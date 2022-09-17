ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers football 'Paints Philly Scarlet' ahead of road battle with Temple

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNwY3_0hzatt1f00

Rutgers is back on the road on Saturday afternoon, but Scarlet Knights fans are looking to make it a second straight home came.

As RU prepared to take on Temple at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, a plane flew over the grounds above Xfinity Live! outside the stadium towing a banner that read, “Rutgers Football: Paint Philly Scarlet,” adding the hashtag, “Chop.”

The school organized a pregame pep rally at Xfnity Live! Prior to the game, using the mantra “Paint Philly Scarlet.” The team seems to have that support on the ground and in the air.

The Scarlet Knights, looking to start the season 3-0 for the second year in a row, have already found success both at home and on the road this season, stunning Boston College at Alumni Stadium in the season opener before throttling Wagner 66-7 in last weekend’s home opener.

But Rutgers hopes to feel right at home against the Owls on Saturday afternoon.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
New Brunswick, NJ
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Football#Rutgers University#Paints#American Football#College Football#Lincoln Financial Field#Xfinity Live#Xfnity Live#Paint Philly Scarlet#Social Media Twitter#Audacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Boston College
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country

Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
ocscanner.news

BRICK: UNCONSCIOUS MALE AT WAWA

Emergency personnel are reporting to the Wawa on Route 88 for a report of an unconscious male. Caller advised his eyes were rolling behind his head.
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy