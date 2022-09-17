Read full article on original website
Here's What Aaron Judge Traded To Fan For His 60th Home Run Ball
Aaron Judge continued making history on Tuesday night, blasting his 60th home run of the season in the Yankees' 9-8 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Judge's homer, which kickstarted a five-run ninth-inning rally, tied him with Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in franchise and American League history. He needs one more to tie Roger Maris' mark in both categories and two more to pass the former Yankee slugger.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
Doc knows it's time to give some love to the big four of the Dodgers.
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Luis Ravelo, 18-Year-Old Switch Hitter, Joins Red Sox's Top 30 Prospect List
Fans of the Boston Red Sox now have another name to pay attention to with the updated prospect rankings. 18-year-old shortstop Luis Ravelo is the new No. 30 prospect in the Red Sox system according to MLB Pipeline. The move was made due to right-hander Brayan Bello no longer qualifying as a prospect following his latest outing.
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers
It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home. Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.
Report: Derek Jeter's mansion that Tom Brady rented to be demolished
The house that Jeter built soon could be demolished. No, not Yankee Stadium. The waterfront Florida mansion that Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter had constructed in 2012 and once rented to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. A demolition application for the 22,000-plus square foot house has been submitted,...
Aaron Judge ties Babe Ruth with 60th home run of season
Fans rose to their feet at Yankee Stadium as Aaron Judge approached the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday, hoping to witness history. They then were sent into a frenzy when he crushed his 60th home run of the season and Giancarlo Stanton soon followed with a walk-off grand slam in the Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pirates.
How Kevin Plawecki To Rangers Could Cost Red Sox Marquee Free Agent
Could the Boston Red Sox's release of Kevin Plawecki cost them one of the top pitchers in the upcoming free-agent class? Maybe someone the team is quite familiar with?. The former Red Sox backstop officially was released Monday after being designated for assignment last Wednesday. He's now expected to sign with the Texas Rangers but will have to wait until Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET to do so.
Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game
The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
Rays Finally Score, But Lose Lead Late, Get Swept by Astros
Tampa Bay finally snapped its 25-inning scoreless streak to take a lead on Wednesday night against the Houston Astros, but then local star Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer off of Brooks Raley to give the Astros a 5-2 win and a sweep in the three-game series, the first time that's happened to the Rays since early 2019.
Dodgers News: Injured Outfielder Plays First Game in 3 Months
Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar, out since June 1 with a fractured shoulder, started his rehab assignment on Monday and hopes to return to the majors this year.
Tomase: Red Sox players need to recognize their role in Plawecki's departure
The news came so suddenly, friends barely had time to gather. They raised a somber glass and played the departed's song, which everyone knew by heart, because that's how anthems work. We're talking "God Save the Queen," right?. Try "Dancing on my Own." The Red Sox clubhouse is entitled to...
NBC Sports
Kapler's quick hook part of long-term plan to preserve Webb's arm
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gabe Kapler is far from the first manager who has had to make a tough decision with a young pitcher flirting with a no-hitter while on a pitch count. He might be the first to have to do it at Coors Field, though. The Giants didn't plan...
