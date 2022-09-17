ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Oscars: Glenn Weiss And Ricky Kirshner To Produce 95th Academy Awards; Other Key Creative Team Members Named

By Pete Hammond
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jxnva_0hzawt8I00

In an effort to get the Oscar telecast back on track, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Saturday announced that awards show and live television veterans Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner will produce the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will air on ABC on March 12, 2023.

Ever since he was named CEO in the spring, Bill Kramer has indicated that the Academy would look to hiring top TV professionals with vast experience, rather than going in past directions in hiring primarily producers who were better known for their work in film rather than staging live television. Recent producers have included Steven Soderbergh in 2021, and last year Will Packer, who ran the infamous show with “the slap” that overshadowed everything else.

From The Nooks And Crannies Of Saturday’s Academy Meeting, A Swirl of Detail

Weiss will also direct the show, something he has done consecutively done for the past seven years, but this will be only his second time with a producing credit on it. In joining his longtime partner Kirschner, the Academy now has a pair with more than 30 years of production experience including 21 acclaimed Tony Awards shows, the Primetime Emmys, Super Bowl halftime shows and countless other iconic events. AMPAS is clearly hoping the pair can work their magic on the Oscars .

Kramer and new Academy president Janet Yang also made the announcement at this morning’s Academy Membership Meeting, which was open to all 10,000+ members of AMPAS and the first in what is hoped will be several meetings  designed to promote transparency within the Academy and give members more of a voice in the organization’s direction.

Kramer and Yang also revealed several other key creatives who will be working on the Oscar show this year. They include red carpet executive producer David Chamberline, another live TV veteran; red carpet creative consultants Lisa Love and Raul Avila, who previously did the Met Gala; creative director Kenny Gravillis, who has had a hand in art and campaigns for many movies; and production designers Misty Buckley, a veteran of musical world tours and televised music shows for Ariana Grande, Coldplay and others, and Alana Billingsley, who has worked on Oscars, Emmys and Grammys.

“We are thrilled to have Glenn and Ricky at the helm,” said Kramer and Yang. “Their expertise in live television production is exactly what the Oscars needs. We look forward to working closely with them, our Board of Governors, and the Board’s Awards Committee to deliver an exciting and energized show. Joining them is an incredible slate of creative partners – David Chamberlin, Lisa Love, Raúl Àvila, Kenny Gravillis, Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley – who will bring fresh ideas to the broadcast and the red carpet.”

“Bill made us ‘an offer we couldn’t refuse,’ but he really ‘had us at hello,’ ” said Weiss and Kirshner.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have live event veterans Glenn and Ricky as executive producers of the 95th Oscars telecast on ABC. Their experience and creativity are bar none, and we look forward to seeing their vision play out for Hollywood’s biggest night,” said Rob Mills, EVP Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television.

Weiss has directed numerous live televised events including seven previous Oscars shows, for which he won two Primetime Emmys, and 21 Tony Awards shows, which earned him three directing and nine producing Emmys. He also has won eight DGA Awards for his work on the Oscars and the Tonys. Weiss’s additional directing credits include last year’s multi-network inaugural special Celebrating America , the Democratic National Convention, The Kennedy Center Honors , the Primetime Emmy Awards, American Music Awards, BET Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve , the Academy of Country Music Awards and many others.

Kirshner has more than 30 years of entertainment production experience and has produced shows for every major network.  He has received 26 Emmy nominations and has won nine Emmys, a Peabody Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award.  Kirshner’s credits include many of the most-watched and award-winning specials including the Tony Awards, 14 Super Bowl halftime shows, “Night of Too Many Stars,” the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Democratic National Convention, Presidential inaugurals and many others.

Chamberlin will return for a fourth consecutive year to executive produce ABC’s The Oscars Red Carpet Show , the official live lead-in to the 95th Oscars broadcast. Chamberlin leads Full Day Productions, with credits including the Savage x Fenty Show, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration , multiple “30 for 30” films, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli , NFL Honors and the ESPY Awards.

Love and Àvila will join the team for the first time to reimagine the Oscars’ red carpet aesthetic and guest experience. Àvila is the creative director for the Met Gala, and Love is a creative contributor overseeing various aspects of the event. They led the creative team for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2021 and 2022 galas.

Gravillis joins the team for the first time to conceptualize the key art for this year’s Oscars marketing campaign. His design agency, Gravillis Inc., recently rebranded Orion Pictures and has developed iconic key art and campaigns for legions of movies including Dune, Summer of Soul, Birds of Prey, Queen & Slim, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Free Solo, Iris and more.  A member of the Academy’s Marketing and Public Relations Branch, Gravillis also created posters and collateral materials for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ retail store.

Buckley and Billingsley join the team for the first time as production designers – and also the first women-led design team.  Buckley has designed world tours and productions for such artists as Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves and Coldplay, including the latter band’s Super Bowl halftime show. She also designed the 2021 Grammys, the London 2012 Paralympics closing ceremony, the 2015 Rugby World Cup opening ceremony, the 2022 Commonwealth Games ceremonies, the Brit Awards and numerous television productions for the BBC and ITV. Buckley earned a BAFTA nomination for her work with Stormzy at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival and Emmy nominations for her production design of the 2021 Grammys and Disney’s The Little Mermaid Live! She was an art director on six previous Oscars broadcasts, for which she earned five Emmy nominations and won two Emmys. Additional credits include The Kennedy Center Honors , the Primetime Emmy Awards the Grammys, the CMA Awards, the BET Awards and numerous other live TV productions.

The 95th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Ink Master’ Producer Truly Original Hires Christy Coffey As Part Of West Coast Push

EXCLUSIVE: Truly Original, the production company behind Ink Master and a number of The Real Housewives shows, is stepping up its presence on the west coast. The Banijay-owned company has hired Christy Coffey as VP, Development and Talent. Coffey, who was previously worked with the likes of Netflix, Viacom and Big Fish Entertainment, will oversee casting and talent relations for the company. She has worked on shows such as Teen Mom, The Hills: Next Gen and Martha Knows Best.  She joins the west coast team that includes Head of Development Chachi Senior, who joined the company in January 2020, and VP, Development Erin Mechanic, who...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Christine Vachon And John Sloss Talk Streamers & The Future Of Theatrical Distribution — San Sebastian

Industry stalwarts John Sloss of Cinetic Media and Killer Films’ Christine Vachon offered a dynamic and inventive survey of contemporary film production and financing during the closing keynote of San Sebastian’s Creators Investors’ Conference Tuesday. At the start of the session, the pair discussed their personal experiences of navigating the US independent scene in 2022, during which Vachon said she continues to see a dramatic drop in the value of her films on the international market. “We’ve taken things to market that feel extremely undervalued,” she said. “What happens more these days is that we take something out and we’re a little...
MOVIES
Deadline

Bradley Whitford Joins AMC Series ‘Parish’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Bradley Whitford has signed on for a key recurring role in Parish (fka The Driver), AMC’s remake of the British drama series that is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+. Production is currently underway in New Orleans. The U.S. series comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera and showrunner Theo Travers. It stars Esposito as Gracián “Gray” Parish, a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports. Whitford plays Anton, the charming and intelligent face...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Daniela Taplin Lundberg’s Stay Gold Features Launches ‘Hollywood Gold’ Podcast On Iconic Films; First Season To Explore Titles Including ‘American Beauty’, ‘Election’ And ‘Thelma & Louise’

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Daniela Taplin Lundberg’s Stay Gold Features has announced the launch of Hollywood Gold, a new talk show podcast that will pull back the curtain on the making of some of the industry’s most iconic movies, through interviews with notable producers and filmmakers. The series will profile a wide range of films and feature conversations with such producers as Fred Roos (The Outsiders), Callie Khouri (Thelma & Louise), Ron Shelton (Bull Durham), Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa (Election), and Bruce Cohen and Dan Jinks (American Beauty). From stories of how the Weinsteins refused to approve the infamous Scream mask, to how...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Janet Yang
Person
Rob Mills
Person
Bill Kramer
Deadline

Telluride Review: Mark Cousins’ Documentary ‘My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock’

By this time, don’t we know just about everything there is to know about Alfred Hitchcock? Few, if any, other filmmakers have had their lives and careers examined, explored and analyzed as much as has the vaunted master of suspense. So unless incontrovertible evidence were to be suddenly found that the director secretly fathered a dozen illegitimate children by as many women and personally supplied Churchill with an untraceable poison powder to drop into Stalin’s tea in Yalta, only to see the prime minister chicken out, it’s quite unlikely that much new will ever be added to his life story...
MOVIES
Deadline

