Vigil of the Princes. Photograph: Reuters

The Queen’s grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry who both wore the Blues and Royals military uniforms, held a vigil by the late monarch’s coffin.

The constitutional ceremony at 6pm marked the first time in history that a monarch’s grandchildren performed the Vigil of the Princes.

King Charles’s youngest son, Harry – the Duke of Sussex – stood at the foot of the coffin, with William at the head.

William was flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, the Queen’s eldest grandson at 44.

Harry was with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, with Lady Louise Windsor and her brother, James, Viscount Severn, who is the youngest grandchild at 14, at the middle of the coffin.

William wore the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, the garter sash, the garter star, the golden, diamond and platinum jubilee medals and Royal Air Force pilot wings. His brother, the Duke of Sussex, also wore the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, with a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (KCVO) neck order and star, Afghanistan service medal, golden, diamond and platinum jubilee medals and army pilot wings.

They all surrounded the coffin and lowered their heads facing away from the catafalque in silence.

The public continued to walk through Westminster Hall and see the coffin for the duration of the vigil.

Following in the footsteps of their parents on Friday night, the eight grandchildren exited the hall together led by the Prince of Wales.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were among family members watching from a viewing platform in the hall.

Harry has been in civilian dress for previous official events, having been stripped of his military titles after giving up life as a working royal, but was given special permission by his father, the King , to wear military uniform at the vigil.

Comments / 23

Mark Goodall
4d ago

the best thing that happened out of this whole sad affair seeing Harry and William in uniform standing vigil over grandmother's casket truly a remarkable Diana would be proud

Reply
26
Audrey Quaye
4d ago

Well done to all the Grandchildren and thank you to King Charles III for a just and appropriate decision regarding Prince Harry! Now let us all honor HM Queen Elizabeth II in peace and tranquility! Thank you!

Reply
6
Cindi Nelson
4d ago

Your grandma and grandpa are proud of all of you. May God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Reply
23
