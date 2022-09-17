Fate: The Winx Saga's Eliot Salt Is 'Excited and Over the Moon' About Terra's Big Discovery in Season 2

Warning: The following article contains mild spoilers from Episodes 4 and 5 of Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2, now streaming on Netflix. If you read before you watch, you’ll be… fairy sorry!

One of the biggest moments in the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga is also one of the simplest.

During a heart to heart with her cousin Flora in Episode 4, Terra shares this important personal discovery: “I think I pick sh-tty unattainable guys because I’m not into guys. I think I’m… gay. Is that weird?” Of course it’s not weird, and Flora is quick to let Terra know exactly that.

“It made sense to me,” Eliot Salt tells TVLine of her character’s revelation, admitting, “I was told it was going to happen quite early on in Season 1. So I knew that whole time, and I kept it quiet…ish.”

Salt was “excited and over the moon” when she learned about about Terra’s “beautiful” new journey. “It’s so important, now more than ever, to see queer joy depicted on screen,” she says. “In a setting where there’s so much else going on, it was nice to put all of that aside for a moment to say that this is great.”

Terra tells the rest of her suitemates in Episode 5, and while she’s ready to breeze past it to the next subject, her friends — spearheaded by Stella, who literally puts her foot down — bring her in for a celebratory group hug.

“The moment where Stella puts her foot on the carpet, Hannah did that independently,” showrunner Brian Young tells TVLine. “It was such a perfect moment, it makes me cry.”

So, how did this story come about in the first place?

“Having Terra not be a canon character from the series gave us a little more leeway with her on the show,” Young explains. “For me, it’s a little bit of an old-fashioned coming out story, but I have to remind myself that this is a global show. I’m in West Hollywood, so it’s very accepted here, but it’s not that way in the rest of the world. I think these stories are still needed. Audiences need to see people struggling, then coming out, then having a group of friends loving and supporting them. There’s wish fulfillment in that.”

As for whether Terra could have a romantic future with a certain female specialist, Salt says, “Potentially! We’ll see if we get a Season 3 how that goes.” (In other words, start those renewal campaigns now!)

