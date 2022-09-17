ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football: 5 things Georgia is doing better than the Tide

On Sunday morning, after another Georgia bludgeoning, Paul Finebaum finally said what has become so apparent. “In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama,” the veteran college football analyst and SEC football savant said on SportsCenter, putting brutally honest words to what all of us dipped in reality have seen on our TV screens since the end of last season.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina football: Can Rattler step out of the fire?

Spencer Rattler is in the fryer. The college football fanaticals took to social media over the weekend to turn up the heat on Rattler for his horrible 1st-quarter interception that shifted Georgia’s attack into high gear last Saturday, and the rout sped into a full flame. His ineffectiveness was...
ORANGEBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
South Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Peter Burns goes all in on Georgia this season, makes outrageous prediction

ESPN and SEC Network college football analyst Peter Burns is making some bold predictions about top-ranked Georgia. During “SEC This Morning” on Monday, Burns offered his opinion that this year’s version of the Bulldogs is even better than the group that took home a national title last year.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy