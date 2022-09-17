The Academy Taps a Familiar Face to Produce the 95th Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not have to look too far to find the new producers of the Academy Awards.

On Saturday, the organization’s CEO Bill Kramer announced that Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment have been named executive producers of the 95th Oscars , which will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Not only has Weiss produced the show once before, he has been directing the awards telecast for eight years and counting, netting him two Emmys for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. It will, however, be Kirshner’s first time producing the Oscars , but bringing in the pair from White Cherry Entertainment delivers on Kramer’s promises to find collaborators this year who are experts in live television event production.

“We are thrilled to have Glenn and Ricky at the helm,” said Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang via statement. “Their expertise in live television production is exactly what the Oscars needs. We look forward to working closely with them, our Board of Governors, and the Board’s Awards Committee to deliver an exciting and energized show.” Meanwhile Weiss and Kirshner reacted to their appointment by joking, “Bill made us ‘an offer we couldn’t refuse’ but he really ‘had us at hello.’”

Speaking on behalf of ABC, the broadcast network once again airing the Oscars, Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television said, “We couldn’t be more excited to have live event veterans Glenn and Ricky as executive producers of the 95th Oscars telecast on ABC. Their experience and creativity are bar none, and we look forward to seeing their vision play out for Hollywood’s biggest night.”

The Academy also announced the team helping Weiss and Kirshner build out the full Oscars experience, with David Chamberlin returning for his fourth consecutive year as the executive producer of ABC’s “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” now joined by red carpet creative consultants Lisa Love and Raúl Àvila, creative contributor and creative director for the Met Gala, respectively.

Production designer Misty Buckley and art director Alana Billingsley have been brought on as the Oscars first women-led design team, plus creative director Kenny Gravillis, an active member of the Academy’s Marketing and Public Relations Branch, will join the team for the first time to conceptualize the key art for this year’s Oscars marketing campaign. Kramer and Yang referred to the team under Weiss and Kirshner “an incredible slate of creative partners” who “will bring fresh ideas to the broadcast and the red carpet.”

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.