New Bloomfield, PA

skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022

SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Lancaster County pedestrian hit and run

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a serious pedestrian hit-and-run accident. At 8:20 p.m. East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Police found a man being treated by EMS for serious injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Loose emu spotted in North Hopewell Township

NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An emu has been spotted on the loose in York County. Video above: see photos of the big bird. North Hopewell Township police posted a warning on their Facebook page. "That’s right, another emu. This flightless, soft feathered, brown bird with a long neck...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls

Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Multiple calls send responders scrambling

Multiple calls sent first responders scrambling to locations across the county last weekend. Firefighters from Chambersburg Fire Dept. responded to the 200 Block of South Second Street Sunday night for a reported appliance fire with a burn patient. Tower 1 arrived on the scene of a three-story multi-unit apartment building...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pickleball courts coming to Cumberland County park

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County park will soon be the newest home to one of the country’s fastest growing sports: pickleball. South Middleton Township Park has received funding for two pickleball courts and two tennis courts. Pickleball is a spot that combines “many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong” according to […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Emu on the loose in York County

First Elvis, then Stevie and Nicks, now this. Yet another emu is on the loose in Pennsylvania, this time in York County. LISTEN: ‘Horror stories’: USPS lambasted for service in Pennsylvania | Today in Pa. The North Hopewell Township Police Department alerted those in the area via Facebook...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

End-of-life care home expanding in York County

THOMASVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — York County’s only home for end-of-life care is expanding. Pappus House broke ground on its new, larger home in Thomasville, York County. It will have eight private bedrooms, each with private bathrooms, expanding its capacity and mission of compassionate end-of-life care. “We help our...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Annual Fort Hunter Day held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg. Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.
HARRISBURG, PA
fcfreepress

June Kohl's emergency: County honors first responders

Franklin County and the Chambersburg Borough Fire Department honored first responders from several agencies who assisted with a carbon monoxide poisoning event at the Chambersburg Kohl’s in June. Fire Chief Dustin Ulrich recognized the following individuals and agencies in his remarks:. Chambersburg Fire Department: Captain Timothy Ebersole, Firefighter/EMT Terry...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

