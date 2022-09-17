ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Suspect arrested after toddler dies from Fentanyl intoxication

By Linda Cook
A 25-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say his toddler died from ingesting drugs.

Tyler Akright faces felony charges of child endangerment, death, and child endangerment – bodily injury; and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of child endangerment, court records say.

The incident in August 2021

On Aug. 7, 2021, Davenport Police responded to the area of West 13th and Washington streets in reference to a toddler (31 months old) wandering alone in the alley at 2:22 a.m., arrest affidavits say. The back door to the residence where the child belonged was open.

According to affidavits, attempts to contact the residents were unsuccessful, so entry was made. Officers saw a handgun and large amount of cash in plain view. Akright and a co-defendant were on the second floor.

A consent search of the residence was conducted, according to affidavits. Officers found almost 800 grams of marijuana, 75 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 2.4 grams of cocaine. During a search of a cell phone seized from the incident, police found a message stating Akright was in the process of obtaining 30 mg of “percs” (known to be mixed/cut with Fentanyl).

“Percs” refers to Percocet, a strong opioid used to treat pain after surgery or an injury.

There were also conversations between Akright and the co-defendant about consuming and selling controlled substances at the residence, according to affidavits.

The incident in October 2021

Affidavits say that on Oct. 11, 2021, police again were called to the residence on the 1300 block of West 13th Street in reference to a child not breathing. Akright and the other person “did knowingly use and sell controlled substances at/from their residence, which would create substantial risk to the well-being and physical safety of the victim, who was their 22-month-old son. As a result of this risk, the victim was pronounced deceased.”

The cause of death, affidavits say, was later discovered as an acute drug – Fentanyl – intoxication. Akright and the co-defendant “stated they were with the decedent and his brother for the entire day leading up to the death, and no one else was with them or at their residence.”

Drug tests were completed on the decedent and his 33-month-old brother, affidavits sayr. Both tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine and THC, affidavits say.

Child endangerment – death is a Class B felony that carries a sentence of no more than 25 years.

Akright, who was arrested Friday on a warrant, is being held without bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 20 in Scott County Court.

What is Fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a strong opioid used as a pain medication. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the United States.

Comments / 9

april nebinger
4d ago

Well it says the baby was wondering around at 2am alone in an alley so the system failed once again because they did not protect this child from further harm if we arent doing it for our kids what is the purpose of doing it💯

Reply
3
