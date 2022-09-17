Read full article on original website
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Opinion: The Surge in Harrisburg’s Deadly ViolenceMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Route 581 closed after truck, minivan crash in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Route 581 west is closed Wednesday afternoon after a cement truck and minivan crashed in Cumberland County, authorities said. All westbound lanes closed after the crash around 12:40 p.m. near the beginning of Route 11 in Lemoyne, according to 511PA. Traffic maps show a long line of traffic backed up...
Route 581 reopens after crash in Cumberland County
A section of Route 581 that shut down after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Cumberland County has since reopened. PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said Route 581 west has reopened in Lemoyne, where the highway shut down around 12:30 p.m. at the start of Route 11. The crash involved a cement...
Damaged license plates can get replaced at upcoming central Pa. event
Reps. Dawn Keefer, R-Dillsburg, and Seth Grove, R-Dover, are teaming up to help their constituents replace damaged or illegible license plates at an upcoming free event in Dover. The free damaged license plate replacement event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Dover Area...
harrisburgpa.gov
Construction to resume to remove damaged beam on Paxton Street Bridge over Interstate 83
HARRISBURG — From PennDOT and their construction partners at Lobar Site Development:. Construction work will resume on Tuesday, September 20 to remove a damaged beam on the Paxton Street Bridge over Interstate 83. The bridge is located on the Exit 45 southbound ramp on I-83 connecting the interstate to...
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
abc27.com
Police investigating Lancaster County pedestrian hit and run
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a serious pedestrian hit-and-run accident. At 8:20 p.m. East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Police found a man being treated by EMS for serious injuries.
Three people died from silo gas in Penns Valley. What is it and why is it so dangerous?
A father and his sons died Wednesday after being trapped in a silo on a Penns Valley farm.
WGAL
Loose emu spotted in North Hopewell Township
NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An emu has been spotted on the loose in York County. Video above: see photos of the big bird. North Hopewell Township police posted a warning on their Facebook page. "That’s right, another emu. This flightless, soft feathered, brown bird with a long neck...
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
Multiple calls send responders scrambling
Multiple calls sent first responders scrambling to locations across the county last weekend. Firefighters from Chambersburg Fire Dept. responded to the 200 Block of South Second Street Sunday night for a reported appliance fire with a burn patient. Tower 1 arrived on the scene of a three-story multi-unit apartment building...
Pickleball courts coming to Cumberland County park
SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County park will soon be the newest home to one of the country’s fastest growing sports: pickleball. South Middleton Township Park has received funding for two pickleball courts and two tennis courts. Pickleball is a spot that combines “many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong” according to […]
Emu on the loose in York County
First Elvis, then Stevie and Nicks, now this. Yet another emu is on the loose in Pennsylvania, this time in York County. LISTEN: ‘Horror stories’: USPS lambasted for service in Pennsylvania | Today in Pa. The North Hopewell Township Police Department alerted those in the area via Facebook...
abc27.com
End-of-life care home expanding in York County
THOMASVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — York County’s only home for end-of-life care is expanding. Pappus House broke ground on its new, larger home in Thomasville, York County. It will have eight private bedrooms, each with private bathrooms, expanding its capacity and mission of compassionate end-of-life care. “We help our...
WGAL
Lebanon County native focus of adventure episode on Very Local
A Susquehanna Valley native is the focus of an episode of "Finding Adventure with Kinga Philipps" on WGAL's Very Local app. WGAL's Katelyn Smith has her story. Watch that report above.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County
PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
abc27.com
Annual Fort Hunter Day held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg. Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.
Severe storms with gusty winds, hail could hit central Pa. Wednesday: forecasters
Severe storms, heavy winds and hail could return to central Pennsylvania Wednesday night after a sunny and mild day, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said most of Wednesday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the mid 80s. But strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday night in...
1984's 'Missing Mary Ann' House Searched By Pennsylvania State Police: Reports
A woman went missing from her central Pennsylvania home on June 5, 1984, and on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Pennsylvania state police were spotted searching the property according to multiple media outlets. Mary Ann Bagenstose, 25 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen at her home located at...
June Kohl's emergency: County honors first responders
Franklin County and the Chambersburg Borough Fire Department honored first responders from several agencies who assisted with a carbon monoxide poisoning event at the Chambersburg Kohl’s in June. Fire Chief Dustin Ulrich recognized the following individuals and agencies in his remarks:. Chambersburg Fire Department: Captain Timothy Ebersole, Firefighter/EMT Terry...
