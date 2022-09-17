ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahanoy City, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

Attic fire damages Lansford residence

Quick response by firefighters averted a potentially disastrous fire in the 500 block of East Abbott Street, Lansford, shortly before noon on Wednesday. Flames broke out in the attic at 511 E. Abbott St., and when firefighters arrived heavy smoke was belching from a side attic window. Lansford Fire Chief...
LANSFORD, PA
skooknews.com

Firefighters Responding to House Fire in Lansford

Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Lansford on Wednesday morning. Around 11:00am, emergency personnel were called to 511 East Abbott Street for a possible house fire. Early reports were a working fire was found in an attic. A RIT team has also been called. Schuylkill County units from...
LANSFORD, PA
pahomepage.com

Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Mahanoy City, PA
Accidents
Mahanoy City, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Mahanoy City, PA
WBRE

Three vehicle crash sends one to hospital

INKERMAN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car crash involving three vehicles ended with one person being taken away in an ambulance, Tuesday evening. The Luzerne County 911 Communication Center said the collision happened at the Heather Highlands Housing Development, in the 100 block of Main Street in Inkerman. Eyewitness News crews on scene have confirmed […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police investigate $900 worth of items stolen from Walmart

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a person wanted for stealing over $900 worth of items at Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 7 around 9:00 a.m., a woman stole an assortment of items from a Walmart on Old Willow Avenue in Wayne County. Security cameras caught the woman […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#House Fire#Stove#Accident
WOLF

Residents, employees react to Berwick ER closure

BERWICK — The closure of the Emergency Room that serves the Berwick community in Luzerne and Columbia County has left thousands of residents without a nearby ER if faced with an emergency. This comes after the Pennsylvania Department of Health ordered the closure of the Berwick Hospital Center’s ER earlier this week, due to a lack of staffing.
BERWICK, PA
NewsRadio WILK

School bus company allowed in Luz. Co. neighborhood despite complaints

A school bus company was granted approval for a new site to operate in one part of Luzerne County. The Hanover Township Zoning Hearing Board approved a site, in the Preston section, along South Main Street for use by HA-Holdings LLC. They provide the buses for the Hanover Area School District. Residents who spoke out before the decision, expressed concern about dust and noise from the facility.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of shooting gun into a house

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after an investigation revealed he fired a gun into a home on two separate occasions. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 17 around 3:30 a.m. troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a house in the 100 block of 9th Avenue in […]
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
WBRE

These people are still missing in PA, some for decades

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Two charged with breaking into shuttered Dunmore bar

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been charged after investigators say they broke into a bar in Dunmore that has been closed for a year and stole over $1,700. According to the Dunmore Borough Police Department, on September 5, around 5:00 p.m., officers were called for a report of a burglary in the 600 […]
DUNMORE, PA
Times News

one taken to trauma center after crash

One person was injured Monday afternoon in a crash in Nesquehoning. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. during heavy rain along Route 93 atop Broad mountain. The injured person was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby trauma center. Nesquehoning fire police controlled traffic. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
NESQUEHONING, PA
WBRE

Two arrested for possessing meth while driving with children

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a traffic stop found them in possession of meth while driving with two children. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 9 around 6:40 p.m. troopers pulled over a car for traffic violations. Troopers say the occupants of the car, Carrie Phetmoungkhoune, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022

SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly under the influence attempts to order from drive thru without clothes

Williamsport, Pa. — A man at the drive thru at Wendy's on Maynard Street in Williamsport was allegedly trying to place an order while naked. Officer Damon Cole recognized Colin Michael Smith, 35, of Williamsport from requests from UPMC staff to keep an eye out for him. Smith allegedly went to the UPMC Emergency Department the night of Aug. 14 after he reported taking drugs, but left before he was seen. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant

A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy