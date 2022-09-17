ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Academy Names Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner as Producers for 95th Oscars, Plans to Explore Streaming Options and ‘Reinvigorate’ Ceremony

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIqDd_0hzawqU700

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner will serve as executive producers of the 95th Oscars , which will take place in March 2023. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer announced the producing duo, both of White Cherry Entertainment, on Saturday morning.

Along with producing, Weiss will serve as director for the ceremony for an eighth consecutive year. The 2023 Oscars will mark Weiss’ second time and Kirshner’s first time producing the Academy Awards. The two were tapped by the Academy as part of “a focus on expertise in live television event production.”

“We are thrilled to have Glenn and Ricky at the helm,” Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said in a joint statement.  “We look forward to working closely with them, our Board of Governors and the Board’s Awards Committee to deliver an exciting and energized show.”

“Bill made us ‘an offer we couldn’t refuse,'” Weiss and Kirshner said in a joint statement, adopting a line from “The Godfather” about mafia intimidation tactics before shifting to a warm tone with a “Jerry Maguire” citation. “But he really ‘had us at hello.'”

During the Academy’s meeting on Saturday, Kramer also tackled feedback from members, opening his remarks by stating that there is “a need to reinvigorate the show.” To address this, the organization outlined plans to create a dedicated team within the Academy solely focused on the awards ceremony, enrich the event status of the pre-show red carpet and tackle how to best honor craft winners. The Academy faced backlash this year for its decision to announce the results of certain below-the-line categories ahead of the televised ceremony, airing taped and abbreviated acceptance speeches during the broadcast.

Notably, Kramer and Yang also mentioned plans of “exploring extensions of the show on streaming,” which would mark new territory for the awards ceremony. The Academy Awards have remained an exclusively televised event in recent years, even as streaming has grown in volume among consumers.

As both Weiss and Kirshner have been named as executive producers, there remains a possibility that the Academy may recruit another high-profile figure to serve as producer for the ceremony. The executive producers’ “expertise in live television event production” would provide the background needed if the Academy decides to name additional producers, such as Will Packer in 2022 and Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins in 2021.

Along with Weiss and Kirshner, the Academy also announced a team of creatives who will assist the pair in shaping the Oscars. David Chamberlin will serve as executive producer for the red carpet show, while Met Gala veterans Lisa Love and Raúl Àvila will serve as red carpet creative consultants. Additionally, Kenny Gravillis will serve as creative director, while Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley have been tapped as production designers for the ceremony.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have live event veterans Glenn and Ricky as executive producers of the 95th Oscars telecast on ABC,” Rob Mills, executive vice president for unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Television, said in a statement. “Their experience and creativity are bar none, and we look forward to seeing their vision play out for Hollywood’s biggest night.”

Weiss is a live televised event directing veteran, winning two Primetime Emmys for his work on the Academy Awards and earning three directing and nine producing Primetime Emmys across 21 Tony Awards shows. Other credits include the Democratic National Convention, the Kennedy Center Honors, the Primetime Emmy Awards, the American Music Awards, the BET Awards, “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” and the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Across a career spanning three decades, Kirshner has received 26 Emmy nominations and has won nine Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award. His credits include the Tony Awards, 14 Super Bowl Halftime Shows, “Night of Too Many Stars,” the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Democratic National Convention and Presidential Inaugurals.

The 95th Oscars will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony will be televised live on ABC.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

2023 Oscars Hub: Awards Predictions, Columns and News Archives

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 21, 2022 See the latest film predictions, in all 23 categories, in...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Michelle Williams to Campaign for Lead Actress for ‘The Fabelmans,’ Supporting Race Now Wide Open

Not every race is what it seems, and so it goes with the first category decision of the season. Variety has confirmed Michelle Williams’ work as the piano-playing mother in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” will be campaigned for the Oscars in best actress, instead of supporting as many pundits had speculated. The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, won the prestigious People’s Choice Award and became the undisputed frontrunner in the early days of the awards season. One of the highlights of the cast was Williams’ turn as Mitzi Fabelman, a lover of the arts who serves...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – Michelle Williams Goes for the Lead Actress Statuette for ‘The Fabelmans’, Should Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh Be Worried?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 21, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Michelle Williams’ work as...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Sher
Person
Janet Yang
Person
Bill Kramer
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Jesse Collins
Person
Rob Mills
Person
Henry Selick
Variety

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Appearing on Adult Cam Site, Apologizes for ‘Compulsive Behaviors’

Erick Adame says that he has been fired from his position as the morning meteorologist on Spectrum News NY1 for a leaked appearance on an adult cam site. Adame posted the news via Instagram on Monday, aiming to “share [his] truth rather than let others control the narrative of [his] life.” Noting that his psychiatrist has called his actions “compulsive behavior” and that he is “not in a position to disagree,” Adame wrote, “I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

John Oliver Baffled He Got Censored for Comment About the Queen’s ‘Shocking’ Death at 96: ‘Scientifically, It’s Not a Joke’

John Oliver said on the Sept. 19 episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” that it was “pretty shitty” to have his Queen Elizabeth II jokes censored by the U.K. television network Sky following the British monarch’s death. During the first episode of Oliver’s HBO show “Last Week Tonight” that aired after the Queen’s passing, the host quipped that the U.K. was “reeling from the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes.” Oliver was being sarcastic, which led Sky to censor the comment from the show.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How ‘Goodnight Mommy’ Visuals Build Fear and Tension

Director Matt Sobel called on production designer Mary Colston and cinematographer Alexander Dynan to subtly emphasize a sense of foreboding in his reimagining of the 2014 Austrian psychological thriller “Goodnight Mommy,” on Prime Video. Naomi Watts plays a mother who returns home to her sons after having cosmetic surgery, but she’s not quite the same person who left them. Her bandaged face as she recovers hides more than a person healing from a procedure. Colston wanted the family’s house to play on the idea that it was “a map of trauma.” The home starts out bright and inviting with white walls and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How to Watch the NFL Online Without Cable

The Bills came out on top once again on Monday night, wrapping up another action-packed week for the NFL. The Buffalo team held a strong lead against the Tennessee Titants throughout the entire game, finishing with a 41-7 score after Josh Allen threw four touchdowns. The game follows a wild weekend, during which three teams saw upset wins following fourth quarter deficits — including the Miami Dolphins, who are back with unexpected vengeance this season.  Thankfully, even without cable, you don’t have to miss any of the action. The NFL games will be available to stream online on a variety of platforms...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Academy Awards#Awards Ceremony#Film Star#Producers#Board Of Governors
Variety

Box Office: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Targets $20 Million Debut as Off-Screen Drama Fuels Interest

Is it true that, as the saying goes, there’s no such thing as bad publicity? “Don’t Worry Darling,” a movie that’s been largely overshadowed in recent weeks by relentless off-screen controversies, will test that adage as it debuts in 4,000-plus North American theaters over the weekend. The Warner Bros. film, directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, is expected to generate $17 million to $20 million in its opening weekend, suggesting that behind-the-scenes drama isn’t dinging initial ticket sales. It may even be lifting them. Some independent tracking services indicate that inaugural returns could reach as high...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Kuo Baxter, Former DreamWorks and Sony Pictures Executive, Dies at 62

Jennifer Kuo Baxter, an entertainment lawyer whose career led to holding several senior executive positions at multiple movie studios, died on July 23 of cancer. She was 62. Kuo Baxter’s career in entertainment spanned more than 30 years, working in the business and legal affairs departments at Sony Pictures Entertainment, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Interscope and DreamWorks Animation Studios. She joined the legal affairs group at Columbia Pictures — which subsequently became Sony Pictures Entertainment — in the fall of 1986, where her responsibilities included supporting the production and distribution of feature films and motion pictures. Her immense experience across production...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Chicago P.D.’ Showrunner on How Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit Will Stay True to His Character and the Major Challenges Ahead for Hailey

The world of “Chicago P.D.” will look a bit different midway through Season 10 as Jesse Lee Soffer will say goodbye. While viewers are disappointed about the actor, who has portrayed Jay Halstead since the series’ debut, leaving the show, showrunner Gwen Sigan is focused on writing the big shift. “We’re all very sad about it. Jesse’s meant so much to this show, and you couldn’t ask for more professional and kind person to work with. So we’re all going to be so devastated,” she told Variety ahead of Wednesday’s premiere. “I think it just what he brings to the show...
TV SERIES
Variety

Bill Maher Says ‘Woke Baggage’ Is Democrats’ Biggest Problem: ‘Stop Talking About Pregnant Men’

Bill Maher has shared his opinions on today’s top issues for nearly two decades on HBO’s “Real Time.” Now, with his new podcast “Club Random,” the comedian turned political commentator tells Variety he wants to “light up a joint” and talk about other things, like “gossip, pop culture, music and what you had for lunch.” So far, Maher has interviewed the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Mike Tyson, Lisa Kudrow and Aaron Rodgers on the podcast, which debuted in March. Below, Maher — who has a high hit rate for sparking controversy week after week — discusses fighting against America’s “echo chamber,”...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Look Different on Disney+: Inside the Show’s Jump From ABC to Streaming

As “Dancing With the Stars” moves from ABC to Disney+ on Monday, viewers will notice several major changes to the competition series as it makes a historic switch to streaming for Season 31 — most notably, there will be a lot more show than they’re used to. That’s because Disney+ is commercial-free, which means producers have to fill all two hours without any time-outs. “Job one, the first thing, is that there are no longer ad breaks,” says executive producer Conrad Green. “And a lot of other decisions spun out from that. We’ve got up to two hours on the nose to...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Speaks Out: Watching ‘House of Hammer’ Was ‘Heartbreaking’ and ‘Painful’

Elizabeth Chambers confirmed in a new interview with E! that she watched the Discovery+ documentary series “House of Hammer,” which recounted the sexual abuse allegations made against her ex-husband, Armie Hammer. Chambers, who was married to Hammer for 10 years and shares two children with him, said “it was heartbreaking on so many levels” to watch “House of Hammer.” “I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me,” Chambers said. “It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Donald Trump, Three of His Children and Organization Hit With Fraud Lawsuit From NY Attorney General

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Donald Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization, alleging they were all involved in fraud to make the former president’s net worth appear higher to deceive lenders, insurers and tax authorities, according to CNN. In addition to Trump, the lawsuit names his children Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump as defendants. The suit also names Allen Weisselberg, former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, and longtime executive Jeff McConney. “These acts of fraud and misrepresentation grossly inflated Mr. Trump’s personal net worth as reported in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Tom Hardy Surprise Enters Martial Arts Competition and Wins Gold: ‘He Lived Up to His Bane Character, That’s for Sure’

Tom Hardy channeled a little bit of Bane from “The Dark Knight Rises” and a whole lot of Tommy Conlon from “Warrior” when he entered a martial arts tournament over the weekend. As reported by The Guardian, Harder was a surprise competitor at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England. The actor entered the competition under his real name, Edward Hardy, and won the gold prize. “Everyone recognized him, but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him,” a spokesperson for the event told The Guardian. “It was...
COMBAT SPORTS
Variety

TV’s Epic Battle for Holiday Movies: How Candace Cameron Bure Became the Conservative Queen of Christmas

Candace Cameron Bure was the undisputed queen of Hallmark Channel’s slate of popular holiday fare, with more than 30 credits to her name. Who could forget her work as a high-strung doctor who moves to Alaska in “Christmas Under Wraps”? OK, just because you haven’t heard of it, doesn’t mean it wasn’t a huge hit. The 2014 made-for-TV movie has the distinction of being the most watched Hallmark Christmas special ever, landing almost 6 million viewers on its debut airing. (In fact, she stars in four of Hallmark’s top 10 most-watched Christmas premieres.) So, when Bure, 46, split with Hallmark to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Monarch’ Producer Jason Owen on the Show’s Music and Melodrama, Susan Sarandon’s Future and Why He Sought Wynonna Judd’s Approval

When Fox’s “Monarch” premiered to strong ratings following an NFL game on Sept. 11, there was a big sort-of-maybe cliffhanger: Can the Susan Sarandon character, touted as a series lead, really be as dead as she appeared to be at the end of the pilot? But there were other questions, too. Like: Will this be a series in which the characters are portrayed as having originated a lot of the big hits of country and pop, from “Family Tradition” to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” to “Born This Way”? Will the middle American audience be completely down with a...
NFL
Variety

Dwyane Wade Premieres ‘The Redeem Team’ and ‘Hocus Pocus’ Returns: Must Attend Calendar Listings Sept. 21-27

Sept. 21, Wednesday Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are honored at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation’s Pioneers of the Year Dinner. Sam Smith performs.The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts honors Shelli and Irving Azoff.The Wallis, Beverly Hills Oprah Winfrey, Reginald Hudlin and Derik Murray premiere the Sidney Poitier doc “Sidney.”Academy Museum, Los Angeles Sept. 22, Thursday Designer Billy Reid celebrates the opening of his Los Angeles pop-up with Southern-inspired cocktails.Platform LA, Culver City Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Ronan Farrow, Carson Kressley, Alec Mapa, Ross Mathews and Michelle Visage co-host World...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Phil Hunt, Diana Williams, Karin Chien On New Ways of Thinking, Diversity

San Sebastian’s inaugural Creative Investors Conference framed a panel discussion on Storytelling’s New Horizons featuring Phil Hunt of Head Gear Films, Bankside Films and Bohemia Media; Karin Chien of Louverture Films, and dGenerate; and Diana Williams of Kinetic Energy Entertainment. How to navigate new technologies, new ways of thinking and how to broaden storytelling to encompass diversity and different communities were some of the questions posed by moderator Wendy Mitchell.  “We are looking at new ways of thinking: How storytellers and companies can use new technologies, how to look at an industry that’s more sustainable and more reflective of society, as well,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Variety

82K+
Followers
60K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy