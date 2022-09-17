ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

How to Make a Blood and Sand, the Citrusy Scotch Cocktail Inspired by a Rudolph Valentino Flick

By Jeremy Repanich
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHeFG_0hzax2LF00

The Blood and Sand is a classic cocktail, but it’s really not mentioned all that often. There are, however, two places you’re guaranteed to find it. The first is on every list of scotch -based classics, as there aren’t that many of those. The other is anytime someone’s making a list of the so-called “worst” classic cocktails . It’s the drink bartenders love to hate.

Punch describes it as a “murky mess that’s one of the canon’s more infamous scourges.” Thrillist quotes a San Antonio bartender: “I find it unbalanced and downright repulsive.” A bartender in my social media circle once polled our community, and while there were many defenders, many more treated it like a shooting gallery: From the genteel “it’s nothing more than a curiosity” to the (presumably) facetious “actual blood and sand might taste better,” to the definitive, if unhelpful, “G-R-O-S-S,” there is an exuberance in hating the Blood and Sand. So, what’s wrong with the Blood and Sand?

I’m just going to jump to the last page here and tell you that there’s nothing wrong with the Blood and Sand and that it’s actually an interesting and impressive cocktail. While I hesitate to call these contrarians wrong per se, I will, because they are wrong. The Blood and Sand is good. Great even. Delicious. So a different question—what’s their problem?

The Blood and Sand first shows up in print in the Savoy Cocktail Book in 1930, created, we believe, by the author Harry Craddock and named, we believe, after the 1922 Rudolph Valentino film about bullfighting. According to the original recipe, it is equal parts scotch, sweet vermouth, cherry liqueur and orange juice, which is a clue. These are four ingredients that many people don’t use in cocktails at all, much less together and the first big problem people have with the Blood and Sand is that it sounds like it’s going to be gross. Which, admittedly, it does. As mixology legend Dale DeGroff recounted, “At first glance, this unusual cocktail seemed a godawful mix.”

The other complaint you’ll hear over and over is that orange juice lacks the acidity to provide the tension of something like a Whiskey Sour, so the cocktail is too sweet. According to the classic equal-parts proportions, is this cocktail too sweet? Well, that obviously depends on the sugar levels of your orange juice (and it seems perfectly reasonable to assume that the oranges Craddock got in London in 1930 were more acidic than the juicy bombs we get today) but yes, it certainly can be. Is that unfixable? Obviously not. Otherwise intelligent bartenders seem at a loss on how to balance a too sweet drink, as if reducing the quantity of sweet ingredients simply hadn’t occurred to them.

Yes, if you are forced to take a 92-year-old recipe and handcuff yourself to the exact proportions while making it with modern ingredients, yes, the cocktail can cloy (though I insist, even then it still tastes great). But if you reduce the sweet vermouth and cherry liqueur by 0.25 ounce, it cloys much less. And if you add a quarter teaspoon of lemon juice, the lack of acidity is officially no longer a problem and you can focus on the flavor of the drink, which is, as mentioned, impressive. The Blood and Sand is one of those cocktails that synergizes magically into something completely new—the maltiness, depth and fruitiness all at once. Not only do the flavors work together, but they work as well as any cocktail in the canon, locking together so tightly you can’t find the seams.

This brings us to the second half of the above Dale DeGroff quote on the Blood and Sand, the one about it sounding godawful: “But over time,” he continued in his Craft of the Cocktail , “I noticed the recipe appeared in some serious cocktail books, so I finally tried it. The taste convinced me to never judge a drink again without tasting it.”

Don’t take my word for it. Try it out and see.

Blood and Sand

  • 1 oz. scotch
  • 0.75 oz. sweet vermouth
  • 0.75  oz. Cherry Heering
  • 1 oz. fresh orange juice
  • .25 tsp. lemon juice

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake hard for 12 to 15 seconds. Strain up into a coupe or cocktail glass and garnish with an orange peel.

NOTES ON INGREDIENTS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RePe1_0hzax2LF00

Scotch: This drink was practically made for blended scotch. A simple blend like whatever your grandpa liked would be great (Chivas, Dewars, etc). My favorites here are Compass Box’s Great King Street and the blended malt Monkey Shoulder . Avoid scotches finished in sherry or port barrels; the extra richness is unwelcome. If you’re a smoke fan, go with smoke, but for me, the monsters from Islay are overkill—I’d keep it subtle like Famous Grouse or Johnnie Walker Black.

Cherry Heering: A Danish cherry liqueur made for about 200 years, Cherry Heering is the gold standard for drinks like this and the Singapore Sling and is therefore necessary for any well-stocked bar.

Orange Juice: Must, must, must be fresh. Juiced-within-the-hour fresh. If you use purchased juice, or even yesterday’s juice, this cocktail will be terrible and it will be your fault.

Sweet Vermouth: In all our tests, it was surprisingly difficult to pick a favorite vermouth. Dolin Rouge is lithe, mild and excellent, but I narrowly preferred the richer vanilla kiss of Cocchi Vermouth di Torino which—surprise of surprises—plays beautifully with the orange.

Lemon Juice: Be gentle. While a tiny splash of lemon really helps with the sweetness, this cocktail hates excess acidity and really falls apart with even a little too much. There’s citric acid in the orange, of course, but about 5x less than in lemon, so what this teensy amount of lemon juice is doing is imitating a more acidic orange. When we say ¼ tsp., we mean it. That’s a maximum measurement.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Compass Box Is Making Blended Scotches That Single Malt Drinkers Will Love

If you consider yourself to be strictly a single malt scotch drinker, perhaps you just haven’t tried any decent blends yet. A good place to get acquainted with the category is via independent bottler and producer Compass Box, which is launching two new high-end blends made using some of the finest malt whiskies out there, and can give any single malt a run for its money. The first of this duo of whiskies is called Flaming Heart, the latest in a series that is named after a song by singer-songwriter (and one half of She & Him with Zooey Deschanel), M....
DRINKS
Robb Report

This New NYC Restaurant Serves Up Turn-of-the-Century European Classics With Modern Twists

For those looking to be transported to turn-of-the-century Europe, you don’t have to go much further than New York City’s NoMad neighborhood. There, the chef Markus Glocker has just opened Koloman, a contemporary French restaurant with Viennese touches. Taking its name from Koloman Moser, an Austrian artist who helped spearhead Vienna’s Secession movement, Koloman is serving up classic European dishes with a modern New York spin. Glocker has taken his fine-dining background (including stints at Bâtard and Gordon Ramsay restaurants) and made it a little more casual. There’s no tasting menu here, and while Koloman is currently only open for dinner,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Joel McHale and Monkey Shoulder Teamed Up for a Cologne That Smells Like Whisky

If anyone has ever told you that you smell like whisky, it probably was not meant as a compliment. More likely, it was after a night of excess debauchery at a moment in which you weren’t feeling your absolute best. But scotch brand Monkey Shoulder is about to change that perception, with a little help from actor Joel McHale. Monkey Shoulder is a blend, but specifically it’s a blended malt because there is no grain whisky in the mix, only malt whiskies. Williams Grant & Sons is the company behind this brand that has become very popular with bartenders, which is...
DRINKS
Robb Report

Taste Test: The 2022 Old Forester Birthday Bourbon Doesn’t Live Up to Its Hype

There are certain things that conjure up flashy images but in reality are just kind of blah: marshmallows, Ryan Gosling, AC/DC, Drake and lemon-flavored sparkling water are just a few that come to mind (let the hate mail commence). In other words, there are some aspects of life that are overrated and don’t live up to the hype that surrounds them. In the whiskey world there are many instances of this phenomenon, but could Old Forester’s latest Birthday Bourbon actually fall into that category? Well, it’s complicated. Birthday Bourbon is an annual release from Kentucky distillery Old Forester that is hyped...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Rudolph Valentino
Robb Report

Inside the New NYC Bar Serving Pop Culture-Inspired Cocktails

The waitlist for Michelin-starred Noda makes it a tough reservation to secure, and now the team behind the omakase experience is poised to make a similarly difficult-to-snag seat when it opens its intimate cocktail bar. Shinji’s, which will have only 18 seats, is serving up a menu of nostalgic cocktails with fun twists, alongside small bites that pair beautifully with the drinks. Named after Shinji Nohara, or the “Tokyo Fixer,” it takes his immense knowledge about Japan’s restaurant scene and shapes it into a bar with uniquely American sensibilities. The beverage director Jonathan Adler and the operations director Philip Dizard have collaborated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
Robb Report

Queen Elizabeth Designed Her Own Hearse With the Help of Jaguar Land Rover

Queen Elizabeth II left nothing to chance when it came to her funeral. The state hearse carrying Britain’s longest-serving monarch’s coffin was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The queen had ultimate say over the vehicle—just as she did with all her funeral arrangements—consulting on the planning process and approving the final model before her death last week at the age of 96.
WORLD
Robb Report

This New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage

Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gin Cocktail#Cocktail Glass#Cocktail Shaker#Food Drink
Robb Report

Porsche Could Be Worth Up to $78 Billion When It Goes Public

A single Porsche could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. The company itself, though, could be worth orders of magnitude more. As it readies the German marque for its IPO, Volkswagen—Porsche’s parent company—has announced the price range for shares, valuing the company at $78 billion, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The public sale, combined with a private sale of Porsche stock to VW’s largest investor, could raise $19.5 billion overall. In the IPO, which is set for September 29, a quarter of Porsche preferred shares will be sold for €76.50 to €82.50 (about the same in...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

These Business Jets Are Being Modified for Military Special Ops

Business-jet makers have recently delivered modified aircraft to the US Air Force as well as the militaries of its allies. Instead of plush interiors with flawless wood, leather seats and big entertainment centers, the interiors are filled with high-tech equipment for jamming enemy communications on the battlefield. It’s a fast-growing niche that could make at least some business jets an integral feature of national defense, thanks in part to the high speeds, long ranges and high-altitude capabilities developed for the corporate traveler. Some airframe manufacturers have been in military for decades. Dassault Aviation established its presence in defense in 1964, and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Faceplant? Mark Zuckerberg Has Lost More Than Half of His Wealth This Year

It’s a pretty impressive—albeit unfortunate—feat: Despite the fact that we still have three months left in 2022, Mark Zuckerberg has already lost more than half of his wealth this year. So far, the Facebook founder and apparent martial-arts enthusiast has seen $71 billion disappear from his net worth since January 1, according to Bloomberg. That’s the most of any person tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on which Zuckerberg now ranks 20th, with a still mind-numbing $55.9 billion. For reference, Zuckerberg had a whopping $142 billion a mere year ago. Compared with the beginning of the year, Zuckerberg has fallen 14...
STOCKS
Robb Report

This Epic $30 Million Florida Mansion Comes With Its Own Moat and Boat Dock

OK, this Manalapan mega-mansion doesn’t exactly look like a castle—but it does have its own moat. The sprawling 15,000-square-foot manse in Florida’s most exclusive enclave sits right between the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway. It checks all the boxes when it comes to seaside living, too. The $29.9 million estate offers a whopping 250 feet of water frontage, along with a private yet expansive eight-bedroom residence, a five-car garage, a large swimming pool and a boat dock.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

Exclusive: San Diego’s Storied Hotel del Coronado Is Expanding With 75 Lavish Private Residences

Hollywood isn’t the only Cali locale with buildings that have graced the big screen. A little more than 120 miles south of Sunset, San Diego’s beachfront Hotel del Coronado has its own claim to cinematic fame. It made a memorable cameo in 1959’s Some Like It Hot alongside Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis. The storied national landmark just proved it’s by no means stuck in time, though. The Hotel del Coronado team has revealed exclusively to Robb Report that it is launching a collection of bookable private residences. The Shore House at Del will bring guests more privacy—and luxury—than...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Robb Report

From Fiji to Phuket: 3 Sun-Drenched Resorts You Can Visit Now for an Endless Summer

Pumpkin spice and holiday music aren’t everyone’s cup of cider. If you’d gladly trade a “Silent Night” for sea air, sunshine and chilled Sauvignon, take note: It’s already spring in the sultry Southern Hemisphere, when temperatures rarely dip below 80 degrees Fahrenheit and where, by December, the island waters will be warmed by a full summer sun.  Betsy Cox, CEO of Blackbook Concierge and magic-wand-waver to the most demanding clients, says it’s no surprise people are itching for the summer side of the globe this year. “They’ve spent the pandemic in the Hamptons, Miami and Malibu, then they went to the...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

How EVs Could Reduce the Burden on America’s Ailing Power Grid

EVs could prove to be even more advantageous than originally anticipated. We know that EVs will help reduce carbon emissions, but they could also help support out-of-date power grids, according to Wired. That’s right, your battery-powered vehicle won’t just help you get places, it could also keep the lights on at home. This is all thanks to bidirectional or vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging, a technology that’s starting to pop up on EVs like the new Ford F-150 Lightning. Normally, when you plug in an EV to charge, it takes alternating current (AC) power and turns it into directional current voltage, which it stores...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This New 40-Foot Dayboat Brings La Dolce Vita to the Water—With a Modern Twist

The first thing that stood out about the Solaris 40 Open at the Cannes Yachting Festival was its profile. Even with a quay filled with all kinds of new dayboats from the world’s top builders, the the 40’s exterior aesthetics just popped. The fluid lines move like quicksilver. A snubby flare at the bow twists and turns aft along the gunwales, culminating in the right amount of tumblehome aft. The lines are enhanced by the hull’s paint quality—muted silver, platinum and gold that give these boats a rich luster. “It’s a great-looking boat,” says Juan Morillo, the Italian builder’s Miami-based broker. “It’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Celine’s New Fragrance Was Inspired by Hedi Slimane’s Fondness for Savile Row Suiting

Three years ago, Celine teased 11 gender-fluid fragrances crafted by creative director Hedi Slimane. Nine of the scents launched that November as part of the house’s first fragrance line “Haute Perfumerie,” followed by another at the start of 2022. Now the final scent has arrived with a distinctive profile inspired by one very famous London street. Dubbed “Bois Dormant,” which means “sleeping log” in French, the woody fragrance draws upon the designer’s penchant for Savile Row. At 19 years old, Slimane scoured the back streets in search of a second-hand suit made by Mayfair’s masterful tailors. The sartorial hunt reportedly inspired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Inside Gulf Craft’s Impressive, Wide New 120-Foot Superyacht

At the Cannes Yachting Festival last week, the Gulf Craft Majesty 120 had two features that stood out immediately. The first was big: The 27-foot, 4-inch beam made it look like a St. Bernard among golden retrievers compared to similar-sized yachts at Canne’s Superyacht Extension. The 120-foot class is where the real superyachts start, so competition is fierce and every detail counts.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Charming $26 Million Wyoming Mansion Comes With Its Own Flower Shop for Green Thumbs

Imagine all the charm of the English countryside but in the Wild West of Wyoming.  Sitting on nearly five acres in the riverside neighborhood of Tucker Ranch is a stone-clad manse with immaculately manicured gardens and a private lake. The $26 million stunner, which is listed with Tom Evans of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty, stands out from the area’s typical log cabins and rugged lodges for all the right reasons. Indeed, it shares many of the same whimsical features as the twee cottages across the pond. Think Vermont slate roofing, iron-framed windows, lots of reclaimed wood and copper accents.   Designed by JLF...
Robb Report

Robb Report

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy