Columbia, MO

rockmnation.com

Rock M Nation Reacts: How many wins does Missouri finish with?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Going into the season we alll had our expectations for the season. In fact a...
Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
Dixon man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

COLE COUNTY — A Dixon man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Cole County Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 3:05 p.m. on Old Bass Road westbound east of Old Forge Road. The crash happened when Thomas...
UPDATE: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene dies

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene nearly two weeks ago has died. Victoria Revilla, 52, of Abilene, died in the hospital September 19, following the crash at the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street September 8. Police say a truck was attempting to turn […]
Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City

Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
Emergency crews respond to home explosion overnight near Vienna

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Details are limited Tuesday about a home explosion overnight in Maries County. Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman shared on Facebook early Tuesday morning that emergency crews responded to the explosion off Highway V outside of Vienna, Missouri. Investigators with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety are at the scene. More details The post Emergency crews respond to home explosion overnight near Vienna appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
GUESA USA Stepping Up To Help Former Golden Corral Employees

Losing your job through no fault of your own because a business has decided to close the location you work at, or decided to right-size their workforce can be a difficult thing to go through. It can be even more confusing and difficult when it's unexpected. So this gesture from GUESA USA posted on Facebook, while seemingly small, might be a big deal to the former employees and their families of Golden Corral in Sedalia.
New roundabout on U.S. Highway 54 in Audrain County opens

HANNIBAL - The new roundabout on U.S. Highway 54 in the area known as Basinger Corner opened on Tuesday. The roundabout is between the U.S. 54, MO 19, and Route J intersection. “The completion of this phase and the reopening of U.S. 54 marks a significant milestone in the project...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
Teen faces adult charges in JCMO shooting

A 17 – year old Jefferson City teen is charged with felony assault. Allen Vaughan is accused of shooting two women back in April. Investigators claim one victim told them that Vaughan shot them because they told police where he was hiding. at the time Vaughan was on the run from the Division of Youth Services.
Prisoner dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that an inmate was pronounced dead at Jefferson City Correctional Center Saturday morning. According to a press release, 68-year-old George Smith was pronounced dead at 10:27 a.m. He was serving 22 years for First-Degree Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action,...
