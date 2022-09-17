Rutgers football 'Paints Philly Scarlet' ahead of road battle with Temple

Rutgers is back on the road on Saturday afternoon, but Scarlet Knights fans are looking to make it a second straight home came.

As RU prepared to take on Temple at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, a plane flew over the grounds above Xfinity Live! outside the stadium towing a banner that read, “Rutgers Football: Paint Philly Scarlet,” adding the hashtag, “Chop.”

The school organized a pregame pep rally at Xfnity Live! Prior to the game, using the mantra “Paint Philly Scarlet.” The team seems to have that support on the ground and in the air.

The Scarlet Knights, looking to start the season 3-0 for the second year in a row, have already found success both at home and on the road this season, stunning Boston College at Alumni Stadium in the season opener before throttling Wagner 66-7 in last weekend’s home opener.

But Rutgers hopes to feel right at home against the Owls on Saturday afternoon.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)