Marva Hicks Dies: Singer-Actor Appeared In Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’, ‘Motown The Musical’

Marva Hicks, the singer and actor who made her Broadway debut in 1981’s Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music and most recently appeared in 2013’s Motown The Musical, died September 16 in New York City. Her death was announced by her family. Neither a cause of death nor Hicks’ age were disclosed. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha,” her family said in a statement. “Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remains marvelous in our hearts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Pens Apology After Being Terminated For Appearance On Adult Cam Website

Erick Adame, meteorologist for Spectrum News NY1, said that he was terminated from his position after he secretly appeared on an adult cam website. “I am taking this opportunity to share my truth rather than let others control the narrative of my life,” Adame wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “Despite being a public figure and being on television in the biggest market in the country in front of millions of people five days a week for more than a decade and a half, I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors,...
NFL
Deadline

Byron Allen’s $10B Racial Stereotyping Suit Against McDonald’s Can Move Forward, Judge Rules – Update

2ND UPDATE, 2:45 PM: A federal judge in Los Angeles today rejected a motion to dismiss Byron Allen’s $10 billion lawsuit against McDonald’s Corp that alleges racial discrimination. In his ruling (read it here), U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin said the Allen Media Group founder and chairman/CEO can proceed in trying to prove that the fast-food giant didn’t give Black-owned media outlets a fair shake as it disbursed massive advertising budgets. “This is about economic inclusion of African American-owned businesses in the U.S. economy,” Allen said of the ruling. “McDonald’s takes billions from African American consumers and gives almost nothing back. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Bafta Awards#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Nfl Honors#Abc#The Nooks And Crannies Of#Academy Meeting
Deadline

Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure

The tumult continued today at L.A.’s Nexstar-owned KTLA-TV as the outlet’s Weekend Morning News anchor Mark Mester was suspended, Deadline has confirmed. Mester’s suspension comes less than a week after it was abruptly announced that his co-anchor, Lynette Romero, was leaving the station. On Wednesday, the station’s longtime entertainment specialist Sam Rubin went on air with what he termed “some news that we’ve just been handed here that we wanted to share with you first.” Rubin said in the message that Romero had “decided to move on after nearly 24 years at KTLA.” He went on to say that management “worked hard” to get...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Tom Hardy Proves Real-Life Tough Guy With Surprise Victory In UK Jiu-Jitsu Open Contest

Tom Hardy, the star of Venom, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception and Mad Max: Fury Road, has proved his combat skills are not screen-made, with an impressive victory in a real-life martial arts competition.  On Saturday September 17, the actor entered the UMAC Milton Jeynes Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open at the Oakgrove Sports Hall in Milton Keynes in the UK. One of his opponents admitted to feeling a little starstruck when he saw who he would be fighting, but The Direct website reported him saying afterwards that Hardy told him, “Forget it’s me and do what you would normally do.” Not only did Hardy...
NFL
Deadline

John Oliver Perplexed Over UK Censorship Of His Queen Joke: Didn’t She Have “This Incredible Sense Of Humor”?

John Oliver was a bit puzzled that his reference on HBO’s Last Week Tonight to the “shocking” death of Queen Elizabeth II was censored by Sky television in the UK. Or at least that’s what he told Seth Meyers last night on NBC’s Late Night. With more than a little comic disingenuousness, Oliver insisted that his censored comment – he’d said that the UK “was reeling from the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes” – wasn’t even a joke, but merely a fact stated with “a kind of dickish inflection.” “And yet they cut it out,” Oliver continued, “which...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kate Winslet Will Return To Set Of ‘Lee’ This Week After Fall On Set – Update

UPDATED: Kate Winslet will return to production in Croatia on the movie Lee this week, Deadline has confirmed, after a fall on the set Sunday that required a trip to the hospital as a precautionary measure. PREVIOULSY, Sunday PM: Kate Winslet was taken to the hospital after she suffered an accident while filming Lee in Croatia. The Oscar-winning actor fell while on the set of the movie and a rep for the star is offering an update on her health condition. “Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Anne-Marie Ross Dies: Lionsgate International Distribution Vet Was 49

Anne-Marie Ross (née Boysen), whose career in international film distribution at Lionsgate and Pantelion spanned more than two decades, died September 9 after a near-two-year battle with advanced stage cancer caused by a rare gene mutation. She was 49. Ross began her career at Lionsgate in 2001, reporting to Nick Meyer, currently President of Film at eOne. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “Anne-Marie embodied poise, class, smarts and kindness,” Meyer said. “She always had a glow of positivity. She was a star who could handle any curveball thrown at her during those early days at Lionsgate when I had the...
CANCER
Deadline

‘SNL’: Chris Redd Latest Cast Member To Exit

Chris Redd is the latest SNL cast member to exit the NBC show. Redd joined the late-night stalwart as a featured player in Season 43 and has been on for five seasons. He is developing feature film Cyber Monday for Universal and has a stand-up special set at HBO Max. It comes after Deadline revealed back in May that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney were leaving the show at the end of Season 47 along with Pete Davidson. It later emerged that Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari would not be returning either. Saturday Night Live returns on October 1 with three...
NFL
Deadline

‘Rebel Hearts’ Producer Anchor Entertainment Staffs Up

EXCLUSIVE: Anchor Entertainment, the production company behind Discovery+’s Rebel Hearts and HBO’s Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall, is staffing up. The company has hired Keayr Braxton as SVP, Current Production and Dan Baglio as SVP, Development. Braxton has previously worked with the company as showrunner of its Magnolia series The Lost Kitchen. The showrunner and director, who has also worked on A&E’s 60 Days In and ABC’s The Great Holiday Baking Show, will be responsible for managing Anchor’s production slate of series and documentaries. Baglio was previously at Pulse Films, where he was SVP, Original Programming and Development, where he worked on series...
FIFA
Deadline

Will Harry Styles Fans Deliver A Fall Hit For ‘Don’t Worry Darling’? – Box Office Preview

After a near month of mudslinging behind the scenes drama for Don’t Worry Darling which hovered around its Venice Film Festival world premiere, the sophomore feature directorial from Olivia Wilde finally opens in 4,000 theaters. However, Warner Bros. need not sweat the tabloid headlines. No, all of that has only made this Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine genre pic that more intriguing to the point where the David Zaslav led Warner Bros Discovery could be looking at a fall hit with a $20M-$25M start per rival industry estimates. Warner Bros. is eyeing $17M for the $35M production, a noble...
MOVIES
Deadline

The Queen’s Committal At Windsor Sees ‘Breaking Of The Wand’ Televised For The First Time In History

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest in St George’s Chapel, Windsor — bringing to an end the UK’s official period of mourning that began when she died 11 days ago.  At the Chapel, the setting for many royal weddings and funerals, including most recently the burial of the Queen’s husband the Duke of Edinburgh in 2021, the Queen was bid farewell in a far more intimate setting than the grand funeral service that took place earlier in the morning.  Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral – A Photo Gallery For the first time ever, the symbolic breaking of the Wand of Office...
U.K.
Deadline

Idris Elba To Narrate & Exec Netflix Doc ‘Human Playground’ On Unique Sports

Idris Elba is to narrate and exec a high-end Netflix docu-series about the origins and evolutions of some of the most unique sports in the world. Human Playground will launch later this month from Banijay labels Scenery in the Netherlands and Workerbee in the UK. Our Planet director Tomas Kaan is aboard the show, which will explore the likes of unique robot camel races in the United Arab Emirates, Big Wave surfing in Nazaré Portugal and Eagle Hunting in Kyrgyzstan. Luther star Elba is a huge coup for Netflix’s high-end docs offering and the six-parter has long been in the making. Exec Rick Murray...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Oscars: India Selects ‘Last Film Show’ For International Feature Race

Pan Nalin’s Last Film Show, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nalin, Dheer Momaya and Mark Duale, has been selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Oscar race. The Gujarati-language Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is a semi-autobiographical drama that pays homage to the cinema of the past — a reminder of childhood innocence and the universal magic of the movies. Starring Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval and Rahul Koli, the story is set against the backdrop of cinemas in India witnessing a massive transition from celluloid to digital. Samay (Rabari) and his pals hitch...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

126K+
Followers
36K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy