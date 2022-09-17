Read full article on original website
Manatee Deputies search for man accused of killing daughter's boyfriend
SARASOTA - The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is seeking information to help find the lead suspect in a deadly shooting. "Our suspect decided that he was going to take care of this by trying to kill him and he was actually successful in doing that," said Manatee County Sheriff's Office PIO, Randy Warren.
RV catches fire in North Port, no injuries
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - First responders have put out a massive fire on I-75 in Sarasota County. North Port Fire Rescue is still on the scene of an RV toy hauler fire. This is on River Road near the I-75 interchange. Multiple units responded, and the fire is now extinguished.
Sarasota attorney re-appointed to judicial commission
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis made appointments and re-appointments to the state judicial nominating committees. One of those was Hunter Norton, who is re-appointed to the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Norton, of Sarasota, is a Partner at Shumaker, Loop and Kendrick, LLP. He received...
Two hurt in physical altercation at Port Charlotte pharmacy
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a physical altercation at the Port Charlotte Walgreens. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the Walgreens located at 3001 S. Tamiami Trail around 6 Tuesday evening.
5 teachers receive Ripple Effect Award from Barancik Foundation
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Teachers change lives every day. Many of us find ourselves conjuring up memories of how a teacher changed our journey during important moments in our personal and professional lives. Outside of family, teachers are one of the important factors in shaping a child’s future. Amazing...
Gulf Coast Community Foundation expands reach to Downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A new Sarasota Philanthropy Center is helping expand the reach of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The new center is located at 1549 State Street in downtown Sarasota and is an extension of its Venice headquarters. It's less than 5,000 square feet, but they tried to maximize...
Impressive turnout at Rally for Reagan blood drive
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - We have an update on just how fantastic the turnout was on Friday at the "Rally for Reagan" blood drive. Reagan is the 3-year-old daughter of Venice Police Lt. Louis White and his wife, Alicia. About a month ago, Reagan developed a serious kidney and renal...
HCA Doctors Hospital's Yadav earns PR distinction
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Monica Yadav, APR, CPRC, has earned her professional credentials as a Certified Public Relations Counselor from the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA). Yadav is the director of communications at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, where she oversees external communications, media relations, social media and events for...
Knee replacement doesn't stop Sarasota man from walking again
SARASOTA (WSNN) - It's National Rehab Week, and one Sarasota runner is still managing to hit the pavement after undergoing total knee replacement surgery. After years of running, Paul Minzey has thousands of miles of wear and tear to his knees. "I ran 100 miles a month for about 30...
Warm Mineral Springs project aims to restore manatee habitat
A rare warm water site on the Suncoast is under restoration to make way for everyone’s favorite sea cows. Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) is clearing up Warm mineral springs just in time for winter. “It's been several years just doing the engineering all of the modeling and developing...
Real Men Wear Pink fashion show at UTC Mall
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The 2022 Real Men Wear Pink fashion show is this Saturday at Sarasota's UTC mall. The American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink candidates will strut their stuff in the name of fundraising. You'll also get to meet the 2022 Real Men Wear Pink Ambassadors of...
Smoke detector saves two lives after fire rips through Venice homes
VENICE (WSNN) - A very scary start to the morning for residents living in the Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park neighborhood after flames fully engulfed a home. But thanks to a smoke detector, the residents who were inside are alive. "It’s always unfortunate to see someone’s home burn down, but...
Head and neck cancer specialist joins SMH
SARASOTA (SNN TV) – Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is welcoming the first dedicated head and neck cancer and microvascular surgeon to First Physicians Group (FPG) network and the team of surgical oncologists at the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute. Peter Vosler, MD, PhD, FACS, joins FPG from the...
College Night at Robarts Arena – September 22
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Sarasota County Schools’ high school students & families are invited to College Night on Thursday, September 22, 2022!. Location: Robarts Arena (3000 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34237). Time: 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Students & families will have the opportunity to:. Meet representatives from...
Seeing the Invisible, Sarasota Art Exhibit
The art exhibit “Seeing the Invisible”, is now on display in Sarasota. Artwork in the form of augmented reality has come to Sarasota. And you can go and experience it firsthand. “I think when one thinks of contemporary art, we’re talking about the art of our time. And...
Student-Athlete of the Month: Michaela Mattes, Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - For September's Student-Athlete of the Month, presented by Carl Reynolds Law, SNN has chosen a heralded star here on the Suncoast, one who has conquered and overcame trials en route to her triumph. "You know, this time last year I was in the hospital for something very...
Team USA U18 takes home World Cup baseball gold
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Team USA is the World Champion!. Team USA scored five unanswered runs in the final four innings to defeat Chinese Taipei, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon in the title game of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Baseball World Cup at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. The 5 late runs backed the pitching efforts Matthew Dallas, Blake Mitchell and Bryce Eldridge as Team USA won its fifth gold medal in the last six World Cups at the U-18 level, dating back to 2012.
