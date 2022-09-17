Get A Job: Thieves Rob Tee Grizzley’s Los Angeles Home For $1M In Jewelry & Loads Of Cash

Tee Grizzley’s San Fernando Valley home was targeted in a robbery, and thieves made off with over $1M in jewelry and tons of cash.

Last week PnB Rock was killed in Los Angeles while eating at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles setting off realizations that crime in Los Angeles is very real. PnB Rock was in town to attend the wedding of fellow rapper and real-life friend Tee Grizzley who shared photos with PnB just hours before his murder.

Tee Grizzley’s Porter Ranch Home Was Robbed Of $1M In Jewelry And Cash

Not even a week before losing his close friend, Tee Grizzley was a victim of a robbery himself just before his wedding. According to TMZ, thieves smashed a window at his house and stole $1M in jewelry from the rapper. The robbers also made off with an undisclosed amount of cash but the amount seems to be pretty hefty. Luckily no one was home at the time of the robbery.

As you can imagine, that’s a lot to deal with in the midst of planning and executing a wedding. Hopefully, Tee is able to enjoy his new life event in some capacity even with all the chaos around him.

Ironically, he released his latest single “Robbery Pt. 4” just days ago.