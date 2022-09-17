On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at approximately 11:14 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 221 near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Javier De Jesus Antonio, (31) of Salem, drifted onto the shoulder of the roadway while negotiating a curve and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle slid across southbound lanes and struck several trees. Passengers in the Chevrolet: Brando Segundo De Jesus (21) sustained fatal injuries after being ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased. Amador Alvaro (25) of Salem and Adolfo Xicalhua-Xicalhua (20) of Salem were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. Gerardo De Santos, (28) of Salem was uninjured and released from the scene. Javier De Jesus Antonio was arrested and lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on charges of DUII – Alcohol, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering X4, Coercion, Assault III X2, and Manslaughter 2. A BAC of .13% was obtained four hours after the crash. Hwy 221 was affected for approximately 6 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Fire Department, Falck Ambulance and ODOT.

SALEM, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO