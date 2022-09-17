Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: 5 things Georgia is doing better than the Tide
On Sunday morning, after another Georgia bludgeoning, Paul Finebaum finally said what has become so apparent. “In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama,” the veteran college football analyst and SEC football savant said on SportsCenter, putting brutally honest words to what all of us dipped in reality have seen on our TV screens since the end of last season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina football: Can Rattler step out of the fire?
Spencer Rattler is in the fryer. The college football fanaticals took to social media over the weekend to turn up the heat on Rattler for his horrible 1st-quarter interception that shifted Georgia’s attack into high gear last Saturday, and the rout sped into a full flame. His ineffectiveness was...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt shares what distinguishes Georgia this season from previous years
Joel Klatt has taken a new perspective on the top team in college football, and noted on his podcast this week that Georgia has taken over the mantle from Alabama. The Bulldogs are now the team asked about taking them or the field, as Klatt suggests as the ongoing September narrative.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum compares Georgia to the 2021 team, says Bulldogs look 'significantly better than Alabama'
Paul Finebaum believes Georgia can be better this season than last year’s national championship team, and the Bulldogs are just getting started. Finebaum shared his thoughts on ESPN Radio Wednesday morning on the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show. “Yes, I’m not sure from a defensive standpoint they...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart discusses RB Kendall Milton, provides injury updates on AD Mitchell, others
Foe the 2nd consecutive September, Georgia is the talk of the college football world. The Bulldogs, who play Kent State on Saturday, have been absolutely dominant thus far in 2022, outscoring their opponents 130-10 through 3 games. Still, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday during his weekly appearance on the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Peter Burns goes all in on Georgia this season, makes outrageous prediction
ESPN and SEC Network college football analyst Peter Burns is making some bold predictions about top-ranked Georgia. During “SEC This Morning” on Monday, Burns offered his opinion that this year’s version of the Bulldogs is even better than the group that took home a national title last year.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina men's basketball announces date change for 2022-23 season opener
South Carolina men’s basketball fans will have to wait an extra day to see the Gamecocks in action. The school announced on Tuesday that the season-opening game vs. South Carolina State was moved from Monday, Nov. 7, to Tuesday, Nov. 8. The much-anticipated season opener will be the debut...
